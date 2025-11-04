11 Best New QVC Christmas Finds Dropping Online This Week

This is your sign to get Christmas-themed bed sheets.

Halloween has come and gone, and Thanksgiving is right around the corner. So in a nutshell, Christmas is basically here—A.K.A., we won’t judge if your Christmas tree is already up and your fridge is stocked with all things peppermint. If you have the Christmas decorating itch, make sure you take a looksie at QVC, which has everything from holiday bed sheets, table decor, stockings, and faux winter greenery.

1. Rotating Tree Stand

I love the idea of using this 3-Tier Rotating Tree Stand (on sale for $49) to display appetizers, finger foods, and desserts at holiday parties. If you know someone who is hosting their first Christmas or hosts people often during the winter holidays, gift them this cute stand.

2. Elton John by Slatkin + Co. Candle

Sir Elton John himself combined his favorite winter notes—fresh orange pomander, festive fir balsam, glowing amber, and dried cinnamon bark—in this candle, which was created in collaboration with Slatkin + Co. The six-wick candle is on sale for $80 and qualifies for free shipping.

3. 15″ Sphere with 3-in-1 Micro LEDs

Add a touch of greenery to your bedroom or entryway with this 15″ Sphere with 3-in-1 Micro LEDs, which is 44 percent off right now for $45.

4. Double-Brushed Holiday Sheets

This six-piece set of Double-Brushed Holiday Sheets ($30) includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and four pillowcases (albeit, only two for Twin/Twin XL). Take your pick of five patterns: Angels, cardinals, folk deer, Christmas trees, or grey vines.

5. Pre-Lit Decorated Mailbox Cover

Dress up your mailbox with this festive Pre-Lit Decorated Mailbox Cover ($33). It has a built-in, shut-off timer and runs off AA batteries.

6. Hallmark Holiday House Coir Doormat

Snag this Hallmark Holiday House Coir Doormat for just $16. It looks like it’s plucked right out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

“It’s definitely made to last so you won’t be replacing it any time soon. It’s built for winter weather as well so it’s safe outside” says one shopper.

7. Christmas Village 3-Piece Holiday Quilt Set

This Christmas Village 3-Piece Holiday Quilt Set ($84) is so fun and magical, but the coolest thing about it is that it’s reversible. The other side is red with white snowflakes, so you’re basically getting two different quilts for the price of one.

8. Ceramic Illuminated Mini Houses

Jazz up your fireplace mantle, TV console, or bookcase with this six-piece collection of Ceramic Illuminated Mini Houses (on sale for $35).

9. Flameless Crystal Pillar Candles

Available in four colors, these Flameless Crystal Pillar Candles ($34) are remote-controlled and have a six-hour on/18-hour off timer function, eliminating the risk of a fire hazard. Plus, their crystallized exterior adds a touch of luxury to your space.

10. Oversized Slouched Faux Fur Stocking

This Oversized Slouched Faux Fur Stocking ($23) has ample room for goodies and stocking stuffers—or coal, if you aren’t on the Nice List!

11. “Ho Ho Ho” Tufted Bath Rug

For the powder room, nab this “Ho Ho Ho” Tufted Bath Rug ($22), which has scalloped edges and high-low pile for pillow-like comfort. Added bonus: It’s machine washable.