11 Best New World Market Decor Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

My student days are far behind me, but I still feel nostalgic for the back-to-school season every fall. Now, as an adult, I’m splurging on a handbag instead of a new backpack (the glitter pens are still very much part of my routine, of course). I also try to breathe new life into my home by rearranging furniture or bringing in new decor and accents. Fortunately, World Market just got a new shipment of decor items, including area rugs, vintage-inspired lighting, pillows, art, and more. Here are some of my top picks.

1 Tinned Fish Appetizer Plate

These Tinned Fish Appetizer Plates are made from durable stoneware that’s both microwave and dishwasher-safe. At $9, the serving dishes also make a fun art piece for the kitchen.

2 Tufted Wool Area Rugs

One of my favorite ways to spice up a room is by adding bold artwork or swapping out home accessories, such as an area rug. Right now, I have my eyes set on this Vintage-Inspired Hot Pink Rug ($300) from World Market, as well as its matching Hot Pink Wool ($480) twin with ruffles.

3 Orla Tricolor Blown Glass Orb and Brass Lamp

This Orla Tricolor Blown Glass Orb and Brass Lamp ($200) doubles as artwork, if you ask me. The brass hardware and unique shape of the orbs, along with their smoky peach, sage green, and cream hues, fit the retro-modern design aesthetic. Assembly is easy, and the lamp comes with LED bulbs for your convenience.

4 Multicolor Embroidered Bird Throw Pillow

As for seating accessories, this “cute” Multicolor Embroidered Bird Throw Pillow is made from “high quality stitching” and “easily refilled if necessary,” says one shopper. The $45 decorative cushion is definitely a statement-making accent.

5 Round Multicolor Handwoven Pouf

The key to decorating small spaces is finding pieces that are both functional and versatile, such as this Round Multicolor Handwoven Pouf ($130). Not only can it work as a side table, but as extra seating or even a foot rest. And since it’s an indoor-outdoor piece, you know it can stand up to a lot of wear and tear.

6 White Peonies Still Life Framed Art

Dress up your entryway with this White Peonies Still Life Framed Art for $60. It’s a World Market exclusive that just dropped, so act quickly before it sells out!

7 Off-White Pumpkin Pie Dish with Lid

Pumpkin pies, quiches, apple tarts, meat pies, whoopie pies—this Off-White Pumpkin Pie Dish with Lid can handle it all. The baking dish can withstand oven temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Best of all, it’s only $35.

8 Gold Scalloped Wall Mirror

Multiple hanging hooks mean you can display this Gold Scalloped Wall Mirror ($90) horizontally or vertically, depending on the space you’re working with. Its minimalist design makes it easy to blend in—both literally and aesthetically.

9 Vintage Gold Metal Taper Candle Holder

Inspired by the “shapely silhouette” of an 1800s-style candlestick, this Vintage Gold Metal Taper Candle Holder comes in two sizes: 11.5 inches and 13 inches. I’m a sucker for vintage candle holders, and you can’t beat the low price of $13.

10 Blue and Ivory Floral Scalloped Nonslip Floor Mat

Perfect for the bathroom, kitchen, or laundry room, this Blue and Ivory Floral Scalloped Nonslip Floor Mat has a thick, cushioned surface to relieve pressure off the joints and support your feet. Snag one for your home for just $30.

11 White Wood Snowy Owl-Shaped Wreath

Christmas wreaths are so yesteryear—opt for this White Wood Snowy Owl-Shaped Wreath instead. The decoration is handmade with natural wood curls, real feathers, and jute, costing $40.