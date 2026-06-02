7 Best New Cracker Barrel Halloween Finds Hitting Shelves in June

Shop 7 new Cracker Barrel Halloween finds, from vampire cat blow molds to glitter globes.

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Part of my job is regularly checking the merchandise at all the top stores. Over a month ago, shoppers started reporting “code orange” at Hobby Lobby, and it was almost unbelievable. Yes, the store is already getting in fall decor and merchandise. Now Cracker Barrel is following suit. The old country store has already dropped Halloween merchandise, ranging from glitter globes and blow molds to kitchen accessories. “Celebrate spooky season in style with our Halloween Collection. From glowing accents to playful touches, each piece helps you set a festive scene that welcomes ghosts, guests, and all the cozy vibes of fall,” the brand announced on its website. What should you shop for from the new Halloween collection, sure to sell out long before October 31? Here are the 7 best new Cracker Barrel Halloween new arrivals hitting shelves in June.

1 Witches Brew Glitter Globes

Regular Cracker Barrel shoppers are well aware that the glitter globes are one of the brand’s trademark decorations, which rotate seasonally. There are a few new Halloween styles, including this Poison Bottle Glitter Globe, a “witches’ brew” themed light-up decoration. Get it for $59.99.

2 Blow Molds

Another trademark Cracker Barrel decor offering is the blow mold. Again, these items swap out every season. Halloween is one of the best times to splurge on a blow mold, because they have adorable but spooky styles, like this Vampire Cat Blow Mold, $49.99. The Witch Frog is also adorable.

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3 A Decorative Skull Bowl

This Decorative Skull Bowl is a hauntingly beautiful decoration and candy bowl that will keep friends and family entertained throughout the spooky season. It is $22.99. Make sure to get the decorative Skull Platter as well, which perfectly matches it.

4 An Animated Haunted House

I don’t remember seeing the Animated Haunted House with Projection, $69.99, last year, so it must be brand new. According to CB it “brings spooky magic to Halloween displays,” with “colorful illuminated windows, a moving projection of ghosts and moonlight, and eerie animated effects.” Batteries not included.

5 A Highland Cow Ghost

Cracker Barrel is always in on the Highland cow trend, even at Halloween. This Highland Cow Ghost, $49.99, is one of the most unexpected cow-inspired decorative items. Other figurines range from ghosts to reapers, but this one is definitely the cutest.

6 Marble Ghost Cutting Board and Coasters

Cracker Barrel usually has some sort of marble cutting board every season. They are always super elevated and look more expensive than they are. For fall, CB is bringing out this Marble Ghost Cutting Board, just $27.99. There are also matching Marble Ghost Coasters, sold in a set of four for $14.99.

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7 Hanging Bats Salt and Pepper Shakers

Over in the kitchen department, shoppers collect salt and pepper shakers from Cracker Barrel. I can’t believe how creative the Halloween-inspired Hanging Bats With Stand Salt and Pepper Set is. Get it for $12.99. “These are fantastic! I love bats and Halloween decor in general but these were a must have! They are functional, sturdy, mostly amazing,” writes a shopper. “Love this set! It’s so adorable!” adds another.