Shoppers swear these Kohl’s clothing basics fit better than expected for the price.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Kohl’s is a great place to shop for everything from gifts and home goods to clothing. The department store offers high-quality apparel for everyone at reasonable prices, providing strong value, especially for basics. What should you shop for to get a lot of bang for the buck? Here are 7 Kohl’s clothing basics shoppers say fit shockingly well.

1 The Best-Selling Women’s Jeans

Women’s Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic Jeans, on sale for $23.99 with the code SAVING20, are the best-selling pair of denim at Kohl’s, with over 40,000 reviews. It is basically a custom pair of jeans, available in 18 washes, short, average, and long lengths, and sizes 4 to 18. “Love these, great fitting jeans and awesome colors!!! I have many pairs from Gloria Vanderbilt. Pretty much only pants I can find in Long Lengths!!! Thank you from us tall gals,” writes a shopper.

2 Flattering Fleece Pants

Women’s Tek Gear® Ultrasoft Fleece Pants, on sale for $19.99 with the SAVING20 code, are the most reviewed item on the Kohl’s website with over 60,000 shoppers obsessed with them. “Very soft, comfortable and fit well,” writes a shopper. “I have four pairs of these fleece pants. So nice and warm and super comfortable! They even look great going out -they hold their shape too!” adds another.

3 An Extra Soft Women’s V-Neck

The Women’s Croft & Barrow® The Extra Soft V-Neck Sweater fits so well and comes in lots of great colors, $17.59 with SAVING20. “So soft! Fits perfectly,” a shopper maintains. “Excellent fit and so soft,” another agrees.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Winter Jackets Landing in Stores This Week.

4 Comfy Pull on Pants

Another pair of best-selling slacks that shoppers hail for the quality and fit? Women’s Croft & Barrow® Effortless Stretch Pull-On Straight-Leg Pants, on sale for $27.99 with SAVING20. “Love these pants,” writes a shopper. “I work in a professional environment and these pants are really nice. They fit great, easy to care for, and the BEST thing about these pants is that they VERY affordable.”

5 The Best Fitting Men’s Levis

The best-selling denim for men at Kohl’s? Men’s Levi’s® 505™ Regular Fit Jeans, on sale for $49.99. “Great fit,” writes one shopper. “I have been looking for these Levi’s for nearly two years and NOBODY had them, even Levi’s itself. A friend suggested Kohl’s as he said they had a good selection. Never occurred to me. And bingo! There they were!” another adds.

6 Soft Long Sleeve Tees That Don’t Shrink

Don’t pay top dollar for designer t-shirts. This Men’s Sonoma Goods For Life® Supersoft Long Sleeve Crewneck Tee, on sale for $11.99 with SAVING20, is a winner in terms of fit. “These are my husbands favorite tshirts. I buy him new ones very year for Christmas. He wears them to lounge in with his flannel pjs and wears them all year long to work around the house and they protect him from the sun . They wash up nicely, they don’t fade or shrink,” a shopper says.

7 A Tommy Hilfiger Quarter-Zip

This Men’s Tommy Hilfiger Logo Quarter-Zip Top, on sale for $44.99, is a great fit per shoppers. “Classic! Nice fabric and fit. Not too baggy,” writes a shopper. “Bought this for my husband for Christmas. He loves it. Soft and comfortable but stylish too!” adds another.