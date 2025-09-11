The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

HomeGoods is one of my guilty pleasures, and probably one of yours. As I strolled through my local store on a Tuesday evening after dropping my kids off at sports, I glanced around at the other shoppers. Many of them were women, but some were men and couples, and no two looked the same. Some were in scrubs, and others were dressed to the nines. There was a mixture of younger and older people than me, and there was a wide range of socioeconomic groups. There is something for everyone at the home store, which is why it has become wildly popular nationwide. During my shopping trip, I found so many amazing items. Here are the 7 best new HomeGoods decor finds hitting shelves this week.

1 This Soft, Western-Themed Throw Pillow

There are so many great throw pillows at my local HomeGoods this month. I love this furry, sort of cow print option for $39.99. It is so soft and fluffy and doesn’t look cheap at all. I love that it offers that western vibe but also works well with other styles.

2 Lots of Preppy Halloween Decorations

My daughter refers to this type of decor as “preppy” so I am going with it. If you aren’t into the normal yellow, orange, and brown Halloween colors, HomeGoods has a great selection of spooky-themed decor in pinks, purples, pastels, and more.

3 An Expensive Looking Spindle Console

This console table is just gorgeous. It totally caught my eye when I walked into the store, with its open shelving and spindle legs. I was shocked that it was only $249.99, compared to $450.

4 A Cute Ghost Storage Basket

HomeGoods houses so many epic storage pieces that double as decor. I recently interviewed an interior designer, who mentioned that she always buys clever baskets, hampers, and bins at the discount store. Currently, there are a few Halloween-inspired options, like this adorable pink ghost. Use it for any kind of storage, including candy.

5 A Non-Cheesy Fall Wreath

So many wreaths are, well, cheesy. HomeGoods has the best selection of non-cringy wreaths that don’t cost a fortune. I found this gorgeous, autumn-themed wreath for just $24.99, and it honestly looks like it belongs in the Pottery Barn or Ballard catalogue.

6 A Coastal Chic Chair for Just $200

Lillian August is one of those lines at HomeGoods that can do no wrong. Most of the pieces are such a Serena & Lily vibe for less. This chair would look gorgeous in a living room, office, or even bedroom. I couldn’t believe the coastal chic piece was marked at $199.99, mainly because of the high-quality fabric and antique-looking casters.

7 And, a Cuddly Ghost Pillow

Another throw pillow I couldn’t resist buying for $24.99 is this soft and fuzzy ghost pillow. It’s pink, preppy, and cool, and my daughter has vowed to cuddle with it nightly until Halloween.