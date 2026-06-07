Shop 11 new Cracker Barrel summer finds under $20, from lemon tumblers to Hello Kitty figurines.

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Cracker Barrel is one of the most amazing places ever. The country-themed restaurant and old country store have everything from some of the best chicken and dumplings and hash brown casserole dishes to clothing, accessories, home decor, and other odds and ends. This month, there are so many fabulous finds at the store, and many of them are super affordable. Here are the 11 best new Cracker Barrel summer finds under $20.

1 The Prettiest Tumblers

Cracker Barrel always has great tumblers, including this Easy Peasy 22 Oz tumbler with a straw, which will help you tap into the trendy lemon look while keeping you cool. “I just bought this tumbler a few days ago and used it during work today, and it kept my iced coffee cold all day! It’s also super cute and makes me happy by just looking at it,” a reviewer said. It is currently on sale for $10.79.

2 Marble and Wood Pig Coasters

I am a big fan of Cracker Barrel’s marble items, which look way more expensive than they are. This Pig-Shaped Marble Coasters Set of 4 is a functional decoration or fun gift idea for a loved one who is into the farmhouse look. The four piggies, made of wood and marble, cost just $12.99 for the set.

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3 A Marble Frog Cutting Board

This marble-and-wood Frog-Shaped Marble Cutting Board, which is currently on sale for $18.74, is another great buy. It is really striking, designed for everyday use, yet beautiful enough for simple decorative purposes. There are matching coasters as well.

4 White Hydrangea Wall Art

Cracker Barrel is a sneaky resource for wall art that looks more expensive than it actually is. This Hydrangea Painting Wall Decor, which comes in a distressed white frame for $14.99, is such a gorgeous piece, and I can’t believe the price.

5 Ladybug Tape Measure

I didn’t know that adorable tap measures existed, but leave it to Cracker Barrel to make them. This Ladybug Tape Measure, on sale for $7.49, is such a creative item and a great gift idea. I also spotted a flamingo and frog version. “Had to have this. I love how the measuring tape retracts when you squeeze the flamingo wings. It makes me so happy to use,” a shopper writes about the pink bird.

6 A Sweet Framed Message

Feeling sentimental about your love? Grab this Always You Wall Decoration, on sale for $8.99. The elegant design makes it a beautiful accent for bedrooms, hallways, or cozy corners, and the message makes it a great gift for your significant other.

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7 When Life Gives You Lemons Sign

What is shaped like a lemon, makes an adorable decoration, and is a great gift idea for a margarita drinker? This When Life Gives You Lemons wall sign is on sale for $10.79. Hang the lighthearted piece in kitchens, bars, or entertaining spaces.

8 A Hello Kitty Figurine

This Hello Kitty Dancing Queen Figurine is a shopper favorite for $19.99. “Beautiful Bluesky ceramic. Please get more Hello Kitty items,” begs a happy shopper. “She’s perfect,” adds another. “Loved her would definitely buy again.”

9 Elegant Earrings

There are some seriously stunning earrings at Cracker Barrel, including these Cage CZ Ball Drop Silver Earrings, just $9.99. “They are absolutely stunning. I absolutely love these earrings they are so perfect for every occasion but I will most likely wear them every day,” one shopper declares. “They are so sparkly!” adds another.

10 A Floral Hummingbird Wallet

There are lots of items at Cracker Barrel you never knew you needed, like this Floral Hummingbird Rfid Wallet for $12.99. It is super compact yet offers enough room to hold a credit card and some cash, and it is so striking that everyone will ask where you got it.

11 A Stylish Skirt

There are some amazing clothing items on major clearance. This Olive Print Skirt used to be $39.99, but now you can get it for just $16.00. “It is such a nice skirt, so well made. The fabric is lovely and a very nice weight,” writes a shopper. “I love the quality and detail which includes tiny buttons (not functional) that run down the front of skirt to the hem. I took it home without trying it on and I am so pleased with how it fits. For sizing purposes, I’m 5’3″ and weigh 110 lbs, and I purchased a size Small. Can’t wait to wear this one!”