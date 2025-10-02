6 New HomeGoods Lamps That’ll Give Your Room a Cozy Glow

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

The saying “opposites attract” couldn’t apply more to my husband and me. I’ll spare you our entire relationship history, but I will tell you that one of the silliest disagreements we have is over the “big light.” He likes it on at night, so our entire house is lit up like a Christmas tree, whereas I prefer the soft, subtle glow of a table lamp.

As we head into chilly weather and shorter days, I can only assume that team “small light” is winning out. And if you’re looking to give your house that cozy glow this fall, I highly recommend heading over to HomeGoods. The affordable retailer has greatly expanded its lighting stock this season, and I’ve done the in-person research to bring you this list of the best new lamps at HomeGoods.

1 Fall floral lamps: $59.99

With their deep-hued glass bases and floral shades, these lamps scream fall like no other. But I appreciate that the colors are subtle, earth tones, so they’ll fit with a variety of interior aesthetics. And you can swap the shades seasonally: We can picture an off-white shade in the spring and summer, or a navy blue come winter.

2 Ceramic and rattan lamp: $89.99

This large table lamp would go perfectly in my beachy house, with the living room’s shiplap walls and blue accessories. However, the textured rattan shade gives that understated nod to cozy season that I love.

3 White milk glass wall sconce: $39.99

Wall scones are such an elegant way to light up a room, but the reason more people don’t use them is the whole electrical issue. How do you hide the wires and get them over to an outlet without it looking like a mess? Enter these LED battery-operated wall scones (they even have a remote control, so you can shut them off without getting up from the couch).

The knobby milk glass design has a vintage feel, while the gold trim keeps things chic and modern. Plus, at just $40 each, you could definitely add a few to your room.

4 Pleated glass lamp: $39.99

As a proud cat mom of two, I can tell you that all my lamp shades get covered in dust and fur. But that won’t be an issue with this fully glass table lamp. The pleated design prevents it from looking too modern.

5 Rattan picture lamps: $49.99

The same issue that you’d have with traditional hard-wired sconces exists with picture lights. Luckily, these lovely rattan numbers are also battery-operated. Even better, they’re a near-identical dupe for Serena & Lily’s Gallery Sconces, which are a whopping $718 each!

6 Glass and brass floral lamp: $39.99

I could easily see this whimsical lamp selling for hundreds of dollars at Anthropologie. Its curved shape would make it a great choice for an elevated desk lamp.