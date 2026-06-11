Shop 7 Kohl's summer home finds under $25, from Americana LED candles to dachshund planters.

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If you are looking for items to breathe some fresh life into your home but don’t want to spend a fortune, run to Kohl’s. The discount department store is home to some really marvelous merchandise that looks and feels a lot more expensive than it actually is. This summer, I have found so many fantastic home goods for under $25 for every room, including outdoor spaces. What should you shop for ASAP? Here are 7 Kohl’s summer home finds under $25.

1 An Americana Glass Pillar Candle

There are tons of patriotic finds for the upcoming 250th celebration and July 4th weekend. Shoppers are loving the Celebrate Together™ Americana Celebrate Together LED Glass Pillar Candle, on sale for $8.99. “Festive,” writes one. “I wanted these to use on my table to look a little festive for the 250 celebration and love how these candles look.”

2 Upscale Looking Throw Pillows

If you need throw pillows but don’t want to spend a fortune, head to Kohl’s. There are so many bougie-looking patterns for less, like the Big One® 2-Pack Heatpress Throw Pillows, just $19.99 and available in various colors. “Soft and pretty,” a shopper says. “These are very soft and of good quality. I’m glad I bought them.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Kohl’s Clothing Finds Under $20 Flying Off Racks.

3 A Fireworks Print Throw Blanket

If you are on the market for a fun and festive blanket to watch fireworks on, get The Big One® Americana Oversized Supersoft Plush Throw Blanket for $14.99, the “perfect summer blanket,” shoppers maintain. “This blanket is so soft and perfect for those evenings and nights when a lighter yet warm blanket is wanted. I love the larger size too! This design is perfect for summer and the Patriotic Holidays,” one writes.

4 Fruit Embroidered Placemats

Incorporate the fruity look into your next dinner party with the Celebrate Together™ Summer 4-Pack Fruit Slice Embroidered Placemats, on sale for $13.99. “These are pretty, and easy to clean. Recommend for brightening your summer table,” a shopper says. “These placemats go with the coasters I also purchased. Very cute and summer feeling,” another adds.

5 Colorful Hand Towels

Infuse color into your kitchen or bathroom with the Celebrate Together™ Summer 4-Pack Terry Loop Kitchen Towels, on sale for $10.49. “Great kitchen towel! Beautiful colors and absorb spills. I’ve purchased this brand before. Always happy with my results. Highly recommend!” a shopper writes.

6 Palm Tree Decor

You will feel like you are vacationing every time you look at this Celebrate Together™ Summer Artificial Short Palm Tree Home Decor, on sale for $17.49. “I fell in love 💗 with this pink palm it goes perfectly with my Flamingo themed Bathroom!!” a shopper writes.

RELATED: 7 Best New Kohl’s Winter Coats Hitting Shelves This Week.

7 And, a Dog-Shaped Planter

Why settle for a boring old planter when you can get one shaped like a weiner dog? This Sonoma Goods For Life® Dog-Shaped Ceramic Planter is so cute and on sale for $17.49. “Cute planters and very well made!” a shopper says. “I LOVE this doggy planter!!! I keep it on the kitchen counter to hold my wallet, keys etc.!!!” adds another.