11 Best New World Market Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

October 31, 2025
From retro decor to modern barware, these holiday items are so unique.
October 31, 2025
Looking to add a little pizzazz to your Christmas decor this year? World Market has both vintage- and contemporary-inspired pieces that will take your tablescape and front porch to the next level, from festive wreaths to DIY centerpieces. I have my eyes set on the retro Santa Claus throw pillow (perfect for my reading chair!) and the antique-looking barware set. Shop our favorite new arrivals below.

1. LED Wood Vintage Village 

christmas village buildings
World Market

Starting at $20 a piece, these LED Wood Vintage Village displays are a jolly way to dress up your entryway table or mantle. The collection includes a townhouse, bakery, and antique shop.

2. Retro Santa Claus Pillow 

santa claus throw pillow
World Market

If plaid isn’t your vibe, opt for this red and pink Retro Santa Claus Pillow ($35) instead. It’s a fun twist on traditional Christmas patterns, but it will still blend in with whatever else you already have going on. 

3. Woven Angel Tree Topper

rattan angel christmas tree topper
World Market

Put the finishing touches on your Christmas tree with this Woven Angel Tree Topper ($25), or incorporate it into your tabletop decorations—it has a flat base, allowing it to stand on its own.

4. Eucalyptus Wreath with Red Berries

christmas wreath
World Market

Make your front door the prettiest on the block with this gorgeous Eucalyptus Wreath with Red Berries ($50).

5. Ceramic Christmas Jar with Pink Bows

christmas tree cookie jar
World Market

After a long day of baking gingerbread and sugar cookies, store them in this Ceramic Christmas Jar with Pink Bows ($35) until it’s time for Santa to pay a visit.

6. White Pine & Birch Botanical Pillar Candle 

christmas pillar candles
World Market

Place this White Pine & Birch Botanical Inclusion Pillar Candle ($25) in a hurricane vase for a magical tablescape centerpiece.

7. LED Ceramic House

christmas village houses
World Market

Pick up two of these festive LED Ceramic Houses for just $26. They come in green, red, and blue and can be displayed together or with other World Market vintage village homes.

8. Green Glass Christmas Tree Barware Set

christmas tree drink set
World Market

Are you the hostest with the mostess? Grab this Green Glass Christmas Tree Figure Barware Set for your next holiday party. It comes with a beverage dispenser as well as a tree-shaped drinking glass; pieces are sold separately, starting at $10.

9. Green Flocked Bottle brush Trees

green bottle brush christmas trees
World Market

These Green Flocked Bottle brush Trees ($14) are available in three sizes: 9.8 inches, 12 inches, and 14 inches. My recommendation? Get all three to add height and depth to your display.

10. Pre-Lit Glitzy Artificial Tree

faux christmas tree
World Market

Made from faux pinecone with a burlap base, Pre-Lit Glitzy Artificial Tree ($140) comes with pre-strung lights, posable branches, silver-painted pinecones, and a built-in six-hour timer.

11. Dog Driving Red Card Holiday Doormat

christmas doormat
World Market

Great your guests right away with this adorable Dog Driving Red Card Holiday Doormat ($17), made of durable coconut-husk fibers.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
