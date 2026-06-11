Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel kitchen finds, from frog-shaped cutting boards to pink cake stands.

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Cracker Barrel is famous for serving delicious homestyle Southern food in a cozy environment and for having one of the most adorable “old country store”- themed retail spaces. In it, the brand sells everything from packaged food and candy to clothing and home decor. There are also tons of fantastic kitchen finds for everything related to eating, cooking, and entertaining. What should you shop for this month? Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel kitchen finds hitting shelves in June.

1 The Most Adorable Frog-Shaped Cutting Board

Cracker Barrel drops new marble cutting boards seasonally, and they usually sell out. This summer, the Frog-Shaped Marble Cutting Board, currently on sale for $18.74, is one of the cutest. It is designed for everyday use, yet beautiful enough for simple decorative purposes.

2 So Many Adorable Kitty Items

Cat lovers will always find a great selection of feline-friendly items at Cracker Barrel. The Calico Cats Drying Mat is $9.99 and has been a hit with shoppers. There are also Cat Grabber Mitts, available in a set of two for $12.99. They are actually shaped like cat paws and will make removing hot cookware from the oven a conversation-provoking experience.

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3 The Prettiest Pink Petal Cake Dish

Of all the new collections, the “Summer Cottage” collection is one of my favorites. It includes this Glass Pink Flower Cake Stand, scalloped like a flower’s petals. It is such a grand way to present your summer cakes. and will perfectly house all your spring and summer cakes.

4 Pig Shaped Marble and Wood Coaster

CB also does a lot of these marble and wood coasters, including the Pig-Shaped Marble Coasters Set of 4. Not only are they functional and will help protect tables from drink rings, but they are adorable. And, the unique set is just $12.99.

5 Beaded Lemon Placemats

Cracker Barrel also has gorgeous placemats that look expensive and designer but are reasonably priced. These Beaded Lemon Placemats are such a bougie way to tap into the lemon trend. There is also a Hummingbird Floral Braided Placemat and Seahorse Placemat you will love.

6 Adorable Dog Salt and Pepper Shakers

CB dropped a bunch of new salt-and-pepper shakers, each one more adorable than the next. This Beach Dogs Salt and Pepper Set, featuring a black-and-yellow lab with shades on, literally defines salty-dog decor and is $12.99. There are tons of others to choose from in the kitchen section.

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7 Fun Signs

CB also carries lots of silly, fun novelty signs, including this “When Life Gives You Lemons” wall sign, perfect for margarita lovers. It is on sale for $10.79. Hang the lighthearted piece in kitchens, bars, or entertaining spaces.

8 A Strawberry Vase

The Ceramic Strawberry Vase, $24.99, is a perfect way to infuse your kitchen with a fruity look. Your flowers or even live plants will look so gorgeous popping out of it.

9 Campfire Salt and Pepper Set

The Campfire Salt and Pepper Set with Holder is a cute addition to your kitchen for campfire season. Whether you collect Cracker Barrel salt and pepper shakers, because lots of people do, or are just looking to mix things up on your kitchen table, this campfire set is absolutely adorable.

10 A Lodge Cast Iron Pan Celebrating America’s 250th

This Lodge 12” Cast Iron Skillet is a great way to commemorate America’s 250th. “I love it so much, I want another one ! EVERYTHING taste better in it. I want to throw all my other pans away and jus use this one. I am VERY SATISFIED,” a reviewer said.

11 And, This Lodge Pan Holder Sleeve

The Lodge ® Silicone Hot Handle Holder is a genius accompaniment to the pan or a great gift for someone who regularly uses theirs. “I love the Lodge brand products and found that Cracker Barrel has the best price around,” a reviewer said.