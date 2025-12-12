These new under-$20 Kohl’s clothing finds are flying off racks thanks to fit, comfort, and value.

You don’t need to spend a fortune to spruce up your winter wardrobe! Head over to Kohl’s to find all the on-trend essentials for less than retail. There’s a major sale at the department store, and I saw so many fantastic apparel finds for the whole family at unbelievably low prices. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best new Kohl’s clothing finds under $20 flying off racks.

1 The Perfect “Soft and Warm” Sweater

One of the most popular women’s sweaters is under $20 at Kohl’s and comes in endless colors. The Women’s Croft & Barrow® The Extra Soft V-Neck Sweater is currently on sale for $17.59 and comes in a whopping 21 shades. “Love these! Soft and warm and I bought a size up to be able to wear a blouse beneath it. Bought 5 colors,” writes a shopper. “This sweater is very comfortable and fits beautifully. I like it with my soft leggings and a vest over it,” adds another.

2 Women’s Jogger Pants That “Fit Well”

Why spend over $100 on a pair of designer sweatpants when Kohl’s sells the perfect-fitting pair for $19.99? These Women’s Tek Gear® Ultrasoft Fleece Jogger Pants come in so many fun colors and are figure-flattering and comfy, per shoppers. They are “nice looking” and warm. “Fit well without being baggy or tight. The cuff bottom isn’t tight and doesn’t ride up,” writes a repeat shopper.

3 Women’s Pajama Sets That Come with a Headband

Another fun winter buy? The Women’s Sonoma Goods For Life® 3-pc. Pajama Top, Pajama Bottoms & Headband Set, also available in tons of colors and patterns on sale for $19.99. “They are very comfortable. I want to stay in them all day!” writes a shopper. Another calls them “must buy” loungewear. “Warm, comfy jammies.”

4 Men’s Flannel Shirts in Over 60 Patterns

Now is the time to stock up on men’s flannel shirts. Men’s Sonoma Goods For Life® Supersoft Flannel Button-Down Shirts are on sale for $15.99, and with over 60 patterns to choose from. “Soft and great fit!” writes one happy shopper. “Fits my husband perfectly and he loves the print.”

5 A Pair of Men’s Joggers That Fit “Just Right”

Again, why buy designer sweats when you can get five pairs at Kohl’s for the price of a single designer pair? Men’s Tek Gear® Ultra Soft Fleece Midweight Joggers are soft and fit well for under $18 a pop. “My son is picky about his sweatpants, bought one pair and he was happy with them and asked me to buy him a couple more. Glad I found these. The fit was just right,” one shopper says.

6 A Cozy Hoodie for Girls

Hoodies are a popular gift item for kids this holiday season. You can’t go wrong with one of these Girls 6-20 SO® Oversized Pullover Hoodie in Regular & Plus Size, on sale for $19.99. “Comfortable and pretty,” writes one shopper. “Warm and snuggly,” adds another.

7 A Soft and Comfy Quarter-Zip for Boys

Boys who are all about comfort will love this Boys 8-20 Sonoma Goods For Life® Quarter-Zip Fleece Sweater in Regular & Husky, available in lots of colors for $15.99. “A good quality zip-up, my son wears over his shirt and tie as part of high school uniform. Would recommend purchasing as it’s a reasonably priced shirt that is perfect for holiday or other occasions,” writes a shopper.