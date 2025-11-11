11 Best “Ralph Lauren Christmas” Decorations From Target and Walmart

Shop luxe decor on a budget, with prices starting at just $5.

Expect to see lots of deep, rich colors (forest green, red, and navy), vintage textures (velvet and wool), and classic patterns (tartan and flocked fabrics) this winter holiday season. “Ralph Lauren Christmas” has officially been ruled the ‘it’ Christmas trend of 2025, according to TikTokers.

Inspired by the iconic American fashion designer himself, Ralph Lauren, the style embraces nostalgia and luxury. The search phrase “Ralph Lauren Christmas home decor” has a 600 percent spike on TikTok and a 187 percent increase on Etsy, per data obtained by Country Living. And the good news is you don’t have to spend loads of money to achieve this heritage aesthetic. Here are the 11 best (and affordable) “Ralph Lauren Christmas” decorations from Target and Walmart.

1 Red and Blue Plaid Christmas Tree Collar

The timeless pattern of this Red and Blue Plaid Christmas Tree Collar ($25), combined with its ornate shape, strikes the perfect balance of traditional yet modern.

2 Decorative Christmas Swag

This statement-worthy Decorative Christmas Swag ($25) is made with frosted pine branches, vintage golden bells, and a brown velvet bow. It’s equipped with a hanging loop, allowing you to pin it to the front door, windows, staircase bannister, or door handles.

3 Flocked Tree and Deer Figurines

Bold, flashy tabletop decorations won’t do. Instead, incorporate these Flocked Christmas Trees ($6 for two) and Flocked Deer Figurine ($6), which have a muted color palette and rich texture.

4 Mini Cypress Wreath

This faux Mini Cypress Wreath from Joanna Gaines‘ Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line at Target is adorned with a brass ringing bell and velvet red ribbon. It looks so posh, no one is going to believe you scored it for just $15.

5 Rustic Gold Pillar Candle Holder with Antler Legs

If you really want to blow guests away with your Christmas dinner tablescape, nab a few Rustic Gold Pillar Candle Holders with Antler Legs ($9). Plus, their height will prevent candle flames from interacting with other decor, and even worse, food and drinks.

6 Green and Black Plaid Stocking with Faux Fur

Line your staircase or mantle with these Green and Black Plaid Stockings with Faux Fur ($31), which have a durable hanging loop for easy setup.

7 Vintage Plaid Framed Wall Art

I think Christmas artwork is such an underrated decor strategy—especially if you’re someone like me, who already has art hanging on the walls. It’s so easy to swap them out for winter holiday-inspired pieces, like these 12″x12″ Vintage Green Plaid Matte Wreath Framed Wall Art ($25) and Vintage Red Plaid Matte Tree Framed Wall Art ($25). The Magnolia collection also includes the 8″x10″ Plaid Matte Ski Framed Wall Art ($15).

8 Mini Brass Bell Garland

If it’s versatility you’re after, opt for this Mini Brass Bell Garland ($25), which can be displayed on its own or mixed with tinsel and greenery.

9 2025 Christmas Bear Ornament

But how cute is this 2025 Christmas Bear Ornament? Best of all, it’s only $5. The holiday teddy bear has become one of the most synonymous symbols of the Ralph Lauren aesthetic.

10 Plush Green Christmas Tree Throw Pillow Cases

Save yourself the storage space and cover your own couch pillows with these Plush Green Christmas Tree Throw Pillow Cases ($14 for two).

11 12-Count Gold Glitter Pinecone Ornaments

Is your tree missing a little glitz and glamour? Pop a few of these Gold Glitter Pinecone Ornaments on it. Walmart is selling them by the dozen for just $4.