11 Best New Kirkland’s Christmas Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

Shop garland, candles, dinnerware, wreaths, and more.

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Everyone knows that if you don’t stock up on Christmas decorations now, all the good ones will be gone by the time December 1st rolls around. Fix yourself a mug of hot cocoa and throw on your favorite ugly Christmas sweater—Kirkland’s decked its halls with new winter decor, including cozy pillows, chic dinner party essentials, and outdoor-friendly decorations. Here are the 11 best new Kikrland’s Christmas decor items hitting shelves this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Primark Christmas Decor Finds.

1. French Bulldog with Scarf Pillow

Calling all dog lovers! Your furry, four-legged friend will feel right at home with this French Bulldog with Scarf Pillow ($30).

2. Wicker Snowman

A few poinsettias and a faux wreath are really all your front porch needs. But if you want your home to stand out from the rest, nab this two-foot Wicker Snowman ($70), whose top hat and red scarf give him a sophisticated edge.

3. Scalloped Christmas Tree Doormat

Keep dirt and allergens outside with this festive Scalloped Christmas Tree Doormat for just $17.

4. Flocked Christmas Tree Figurines

Round out your tablescape or mantel display with these Flocked Christmas Tree Figurines. The trio, which retails for $27, includes different-sized trees to give the illusion of a real Christmas tree farm.

RELATED: 11 Best New IKEA Christmas Decor Finds.

5. Pre-Lit Norfolk Red Berry Christmas Garland

Deck your staircase in lush pine, bright red berries, and warm lights with this Pre-Lit Norfolk Red Berry Christmas Garland ($50). The garland is six feet long and requires AAA batteries.

6. Pink Bows Metal Tree Collar

Bored with your Christmas tree skirt? Think outside of the box and go for this Pink Bows Metal Tree Collar ($60) instead. It comes in two sizes: 26 inches and 28 inches.

7. Pre-Lit White Berry Blue Velvet Bow Wreath

Save your money and go with a Pre-Lit White Berry Blue Velvet Bow Wreath ($60) this year. Yes, it’s fake—but it will last you for many Christmases to come.

8. Nutcracker Wavy Salad Plates

These Nutcracker Wavy Salad Plates ($40 for a set of four) are almost too cute to eat off of. They’re made from durable stoneware, so you can safely pop them in the microwave. I’ll definitely be gifting these to my friend as a housewarming gift.

RELATED: 11 Best New QVC Christmas Finds.

9. Green Ribbed Coupe Glass

Serve your peppermint espresso martinis and spiked eggnog in this beautiful Green Ribbed Coupe Glass ($10). The ribbed detailing and contrast between the green and gold make the cocktail glass look more expensive than it is.

10. Christmas Wreath Beaded Placemat

Set your dinner table with this fabulous Christmas Wreath Beaded Placemat ($15). Its shiny appearance does all the talking; you don’t even need a fancy tablecloth or runner.

11. Cinnamon Bun Candle with 3D Wicks

This Cinnamon Bun Candle with 3D Wicks ($20) has notes of orange, cinnamon, and cookie dough, turning your home into a bakery. However, the real selling point is the gingerbread man-shaped wicks!