Daily Living | News

7 Best New T.J. Maxx Kitchen Finds Under $25 This Week

From cookware to décor, T.J. Maxx has seven new kitchen finds under $25 shoppers love.

August 24, 2025
August 24, 2025
If you haven’t been to T.J. Maxx or visited the T.J. Maxx website this week, you are missing out. I am currently in the midst of doing a kitchen refresh, and have been scouring all the store, including Marshalls, HomeGoods, Pottery Barn, and Williams Sonoma, trying to find chic but functional pieces. Guess what? I found so many amazing new items at T.J. Maxx, all under $25. Here are 7 T.J. Maxx kitchen finds under $25 shoppers are snapping up right now.

1
This Oprah Endorsed Pan

Greenpan T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

If it’s good enough for Oprah…The media giant endorsed Greenpan on her Favorite Things list, and now you can get one of the brand’s coveted pieces of cookware for less than retail. This Greenpan 2qt Tri-clad Stainless Steel Nonstick Healthy Ceramic Sauce Pan is just $24.99, $10 off retail.

2
A Clever Vegetable Dicer

veggie dicer T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

I have been needing a veggie dicer for awhile, and just found this Joseph Joseph Chopcup Vegetable Dicer for$12.99, a steal compared with the  $24 you will pay elsewhere. It collects pieces as you chop, is dishwasher safe, easy to clean, and features stainless steel blades, for faster, neater chopping.

RELATED: 11 Best Items You Should Always Buy at T.J. Maxx.

3
A 16-Piece Food Storage Set

food storage T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

Another Joseph Joseph item people are grabbing this week is the 16pc Nest And Lock Food Storage Set, $24.99 compared to  $50. It’s basically a chic version of Tupperware that will look good in your refrigerator.

4
This Adorable Pumpkin Cheese Board

pumpkin cheese board T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

T.J. Maxx does a job job of carrying holiday-themed items that aren’t cheesy. This imported Pumpkin Cheese Board With Spreader is giving serious Pottery Barn vibes with the PB pricetage. Get it for $16.99 compared to $24.

5
A Fun Coffee Table Book About Noodles

Slurp cookbook T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

The discount store is my go-to resource for coffee table books and cookbooks for so much less than retail. This Simon & Schuster Slurp Book is so fun and perfect for a kitchen book. Not only is it cute, but it also features lots of great noodle recipes for just $14.99.

6
A Ghost Shaped Cake Pan

ghost cake tin T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

I didn’t think about baking a ghost-shaped cake until I found The Bakeshop 11×13 Ghost Cake Tin for just $6.99. Who isn’t going to love a Halloween cake?

RELATED: 10 Items You Should Never Buy at T.J. Maxx.

7
A Classy Flatware Set

flatware T.J. Maxx
T.J. Maxx

Why pay retail for flatware when T.J. Maxx sells name-brand options for a steal? This David Burke 20-piece Stainless Steel Facade Flatware Set is super classy and chic, with enough for a place setting for four. It costs just $24.99 compared to $45 retail. I recommend buying a few sets, since the price is so low.

