11 Best New World Market Christmas Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

From retro decor to modern barware, these holiday items are so unique.

Looking to add a little pizzazz to your Christmas decor this year? World Market has both vintage- and contemporary-inspired pieces that will take your tablescape and front porch to the next level, from festive wreaths to DIY centerpieces. I have my eyes set on the retro Santa Claus throw pillow (perfect for my reading chair!) and the antique-looking barware set. Shop our favorite new arrivals below.

1. LED Wood Vintage Village

Starting at $20 a piece, these LED Wood Vintage Village displays are a jolly way to dress up your entryway table or mantle. The collection includes a townhouse, bakery, and antique shop.

2. Retro Santa Claus Pillow

If plaid isn’t your vibe, opt for this red and pink Retro Santa Claus Pillow ($35) instead. It’s a fun twist on traditional Christmas patterns, but it will still blend in with whatever else you already have going on.

3. Woven Angel Tree Topper

Put the finishing touches on your Christmas tree with this Woven Angel Tree Topper ($25), or incorporate it into your tabletop decorations—it has a flat base, allowing it to stand on its own.

4. Eucalyptus Wreath with Red Berries

Make your front door the prettiest on the block with this gorgeous Eucalyptus Wreath with Red Berries ($50).

5. Ceramic Christmas Jar with Pink Bows

After a long day of baking gingerbread and sugar cookies, store them in this Ceramic Christmas Jar with Pink Bows ($35) until it’s time for Santa to pay a visit.

6. White Pine & Birch Botanical Pillar Candle

Place this White Pine & Birch Botanical Inclusion Pillar Candle ($25) in a hurricane vase for a magical tablescape centerpiece.

7. LED Ceramic House

Pick up two of these festive LED Ceramic Houses for just $26. They come in green, red, and blue and can be displayed together or with other World Market vintage village homes.

8. Green Glass Christmas Tree Barware Set

Are you the hostest with the mostess? Grab this Green Glass Christmas Tree Figure Barware Set for your next holiday party. It comes with a beverage dispenser as well as a tree-shaped drinking glass; pieces are sold separately, starting at $10.

9. Green Flocked Bottle brush Trees

These Green Flocked Bottle brush Trees ($14) are available in three sizes: 9.8 inches, 12 inches, and 14 inches. My recommendation? Get all three to add height and depth to your display.

10. Pre-Lit Glitzy Artificial Tree

Made from faux pinecone with a burlap base, Pre-Lit Glitzy Artificial Tree ($140) comes with pre-strung lights, posable branches, silver-painted pinecones, and a built-in six-hour timer.

11. Dog Driving Red Card Holiday Doormat

Great your guests right away with this adorable Dog Driving Red Card Holiday Doormat ($17), made of durable coconut-husk fibers.