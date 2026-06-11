11 Best New Home Depot Summer Finds Under $25

Shop 11 new Home Depot summer finds under $25, from inflatable pool loungers to Wakeman tents.

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While it’s always been a go-to for us, our recent trips to Home Depot have helped us tick off projects from our to-do list both for our interiors and outdoor spaces. And now that summer is in full swing, we’ve also found the home improvement mainstay is also full of fantastic deals on seasonal items. So far, we’ve loaded up on well-priced pool accessories, beach supplies, camping goods, games, and more, all while staying well within our budget. So, let’s get into warmer-weather mode with the best Home Depot summer finds under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Outdoor Living Finds Under $25.

1 Pool Central Inflatable Pool Lounger

We all know the best way to beat the heat over the summer is to jump in the pool. But if you want to make your cool-off session as relaxing as possible, this Pool Central Inflatable Pool Lounger ($22) will certainly help. Complete with drink holders and a cutout to dip your feet, it’s a classic format for a reason!

2 Karl Metal Folding Beach Chair

We’ve long said that the less you have to cart onto the beach, the better. But when it comes to essentials, this Karl Metal Folding Beach Chair ($24.99) has you covered with everything from a comfy place to sit to a little portable shade. Compared to similar products, this is an undeniable combo bargain!

3 Husky Pro Fireman’s Multi-Pattern Hose Nozzle

From yard work to washing down the car and outdoor furniture, hoses are an essential tool all summer long. But if you’re upgrading your equipment, you might want to consider this Husky Pro Fireman’s Multi-Pattern Hose Nozzle ($19.98), which is designed to reduce strain on your hands.

“The Husky Fireman’s nozzle is one of the best nozzles I’ve had the pleasure to use. The nozzle is large, rigid, and best of all, easy to use,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It features a huge on/off lever which makes it easy to turn on or off even if your hands are wet, dirty, or even if you are wearing gloves. The grip is large and comfortable, and the head of the unit extends downward some, allowing you to hang the nozzle off something if needed. Overall, I am very pleased with this nozzle!”

4 Camp Chef Extendable Safety Roasting Sticks, 4-Pack

While we’ll always appreciate the rustic nature of finding a stick to use for your marshmallows, we’re not sure that’s the most sanitary option. We love these Camp Chef Extendable Safety Roasting Sticks ($15.99) not only because they’re durable and easily portable, but also much less likely to cause a campsite injury.

Looking for something even more portable? We also love these mini (yet sneaky long) extendable marshmallow roasters, which are also under $25!

RELATED: 11 Best New Home Depot Garden Finds Under $20.

5 Vigoro Delano Planter

Depending on how you look at it, planting season is never really over. If you’re planning on getting the most out of the dregs of your gardening budget, this Vigoro Delano Planter ($24.98) is a fantastic option for doing so, providing an impressive piece that looks much pricier than it actually is.

6 Hey! Play! Paddle Ball Game Set

Looking for a little backyard or beach fun? This Hey! Play! Paddle Ball Game Set ($14.16) is one of the easiest pick-up activities there is for pretty much any age group. It’s also perfect for those 4th of July parties!

7 Wakeman Camping Lantern with Fan

True campers know that combining two items into one can be a major advantage when packing. That’s why we love this Wakeman Camping Lantern with Fan ($10.36), which can hang in your tent to keep everything lit and cool while you’re enjoying the great outdoors.

8 Hampton Bay Ceramic Outdoor Patio Lantern

Want another way to add a little color and personality to your patio? This Hampton Bay Ceramic Outdoor Patio Lantern ($14.98) marries flair and function, and is a perfect addition whether you’re hanging it from above, lining a path, or setting it on the table as a light source—all for way less than practically identical items at other stores.

RELATED: 11 Best New Tractor Supply Backyard Finds Under $20.

9 Fiskars 9 in. Classic Bypass Pruning Shears

Yard work is hard enough without having to worry about putting to much strain on your hands. These Fiskars 9 in. Classic Bypass Pruning Shears ($12.98) are more than just a gardening mainstay: Their design also makes clipping through branches nearly an inch thick much easier.

“These pruners are so easy to use. They are simple to unlock,” writes one happy customer in their review. “They stay sharp, and pruning branches, etc., is easy on the hands.”

10 Wakeman 2-Person Tent

Camping can sometimes become a sneaky expensive hobby, but thanks to Home Depot, that’s not necessarily always the case. This Wakeman 2-Person Tent ($21.18) makes a trek out into nature super easy on the budget, but still gets high marks from customers for being well-ventilated and easy to carry.

“Well worth the price, held up well on a camping trip for an adult. Would recommend it!” gushes one reviewer.

11 Novelty Place Toss and Catch Ball Game Set

Sure, my family knew this game as “scatch” back in the ’90s. But whatever you call it, there’s no denying that this Novelty Place Toss and Catch Ball Game Set ($15.95) is one of the best ways to pass time on the beach or in the back yard.