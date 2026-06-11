Shop 11 new Sam's Club home finds, from upholstered beds to Anthropologie mirror dupes.

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There is so much great merchandise hiding in the aisles of your local Sam’s Club right now. It isn’t even officially summer yet, but the members-only warehouse is heating up with the best merchandise and deals to make your home feel summery. From patriotic decor and kitchen finds to mirrors and beds that look name-brand, you are going to be psyched when you see some of the new arrivals. Here are the 11 best new Sam’s Club home finds hitting shelves in June.

1 A Patriotic Throw Blanket

There are tons of items to decorate your home for July 4th and even Labor Day, starting with this Member’s Mark Red, White & Blue Lounge Throw Collection, 60″ x 70″, for $10.88. “Love this seasonal throw! The colors are vibrant and the material is soft and easy to snuggle up under while watching a movie!” writes a shopper. “Super comfy & soft. Love their brand of throw blankets,” another adds.

2 And, These Red and Blue Star Glasses

The Member’s Mark Icon Drinking Glasses, 4-Pack, patriotic pattern, is also perfect for July 4th. “I recently purchased the Icon drinking glasses with red and blue stars, and I’m very happy with them. The design is simple but very attractive, with the red and blue stars giving the glasses a fun, patriotic look,” a shopper writes. “They are perfect for everyday use as well as for gatherings, especially around holidays like the Fourth of July. The glasses feel sturdy and well-made, not too heavy but solid enough to feel durable. They are comfortable to hold and a good size for water, juice, or other beverages. The star design also doesn’t fade easily after washing, which is a big plus. Overall, these glasses are a great combination of style and practicality.”

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3 An Upholstered Bed Frame That Looks Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn or Sam’s Club? This details by Becki Owens Harper Upholstered Bed Frame is available in a few colors and sizes, and the queen is currently on sale for $499 after $200 off. “Exceeded expectations! I ordered the bed in the Cloud colorway in king size. There are a lot of cheap upholstered beds out there, and this one isn’t it. I was surprised at the overall quality. Once I assembled it, it is a rock. It doesn’t move or shake at all when you are laying on it,” a shopper writes.

4 A Dual Drink Dispenser

One drink dispenser is never enough. That’s why the Member’s Mark Double Glass Drink Dispenser with Rubberwood Stand, just $44.98, is genius. “This drink dispenser is top-notch quality. The stand is strong, sturdy, and made of wood that feels like it will last forever. The glass dispenser is thick and durable as well. It holds a generous amount of liquid, making it perfect for small to medium family gatherings. All of the metal spigot parts are stainless steel, ensuring no rust or leaks. If you love to entertain at your house, get this product—you will not be sorry!” a shopper writes.

5 And, a Pretty Bamboo Cutting Board That Doubles As Decor

The Member’s Mark Herringbone Bamboo Charcuterie Board is just $19.94, and it’s so pretty that it doubles as decor. “Perfect for a charcuterie board for hosting! It’s big enough that you can use it for a party or just for an appetizer for 2. The handle is nice for moving it around and it’s made of thick sturdy wood. We left honey and soft cheese on it over night and it washed off seamlessly in the morning with no residue left behind. You could also comfortably serve a pizza on it to make it more presentable!” a shopper writes.

6 An Anthropologie Dupe Mirror

The Azalea Park 36″ x 72″ Antique Gold Filigree Style Metal Leaner Floor Mirror is a near-perfect dupe of the Anthropologie Primrose mirror for a fraction of the price, on sale for $169. “WOW! This mirror so very nice. It is a true statement piece. The frame is beautiful and the mirror flawless. I’d love to display it someplace where guests could see it, but it is well suited for my closet so that is where it is. It turned my closet into a luxury room and makes dressing a delight,” a shopper writes.

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7 An Above Ground Pool Set

You can even buy a swimming pool at Sam’s Club. The Bestway Power Steel 18′ x 48″ Round Above Ground Pool Set is on sale for $50 off, $399, and shoppers maintain it is the best buy ever. “We were a little skeptical due to the price of this pool. Once we cleared the area that we were putting the pool down, it only took us about 45 minutes to put the entire pool together. It took about 24 hours to fill the whole pool up. We have had it for about 3 weeks and it has been our best summer purchase!!” one shopper writes.

8 A Wicker Drink Cooler

Pottery Barn is popping up all around Sam’s Club. The Member’s Mark Woven Drink Cooler is just $114, and looks so much more expensive. “Stylish beverage cooler,” writes a shopper. “I love the size and style of this beverage cooler. We are having a suite party soon for my daughter and planning to use this, as it’s the perfect size to sit in a bar-top counter. The handles make it easy for me to carry by myself, it’s not too heavy. I like the style of it too. It would make such a great gift basket for a house warming gift with some wine, kitchen towels, etc.”

9 The Perfect Summer Kitchen Towel Set

Looking for summer kitchen towels? This Member’s Mark Fruit Capsules Kitchen Towel Set (8-Pack) is perfect. Get them for $24.86. “Just love these kitchen towels!! They are large in size and super thick. The designs are so summery! I picked the strawberries. The large strawberry is embroidered/sewn into the towel. I wish they had apples, as my kitchen is all apples. I’m hoping to pick up the lemon ones, for my daughter. I would definitely purchase as gifts!” writes one.

10 An Affordable, High-Quality Grill

The Member’s Mark 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill w/ Cover is a great value for $399. “This is a wonderful grill. In addition to its wonderful appearance, it heats to very high temperatures and cooks food perfectly,” a shopper says. “I love the fact that the base is enclosed and hides the gas tank.”

11 Lemon Print Snackle Boxes

Tap into the lemon trend with these new Member’s Mark 2-Pack Snackle Boxes, currently on sale for $9.98. “Cool kids pack snack boxes,” writes a shopper. “I am so obsessed with my new snack boxes! The lemon print is so cute and the box holds a lot of snacks. There are 2 large compartments that you could fill with a sandwich or wrap. The upper left and bottom right compartment dividers can be removed to make a bigger section if needed. All other dividers can not be removed. You get 2 boxes, which makes this an even better deal. I can’t wait for pool, lake and beach days so that I can fill my boxes with all of the fruits and veggies!”