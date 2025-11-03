Pottery Barn just dropped stunning new Christmas décor from monogrammed stockings to lit faux trees.

If I want to splurge on Christmas decorations, I first go to Pottery Barn. The home store, while not the cheapest option, has some of the highest-quality and most gorgeous items, ranging from Christmas trees and wreaths to monogrammed stockings, bedding, and statues. When you pay more for decorations at PB, you know you will have them for years to come. I splurged on our stockings when the kids were babies, and over a decade later, they are part of our holiday tradition. What should you shop for at the store right now? Here are the 7 best new Pottery Barn Christmas finds hitting shelves this week.

1 A Faux Red Berry Wreath

Looking for a gorgeous, lifelike wreath and garland? The Faux Lit Red Berry Avant-Garde Wreath is on sale for $399 from $479, and the matching Garland is $199, reduced from $229. Each is handcrafted of plastic, wire, and Styrofoam and has LED lights with a Green and Red finish. The garland features 150 LED warm white lights, and the wreath has 100 LED lights included.

2 A Lit Embellish and Monogrammed Stocking

Pottery Barn stockings are legendary. We got them for the whole family when the kids were babies, and have been using them ever since. The newest design? The Lit Embellished Stocking is just $29.59 as a limited-time offer. The beautiful cotton and linen stocking features mini bulbs, a battery pack, and a timer. Get it in four designs.

3 Faux Potted Berry Cluster Cone Trees

Pottery Barn has many tree options, including the Faux Potted Berry Cluster Cone Trees, available in mini, short, and tall sizes for $99.50 – $179. They are handcrafted of plastic, wire, and Styrofoam and come in a hand-rubbed Terracotta pot that offers a rustic vibe.

4 LoveShackFancy Bow Stocking Holders

Make it a LoveShackFancy holiday with the help of Pottery Barn! These LoveShackFancy Bow Stocking Holders are shaped like the brand’s trademark bows and add a designer touch to your mantel for $59.50. They are made out of aluminum and iron with a gold finish. Don’t forget the LoveShackFancy Stockings to hang on them!

5 And, LoveShack Fancy Ornaments

There are also many ornaments from the collection, including this LoveShackFancy Gold Bow Ornament, $14.50 – $16.50 depending on size. It also makes cute little gifts for friends obsessed with the brand.

6 Pottery Barn’s Trademark Plaid Duvet

The Stewart Plaid Cotton Duvet Cover is a bestselling style, truly encompassing the Pottery Barn holiday vibe. The timeless plaid duvet is available in various colors, including a colorful white plaid, neutral plaid, red, and green. The duvets are $169 for a queen and $199 for a king.

7 And, Lots of Fake Trees That Look Real

Pottery Barn sells lots of gorgeous fake Christmas trees with a rustic chic charm. One of these bestsellers is the Lit Faux Pine Trees, $99.50 – $529, made from recycled plastic and iron. You can put them anywhere as they are battery-operated, feature LED lights with an on/off switch, and a timer.