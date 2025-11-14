7 Best Kohl’s Early Black Friday Deals in Stores Now

Kohl’s early Black Friday sneak peek is packed with big savings on toys, apparel, and home items.

Black Friday is right around the corner. All of your favorite stores, including Kohl’s, are throwing down some serious sales for the biggest shopping weekend of the year. Kohl’s has already released a sneak peek of what to expect during their sale, as well as details on when it will start and end. The sale will run from November 23 to November 29, with the biggest “doorbusters” dropping at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, November 27, and at stores the following day, starting at 5 a.m. What should you shop for? Here are the 7 best Kohl’s Black Friday deals in their sneak peek.

1 Activewear and Coats Will Be Up to 50 Percent Off

Looking for sweats or sweatshirts for the family? There will be up to 50 percent off activewear. “Select styles on sale and clearance. Coupons do not apply to select brands.” Coats and jackets will also be on major sale. Take 60 percent off plus an additional 15 percent off with coupon on select styles for kids, men, and women.

2 Lots of Toys Will be Up to Half Off

So many toys will be 50 percent off, while select Lego sets will be 30 percent off. There will also be 30 percent off Step 2, Fisher-Price, Melissa & Doug, Barbie, Disney Princess, Hot Wheels, and Monster Jam.

3 Family Pajamas

Now is the time to buy family pajamas! Take up to 50 percent off styles for the whole crew, including matching holiday pajamas. Additionally, you can save an extra 15 percent off with a coupon.

4 Tek Gear for the Family

Tek Gear fleece is also on sale, starting at $11.04, with styles for men, women, and children. Take 15 percent off with a coupon. Regular prices range from $19.99 to $39.99, while sale prices range from $12.99 to $31.99.

5 Jeans and T-Shirts Will Be On Sale

Levi’s clothing is going on sale, too. Take up to 40 percent off select styles for men, women, and children. Coupons do not apply. T-shirts are going to be super cheap. Regularly priced $8.99 to $14.99, they will be $5.94 with 15 percent off coupons.

6 Holiday Items Are 50 Percent Off

Lots of holiday items will be on sale, too, so now is the time to buy all your last-minute decorations. Take up to 50 percent plus 15 percent off with the coupon “Holiday for the home” and Christmas trees.

7 Home Goods Up to 50 Percent Off

There are lots of home items on sale for half off during Black Friday. Take up to 50 percent off kitchen appliances (plus an extra 15 percent off with a coupon), 50 percent off kitchen and dining, 50 percent off sheets, and up to 50 percent off cutlery blocks and knives.