11 Best New Dollar Tree Fall Kitchen Finds for $1.50

Shop the best Dollar Tree fall kitchen finds for $1.50, from harvest placemats to a Halloween mug.

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Everything on this list costs $1.50. For people who love full-on fall decorating but don’t love overspending, that’s not just a selling point, it’s also a genuine public service. A harvest-themed soap dispenser, a fall dome cup with a straw, a compartment tray, maple leaf dishes, placemats, an oval platter, a Halloween ceramic mug, football napkins: Dollar Tree’s fall kitchen section is stocked and ready for the complete September-through-November run. Here are eleven fall kitchen finds worth grabbing right now.

1 Harvest Theme Maple Leaf Dish

A maple leaf-shaped dish is the fall table and counter accent that holds rings, tea bags, small snacks, or nothing at all. This harvest theme maple leaf dish comes in assorted colors, so one grab whichever matches the kitchen already.

2 Harvest Themed Container with Lid

A fall-themed container holds candy, small snacks, or seasonal items on a counter without looking like a storage solution. This harvest themed container with lid comes in assorted styles and sizes. Pick up a few and use them together for a coordinated effect.

3 Harvest Theme Hand Soap Dispenser

A seasonal soap dispenser is the fastest bathroom or kitchen counter refresh available.. This harvest theme hand soap dispenser comes in assorted designs and makes the sink area look like fall arrived on purpose. Choose between acorns, apples, pumpkins, scarecrows, and a pumpkin spice latten design that’s anything but basic.

4 Fall Themed Dome Cup with Straw

This fall-themed cup comes with a domed lid and a straw—perfect for seasonal drinkware that’s topped with whipped cream. This fall themed dome cup with straw comes in assorted designs, making it a small seasonal purchase that gets used daily.

5 Harvest Theme Compartment Tray

This compartment tray comes in a harvest theme and keeps snacks, condiments, and party bites organized on a table without requiring separate bowls for each item. This harvest theme compartment tray is the fall entertaining find that makes a casual spread look more prepared.

6 Seasonal Collection 2-Ply Red Lunch Napkins—30 Count

Getting these 32-pack of two-ply lunch napkins for just $1.50 makes setting up for a gathering feel completely painless. These seasonal red napkins are thick enough to actually function as napkins rather than decorative tissue.

7 Harvest Theme Placemats

These surprisingly elegant fall placemats make rotating seasonal table settings an effortless habit rather than a budget consideration. They come in assorted designs, so you can pick up enough for a full table and change the whole dining room with one grocery run.

8 Harvest Theme Plastic Oval Platter

This harvest theme plastic oval platter handles everything from appetizers to desserts to a cheese spread without requiring any more serious servingware. It comes in assorted designs, all different takes on leaves and cornucopias, and is the fall hosting essential that makes cleanup as easy as a quick rinse.

Football season is synonymous with fall, and these football field lunch napkins handle the game day table with 18 napkins for $1.50. The most seasonally specific find on this list, you’ll want to grab them before game day.

10 Halloween Theme Ceramic Mug

A Halloween ceramic mug makes the morning coffee situation considerably more festive from October 1st through the 31st. This Halloween theme ceramic mug comes in assorted designs and is the seasonal kitchen find worth picking up in multiples—one for the office, one for the house, one for a gift.

11 Harvest Theme Kids Snack Plate

This harvest-themed snack plate is sized for kids, meaning little ones can join in the seasonal spirit. This harvest theme kids snack plate comes in assorted designs and is the most practical find on this list for households with small people who care that what their food is served on is cute.