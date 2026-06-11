11 Best New Tractor Supply Deals Hitting Shelves in June

Get patio furniture, yard tools, clothing, and more for so much less right now.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

We’ve been using Tractor Supply for everything from restocking home goods to outdoor decorating in recent weeks. And now, it looks like we’ll be making even more purchases at the rural retailer, thanks to all of the impressive new products that have dropped this month for even less than usual. We’re already eyeing some great new patio furniture, yard tools, pet supplies, outdoor essentials, and so much more. Ready for some incredible savings? Here are the best new Tractor Supply deals hitting shelves in June.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Storage Finds Hitting Shelves This Month.

1 Red Shed Hanford 3-Seater Wicker Sofa

Savings: $250

There’s nothing wrong with realizing you need more patio furniture after summer starts! And in this case, you’ll be able to fill that gap for even less, thanks to the current sale price on this Red Shed Hanford 3-Seater Wicker Sofa ($249.99). We love the combination of sturdy steel frame and wicker here that combines the best of both worlds!

2 GroundWork Women’s Garden Waterproof Clogs

Savings: $15

Gardening gear isn’t just the tools you use to tend to your beds! These GroundWork Women’s Garden Waterproof Clogs ($9.99) are every bit as essential as the pruning shears, hoses, hoes, and rakes you’ll be using outdoors. And at this sale price, you can probably afford to spring for a few different colors!

3 DeWalt Trimmer/Blower Combo Kit

Savings: $130

Sometimes, the only inspiration you need to update your tool shed is to find a great deal. Well, good news gardeners: Today is your lucky day! This DeWalt Trimmer/Blower Combo Kit ($269) provides tremendous value on a pair of truly essential yardwork tools. It’s also perfect for anyone who’s looking to finally make the switch from gasoline products to battery-powered ones!

4 Retriever Rectangular Pillow Pet Bed

Savings: $20

You put a lot of time into selecting comfy furniture for you and your family. Shouldn’t your four-legged friends get the same kind of treatment? With the pricing on this Retriever Rectangular Pillow Pet Bed ($9.99) as low as it is, getting your pup or cat nice and cozy is well within your budget.

“Lasts a very long time, easy to wash, and was a remarkable price,” writes one happy customer. “I bought several. My dog loves it, and we use one in the vehicle for long trips.”

RELATED: 11 Tractor Supply Summer Finds Shoppers Are Racing to Buy.

5 Ridgecut Men’s Farmsteader Waterproof Neoprene Boots

Savings: $40

Looking for footwear that can stand up to the elements? These Ridgecut Men’s Farmsteader Waterproof Neoprene Boots ($59.99) are perfect for rainy days out and about or working in the garden, complete with convenient handles that make them super easy to pull on. We also appreciate the non-slip traction they provide!

6 Red Shed Cotton Woven Printed Throw

Savings: $9

Those with an eye for interior design know blankets aren’t just items for keeping warm! Adding items like this Red Shed Cotton Woven Printed Throw ($20.99) to any sofa, chair, or bed can instantly give it new life with some added color and texture…And of course, it’s a great way to bundle up when things get chilly!

7 Husqvarna 122RJ Brushcutter

Savings: $30

When it comes to heavy-duty yardwork, it’s important to have the right tools in your arsenal to take care of the job. And according to Tractor Supply shoppers, that’s exactly what this Husqvarna 122RJ Brushcutter ($229.99) is good for.

“I purchased this to clear some brush around my house. Worked like a charm,” writes one reviewer. “I am very impressed at the speed at which I was able to clear a 1/4 acre.”

8 Red Shed Metal Folding Side Table

Savings: $15

Side tables are typically more functional than they are helpful as display or storage places. But this Red Shed Metal Folding Table ($34.99) remains a popular pick on the Tractor Supply website, likely thanks to its optional third and fourth shelves. And now that it’s on sale for an even better price, it’s especially hard to say no to at the moment!

Whether it’s stashing your new planter or finding an extra spot to place your coffee or drink, we love the combination of aesthetics and functionality here.

RELATED: 11 Best Harbor Freight Tool Deals Heating Up Stores This Week.

9 Lifetime Hydros Sit-on-Top Kayak

Savings: $60

Hoping to get out on the water this summer? This Lifetime Hydros Sit-on-Top Kayak ($149.99) is one of the best-priced vessels we’ve come across all season, designed to be super stable, portable, and adjustable for greater comfort for practically any rider.

10 Red Shed Vintage Ceramic Scented Candle

Savings: Up to $5

Sprucing up around the house? Don’t forget the aromatherapy! We love the look and smell of this Red Shed Vintage Ceramic Scented Candle ($9.09), which brings a summery blend of santal, Mediterranean herbs, elderberry, and fresh cucumber whenever lit.

11 Blackstone 4-Burner Propane Gas Flat Top Griddle

Savings: $100

Grillmasters unite! This Blackstone 4-Burner Propane Gas Flat Top Griddle ($299.99) is perfect for anyone who needs to pump out items at a higher volume, with 769 square inches of cooking space split into different temperature-controlled zones.