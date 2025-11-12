Walmart’s early Black Friday deals include huge savings on TVs, toys, and home must-haves.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Walmart is giving shoppers a sneak peek, offering early deals and a glimpse of what to expect on the biggest shopping day of the year. From name-brand vacuum cleaners and crafting gadgets to hot holiday toys, there are lots of items getting majorly marked down. Walmart is dropping its first batch of Black Friday deals on November 16 through 16, with early access starting online on November 13 at 7 p.m. EST. All deals will be available online and in stores for the entire event. Here are the 11 best Walmart Black Friday deals in their sneak peek.

1 The Cricut Explore 3 Bundle

Shopping for a crafter? The Cricut Explore 3 Bundle will be just $197, usually $410. Right now, it is listed as $249.99. “It was a gift to my daughter and she loved it. she says you can do alot of stuff. Easy to use,” writes a shopper.

2 Inclusive Christmas Holiday Inflatables

Inclusive Christmas Holiday inflatables will be 25 percent off from November 25 until December 1, and all can be viewed on the Walmart website. Each, including Pride Santa and Black Santa, will be $59.99.

RELATED: 11 Best New Walmart Holiday Baking Essentials Hitting Shelves This Week.

3 West Bend 4 Qt Air Crazy™ Hot Air Popcorn Maker

West Bend 4 Qt Air Crazy™ Hot Air Popcorn Maker is getting seriously marked down to $18.20 from $27.99. “This popcorn popper is great for the family that likes popcorn. I am not a popcorn person but my other half is. It doesn’t take a long time to make popcorn to pop. You need to have a taller bowl to catch the popcorn though. I don’t use butter or oil in my popcorn so when it starts to heating up the popcorn comes out, so if there’s either butter or oil it’ll help put on a weight to it,” writes a shopper.

4 Xplora X6Play

The Xplora X6Play $149.99, is going on major sale, with Black Friday Deals starting November 10th. The XGO3 Jungle edition is $99.99 (MSRP $129.99), and the X6Play $149.99 (MSRP $169.99). The smartwatches provide kids with a safe and age-appropriate way to stay connected, offering parents peace of mind without exposing young children to the risks of the internet or social media.

5 Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Get the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $399, usually $729. “Crazy as it sounds, I love to vacuum! I’ve had a Kirby for 20 years and it is extremely heavy. This V12 Detect Slim is lightweight, maneuvers under and around furniture easily, and just fills up that dust bin (which is easy to empty now that i have the hang of it)! I have a long haired cat that sheds this time of year and my Dyson picks up hair on the floor as well as the couch and chair. No filters to replace, running time about 43 minutes. My floors are mostly tile and wood. I was amazed what the light on the floor attachment shows on the floor! Definitely worth the money to me, wish I hadn’t waited so long!” writes a shopper.

6 Tripcomp Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set

If you have been wanting to get a new set of luggage, head to Walmart. The Tripcomp Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set is on sale for $80.99, down from $399.99. It comes with two checked-in bags and a carry-on and is available in six colors.

7 98″ TCL QLED 4K Google TV

Get ready to shop from November 14 to 16! One of the best deals will be on the 98″ TCL QLED 4K Google TV. Originally priced at $1,798.00, it will go down to $998.00.

8 Barbie Malibu Travel Playset

If you are shopping for toys, make sure to check out Walmart’s deal during the early Black Friday sale. The Barbie Malibu Travel Playset, originally $21.88, will be $12.

9 Men’s & Women’s Levi’s Signature Denim

Consider stocking up on clothes. Men’s & Women’s Levi’s Signature Denim, usually $24.98 a pair, will be just $15.

10 My Texas House Glitter Trees

The viral My Texas House Glitter Trees (set of 3) is getting reduced from $159.66 to $78.00. I couldn’t find them on the website, but shoppers have been sharing about them all over TikTok and Instagram.

RELATED: 7 Best New Walmart Winter Jackets Landing in Stores This Week.

11 Ford 24V Ride-on

And, if your kid has been asking for a ride-on car, the Ford 24V Ride-on will be majorly marked down. Usually $599.99, you can pick one up for $299.99 from November 14 through 16.