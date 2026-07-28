11 Best New Hobby Lobby Fall Floral, Wreaths and Stem Finds Hitting Shelves Now

Shop 11 new Hobby Lobby fall floral and wreath finds under $26, from mum bushes to garlands.

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Fall is in full effect at Hobby Lobby. With summer items on major clearance and rapidly disappearing from stores, there is plenty of space for earthy, moody fall colors and decorations. Even the faux floral and wreath aisles are filling up with new seasonal finds. Unfortunately, the most popular items are selling out fast. What should you shop for to get ready for fall? Here are the 11 best new Hobby Lobby fall floral, wreaths, and stem finds under $26.

1 Ball Mums in a Glass Jar

If you are on the hunt for a sweet little one-and-done arrangement that will get your room feeling fall festive, buy the Ball Mums In Glass Jar. The arrangement of beautiful fall florals comes in a little amber-colored bottle. Get it on sale for $7.19.

2 A Red, Orange, and Cream Ball Mum Bush

Another fall festive option? The Red, Orange & Cream Ball Mum Bush, on sale for $5.39. “I have already gotten compliments on these flowers,” writes a shopper. “The colors are bright but not gaudy. I got them to go with an antique basket and the collection of pumpkins we have. They are perfect for fall decoration and I will just add some spiders for Halloween. A slight change up and they will stray through November.”

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3 A Red, Orange, and Yellow Leaf Garland

This Red, Orange & Yellow Maple Leaf Garland is just $7.19 and offers a “nice touch of all,” per shoppers. “I use these as fall accents in my home: around mirrors, above doorways and windows. They last very well inside the home… I’ve used mine over and over again for years never in direct sunlight and they still look new!” writes one.

4 An Earthy Eucalyptus Pick

Adding this Green & Brown Eucalyptus Pick to your faux arrangement is just $1.49 and worth every cent. “These stems are pretty and full. You won’t need a lot. The price is great especially since they are on sale. To me these colors together look more high end than the one that has the red , yellow and orange,” a shopper writes.

5 Ranunculus & Peony Bush

This Ranunculus & Peony Bush is another fan favorite which can be placed directly in a vase or added to a wreath. “Realistic and so beautiful. Paired with fall colored boston fern and maple leaves. Absolutely stunning on my wreath,” a shopper says. “These florals look very realistic. I am using them for centerpieces,” another adds.

6 Foxtail & Eucalyptus Bush

People also love the Foxtail & Eucalyptus Bush for $7.19. “Love love love these! But they run out so fast! Please make three year round!!!” a shopper writes. “This is one of my favorite fall florals I’ve ever used. I’ve bought it several times. However, this price has nearly doubled. I wish I would have bought more last year,” another adds.

7 Burgundy, Cream, & Pink Mum

This Burgundy, Cream & Pink Mum Bush is a dreamy, feminine fall floral find. Shoppers are obsessed with the colors. “Good for fall,” writes a shopper. “like the color and almost look real, would buy again.” Get it for $5.39.

8 Dried Hydrangeas

Summer is hydrangea season, while fall is all about the dried variety. These Dried Look Hydrangea Stems look super real but don’t fall apart. Get them for $6.59 each. “These are AMAZING and gorgeous. I brought the purple’s (which is sold out for a reason) and the mauve. Absolutely BEAUTIFUL. I wouldn’t be surprised if they go viral. Love these. Get them while you can. They are a really good year round stem,” writes a shopper.

9 Oak Leaf & Berry Bush

Lots of shoppers decorate their porch with the Oak Leaf & Berry Bush, just $5.99. “I bought the oak leaf & berry bush and found it was very pretty. I used it in a vase and it looked very full and realistic. The bush was delivered in a box covered with brown paper. I used some of the paper to tuck into the vase to hide the stem. I love it. I’m very happy with my purchase,” writes one.

10 Orange Sunflower, Chrysanthemum & Peony Bush

Another front porch favorite? The Orange Sunflower, Chrysanthemum & Peony Bush for $10.19. “Beautiful. Looks awesome. Completes my porch. I get so many compliments on my porch,” one writes. “Keep these fall flowers in stock please! They are wonderful and always sell out so fast!! Great looking fall ones for sure!” adds another.

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11 And, a Stunning Wreath

This Pinecone, Oak & Acorn Wreath is perfect for decorating your door, and just $25.79. It features a collection of various-sized pinecones and acorns along with fall-colored oak leaves that rest on a branch-like collection of twigs, giving it an authentic style.