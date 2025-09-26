7 Best New HomeGoods Finds You’ll Want to Grab This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Part of my unofficial job descriptions requires me to make at least one trip to HomeGoods weekly. While other stores, including Marshalls and T.J. Maxx, sell a lot of products online, there is only one way to shop at HomeGoods: The old school way. I made a trip to my local store in Dresher, PA this week, and found so many amazing items. Overall, there are a lot of great Halloween decorations, which are starting to go on sale, and fall finds. Winter is also starting to trickle in, but there aren’t very many holiday products quite yet. Here are the 7 best new HomeGoods items I found in stores this week, including organization must-haves, amazing furniture, and name brand kitchen items.

1 The Best Baskets for Organization

I recently embarked on an obsessive home organization rampage, starting with my kids rooms. “It’s all about having the right baskets and bins,” my super organized friend, Megan, told me. She recommends taking exact measurements of what you need before heading into the store.

2 So Many Great Fall Furnishings

While HomeGoods doesn’t have an extensive collection of furniture, I always find great, on-trend items for reasonable prices. Right when I walked into the store, there was a display of gorgeous green pieces that feel super fall-inspired.

3 Elegant White and Gold Dishes

There were so many gorgeous white and gold dishes, many of them from Christian Siriano New York. They look so elegant and the prices were incredibly affordable. These will also work for any holiday or special occasion, as white and gold is versatile.

4 Le Creuset Kettles

Even if you can’t afford a Le Creuset Dutch oven, buy a tea kettle. This piece can live on your stove and really feels luxurious and rich. I have the red. The store is selling them for $59.99, which is a steal compared to the $89 retail price.

5 So Many Stanleys

My store has so many Stanleys, especially in these vibrant, bold colors. They are a lot less than retail and make great holiday gifts, especially for teachers.

6 Cozy Blankets

I’m pretty sure there were two full aisles worth of cozy blankets at each end of my store. From faux fur and shearling to this luxurious plaid wool blanket from the UK, there is something for everyone at any price point.

7 This Huge, Beautiful Wreath

HomeGoods always has a stellar selection of wreaths, some made with faux flowers and others dried. It’s hard to see just how big this wreath is, but trust me, it is jaw-dropping and statement-making. It is definitely more of an indoor wreath, but I love it.