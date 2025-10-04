11 Best New Walmart Home Finds Hitting Shelves This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A new season calls for a change of scenery—and I don’t mean the outdoors. Freshen up your space with a new set of throw pillows, an accent rug, or perhaps something bigger, such as a freestanding bookcase. Whether you’re looking to get more organized this fall or are chasing a new hobby of yours (maybe baking?), Walmart’s home section is brimming with new products, including items from celebrity brands like Beautiful by Drew Barrymore. Shop our top 11 picks.

1 Boucle Accent Chair: $298

Give your reading corner an upgrade with this spacious, oversized Boucle Accent Chair from Barrymore’s curated Beautiful line. It’s designed with a 360-degree swivel base and stain-treaded upholstery, and it comes in six colors.

2 Scalloped Woven Decorative Tray: $16.78

Organize your TV remote, coasters, candles, tissues, magazines, and other coffee table necessities all in one place with this beautiful Scalloped Woven Decorative Tray. You can also use it as a bathroom organizer for soaps and lotions. A near-identical tray from Serena & Lily costs a whopping $128.

3 5.3-Quart Stand Mixer: $125

If baking piques your interest, this is your sign to jump on the bandwagon. Also from Barrymore’s brand, this 5.3-Quart Stand Mixer comes with a flat beater, dough hook, balloon whisk, and splash shield, all of which are machine washable. Take your pick of 15 colors.

4 Decorative Fur Throw Pillow: $16.88

“The softness and size of this cozy pillow puts all of my other pillows to shame,” writes one shopper. Several reviewers said the Decorative Fur Throw Pillow adds a touch of luxury and is relatively cheap ($17) compared to other retailers.

5 Oversized Plush Throw Blanket: $19.96

Once you snuggle up in this Oversized Plush Throw Blanket, you’ll never want to leave the couch. It comes in four warm earth tones and is machine-washable.

6 Truitt Drink Table: $34.88

Walmart shoppers like this Truitt Drink Table because its slim design makes it easy to squeeze into tight spaces. Plus, it requires no assembly! It’s a very close dupe for this $99 West Elm drink table.

7 Narrow Arch Bookcase: $148

Bookcases are helpful when it comes to storage, but they can also be an eyesore. That’s why I like this Narrow Arch Bookcase, it’s functional yet stylish. It also stands a little over five feet high.

8 Floral Accent Rug: From $24

This Floral Accent Rug is available in three lovely shades (lavender, pale pink, and navy blue) and four sizes to fit your space’s needs. It “vacuums easily” and “adds a pretty pop of color without overwhelming the space,” writes one customer.

9 3-Piece Reversible Comforter Set: From $55

There’s a lot to love about this 3-Piece Reversible Comforter Set. It includes a reversible, moisture-wicking comforter (one side is a plush knit texture and the other is microfiber) and two pillow shams. Full, queen, and king sizes are available.

10 3-Quarter Stoneware Pumpkin-Shaped Casserole Dish with Lid: $34.97

PSA: The Pioneer Woman cookware brand has a 3-Quarter Stoneware Pumpkin-Shaped Casserole Dish with Lid for $35, which is less than you’d spend on a similar baking dish from Le Creuset. It can withstand up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

11 Scallop Art Cart: $64.42

For the kids’ room, opt for this Scallop Art Cart. It has two large shelves for organizing, wheels and handles for mobility, and chalkboards.