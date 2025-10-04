 Skip to content

11 Best New Walmart Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

October 4, 2025
A pumpkin-shaped casserole dish? Sold!

October 4, 2025
A new season calls for a change of scenery—and I don’t mean the outdoors. Freshen up your space with a new set of throw pillows, an accent rug, or perhaps something bigger, such as a freestanding bookcase. Whether you’re looking to get more organized this fall or are chasing a new hobby of yours (maybe baking?), Walmart’s home section is brimming with new products, including items from celebrity brands like Beautiful by Drew Barrymore. Shop our top 11 picks.

1
Boucle Accent Chair: $298

light pink swivel chair
Walmart

Give your reading corner an upgrade with this spacious, oversized Boucle Accent Chair from Barrymore’s curated Beautiful line. It’s designed with a 360-degree swivel base and stain-treaded upholstery, and it comes in six colors.

2
Scalloped Woven Decorative Tray: $16.78

scallop-edge rattan tray
Walmart

Organize your TV remote, coasters, candles, tissues, magazines, and other coffee table necessities all in one place with this beautiful Scalloped Woven Decorative Tray. You can also use it as a bathroom organizer for soaps and lotions. A near-identical tray from Serena & Lily costs a whopping $128.

3
5.3-Quart Stand Mixer: $125

light blue stand mixer
Walmart

If baking piques your interest, this is your sign to jump on the bandwagon. Also from Barrymore’s brand, this 5.3-Quart Stand Mixer comes with a flat beater, dough hook, balloon whisk, and splash shield, all of which are machine washable. Take your pick of 15 colors.

4
Decorative Fur Throw Pillow: $16.88

soft cream colored pillow on a couch
Walmart

“The softness and size of this cozy pillow puts all of my other pillows to shame,” writes one shopper. Several reviewers said the Decorative Fur Throw Pillow adds a touch of luxury and is relatively cheap ($17) compared to other retailers.

5
Oversized Plush Throw Blanket: $19.96

Walmart

Once you snuggle up in this Oversized Plush Throw Blanket, you’ll never want to leave the couch. It comes in four warm earth tones and is machine-washable.

6
Truitt Drink Table: $34.88

brass drink table
Walmart

Walmart shoppers like this Truitt Drink Table because its slim design makes it easy to squeeze into tight spaces. Plus, it requires no assembly! It’s a very close dupe for this $99 West Elm drink table.

7
Narrow Arch Bookcase: $148

narrow arched book shelf
Walmart

Bookcases are helpful when it comes to storage, but they can also be an eyesore. That’s why I like this Narrow Arch Bookcase, it’s functional yet stylish. It also stands a little over five feet high.

8
Floral Accent Rug: From $24

floral lavender rug
Walmart

This Floral Accent Rug is available in three lovely shades (lavender, pale pink, and navy blue) and four sizes to fit your space’s needs. It “vacuums easily” and “adds a pretty pop of color without overwhelming the space,” writes one customer.

9
3-Piece Reversible Comforter Set: From $55

made made up with a cream colored duvet set
Walmart

There’s a lot to love about this 3-Piece Reversible Comforter Set. It includes a reversible, moisture-wicking comforter (one side is a plush knit texture and the other is microfiber) and two pillow shams. Full, queen, and king sizes are available.

10
3-Quarter Stoneware Pumpkin-Shaped Casserole Dish with Lid: $34.97

cream colored pumpkin casserole dish
Walmart

PSA: The Pioneer Woman cookware brand has a 3-Quarter Stoneware Pumpkin-Shaped Casserole Dish with Lid for $35, which is less than you’d spend on a similar baking dish from Le Creuset. It can withstand up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

11
Scallop Art Cart: $64.42

white scallop-edge art cart
Walmart

For the kids’ room, opt for this Scallop Art Cart. It has two large shelves for organizing, wheels and handles for mobility, and chalkboards.

Emily Weaver
Emily is a NYC-based freelance entertainment and lifestyle writer — though, she’ll never pass up the opportunity to talk about women’s health and sports (she thrives during the Olympics). Read more
