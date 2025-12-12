 Skip to content

7 Best New Kohl’s Clothing Finds Under $20 Flying Off Racks

Avatar for Leah Groth
By
December 12, 2025
Fact-Checked
These new under-$20 Kohl’s clothing finds are flying off racks thanks to fit, comfort, and value.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
December 12, 2025
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

You don’t need to spend a fortune to spruce up your winter wardrobe! Head over to Kohl’s to find all the on-trend essentials for less than retail. There’s a major sale at the department store, and I saw so many fantastic apparel finds for the whole family at unbelievably low prices. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best new Kohl’s clothing finds under $20 flying off racks.

1
The Perfect “Soft and Warm” Sweater

Women's Croft & Barrow® The Extra Soft V-Neck Sweater
Kohl’s

One of the most popular women’s sweaters is under $20 at Kohl’s and comes in endless colors. The Women’s Croft & Barrow® The Extra Soft V-Neck Sweater is currently on sale for $17.59 and comes in a whopping 21 shades. “Love these! Soft and warm and I bought a size up to be able to wear a blouse beneath it. Bought 5 colors,” writes a shopper. “This sweater is very comfortable and fits beautifully. I like it with my soft leggings and a vest over it,” adds another.

2
Women’s Jogger Pants That “Fit Well”

Women's Tek Gear® Ultrasoft Fleece Jogger Pants
Kohl’s

Why spend over $100 on a pair of designer sweatpants when Kohl’s sells the perfect-fitting pair for $19.99? These Women’s Tek Gear® Ultrasoft Fleece Jogger Pants come in so many fun colors and are figure-flattering and comfy, per shoppers. They are “nice looking” and warm. “Fit well without being baggy or tight. The cuff bottom isn’t tight and doesn’t ride up,” writes a repeat shopper.

RELATED: 7 Best New Marshalls Clothing Finds Hitting Shelves This Week.

3
Women’s Pajama Sets That Come with a Headband

Women's Sonoma Goods For Life® 3-pc. Pajama Top, Pajama Bottoms & Headband Set
Kohl’s

Another fun winter buy? The Women’s Sonoma Goods For Life® 3-pc. Pajama Top, Pajama Bottoms & Headband Set, also available in tons of colors and patterns on sale for $19.99. “They are very comfortable. I want to stay in them all day!” writes a shopper. Another calls them “must buy” loungewear. “Warm, comfy jammies.”

4
Men’s Flannel Shirts in Over 60 Patterns

Men's Sonoma Goods For Life® Supersoft Flannel Button-Down Shirt
Kohl’s

Now is the time to stock up on men’s flannel shirts. Men’s Sonoma Goods For Life® Supersoft Flannel Button-Down Shirts are on sale for $15.99, and with over 60 patterns to choose from. “Soft and great fit!” writes one happy shopper. “Fits my husband perfectly and he loves the print.”

5
A Pair of Men’s Joggers That Fit “Just Right”

Men's Tek Gear® Ultra Soft Fleece Midweight Joggers
Kohl’s

Again, why buy designer sweats when you can get five pairs at Kohl’s for the price of a single designer pair? Men’s Tek Gear® Ultra Soft Fleece Midweight Joggers are soft and fit well for under $18 a pop. “My son is picky about his sweatpants, bought one pair and he was happy with them and asked me to buy him a couple more. Glad I found these. The fit was just right,” one shopper says.

6
A Cozy Hoodie for Girls

Girls 6-20 SO® Oversized Pullover Hoodie in Regular & Plus Size
Kohl’s

Hoodies are a popular gift item for kids this holiday season. You can’t go wrong with one of these Girls 6-20 SO® Oversized Pullover Hoodie in Regular & Plus Size, on sale for $19.99. “Comfortable and pretty,” writes one shopper. “Warm and snuggly,” adds another.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Winter Jackets Landing in Stores This Week.

7
A Soft and Comfy Quarter-Zip for Boys

Boys 8-20 Sonoma Goods For Life® Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweater in Regular & Husky
Kohl’s

Boys who are all about comfort will love this Boys 8-20 Sonoma Goods For Life® Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweater in Regular & Husky, available in lots of colors for $15.99. “A good quality zip-up, my son wears over his shirt and tie as part of high school uniform. Would recommend purchasing as it’s a reasonably priced shirt that is perfect for holiday or other occasions,” writes a shopper.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is an experienced shopping editor and journalist for Best Life and Eat This, Not That! bringing readers the best new finds, trends, and deals each week. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the People Inc. Publishing Family