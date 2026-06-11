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7 Kohl’s Summer Home Finds Under $25

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
June 11, 2026
Fact-Checked
Shop 7 Kohl's summer home finds under $25, from Americana LED candles to dachshund planters.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
June 11, 2026
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you are looking for items to breathe some fresh life into your home but don’t want to spend a fortune, run to Kohl’s. The discount department store is home to some really marvelous merchandise that looks and feels a lot more expensive than it actually is. This summer, I have found so many fantastic home goods for under $25 for every room, including outdoor spaces. What should you shop for ASAP? Here are 7 Kohl’s summer home finds under $25.

1
An Americana Glass Pillar Candle

Celebrate Together™ Americana Celebrate Together LED Glass Pillar Candle
Kohl's

There are tons of patriotic finds for the upcoming 250th celebration and July 4th weekend. Shoppers are loving the Celebrate Together™ Americana Celebrate Together LED Glass Pillar Candle, on sale for $8.99. “Festive,” writes one. “I wanted these to use on my table to look a little festive for the 250 celebration and love how these candles look.”

2
Upscale Looking Throw Pillows

The Big One® 2-Pack Heatpress Throw Pillows
Kohl's

If you need throw pillows but don’t want to spend a fortune, head to Kohl’s. There are so many bougie-looking patterns for less, like the Big One® 2-Pack Heatpress Throw Pillows, just $19.99 and available in various colors. “Soft and pretty,” a shopper says. “These are very soft and of good quality. I’m glad I bought them.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Kohl’s Clothing Finds Under $20 Flying Off Racks.

3
A Fireworks Print Throw Blanket

The Big One® Americana Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw Blanket
Kohl's

If you are on the market for a fun and festive blanket to watch fireworks on, get The Big One® Americana Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw Blanket for $14.99, the “perfect summer blanket,” shoppers maintain. “This blanket is so soft and perfect for those evenings and nights when a lighter yet warm blanket is wanted. I love the larger size too! This design is perfect for summer and the Patriotic Holidays,” one writes.

4
Fruit Embroidered Placemats

Celebrate Together™ Summer 4-Pack Fruit Slice Embroidered Placemats
Kohl's

Incorporate the fruity look into your next dinner party with the Celebrate Together™ Summer 4-Pack Fruit Slice Embroidered Placemats, on sale for $13.99. “These are pretty, and easy to clean. Recommend for brightening your summer table,” a shopper says. “These placemats go with the coasters I also purchased. Very cute and summer feeling,” another adds.

5
Colorful Hand Towels

Celebrate Together™ Summer 4-Pack Terry Loop Kitchen Towels
Kohl's

Infuse color into your kitchen or bathroom with the Celebrate Together™ Summer 4-Pack Terry Loop Kitchen Towels, on sale for $10.49. “Great kitchen towel! Beautiful colors and absorb spills. I’ve purchased this brand before. Always happy with my results. Highly recommend!” a shopper writes.

6
Palm Tree Decor

Celebrate Together™ Summer Artificial Short Palm Tree Home Decor
Kohl's

You will feel like you are vacationing every time you look at this Celebrate Together™ Summer Artificial Short Palm Tree Home Decor, on sale for $17.49. “I fell in love 💗 with this pink palm it goes perfectly with my Flamingo themed Bathroom!!” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 7 Best New Kohl’s Winter Coats Hitting Shelves This Week.

7
And, a Dog-Shaped Planter

Sonoma Goods For Life® Dog-Shaped Ceramic Planter
Kohl's

Why settle for a boring old planter when you can get one shaped like a weiner dog? This Sonoma Goods For Life® Dog-Shaped Ceramic Planter is so cute and on sale for $17.49. “Cute planters and very well made!” a shopper says. “I LOVE this doggy planter!!! I keep it on the kitchen counter to hold my wallet, keys etc.!!!” adds another.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
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