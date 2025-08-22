7 Best New HomeGoods Items I Found In Stores This Week

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

I’m not sure how it happened, but I have turned into one of those people who can’t go a week without shopping at HomeGoods. Sure, part of my job is scoping out the best products and deals at stores, but it’s also become a guilty pleasure of mine. My daughter and I peruse the aisles for about an hour, finding all sorts of amazing randomness in the form of glass straws, “aesthetic” and “preppy” Halloween or Christmas decorations, throw pillows we don’t need, and of course, lots and lots of candles. Here are the 7 best new items I found at HomeGoods this week.

1 Halloween Decorations, Including These Skeletons

HomeGoods has gone Halloween crazy already. So many adorable items are filling the aisles, ranging from indoor shelf decor to giant, outdoor yard skeletons. In fact, the store had such a great selection of skeletons for any look you are going for, traditional Halloween, sparkles, and even girly pink. Most of them were selling for $49.99, but a few bigger ones were more expensive.

2 These Adorable Glass Cleo & June Straws

My 9-year-old daughter is obsessed with the LoveShackFancy aesthetic vibe and gravitated toward these glass drinking straws from Cleo & June. The set comes with four straws for just $7.99.

3 A Chef-Worthy All-Clad Nonstick Cookware Set

While not new per se, I had to include this amazing All-Clad HA 1 Nonstick Cookware Set, which I found on clearance for just $199. The same set retails for $600 at Bloomingdale’s, so this is such a sensational deal on cookware good enough for a chef.

4 Fall Candles

If you are on the hunt for fall candles, HomeGoods has you covered. Ninety percent of the candles in the store are fall-themed, ranging from super cute Halloween candles (some in the shape of coffins, witches, and pumpkins) to pumpkin spice, apple cider, and other autumn-inspired scents. I ended up picking up several, because I couldn’t resist.

5 This LoveShackFancy-Ish Comforter

I don’t bother paying retail for my children’s bedding anymore at places like Pottery Barn Kids or department stores. HomeGoods always has the look they want for so much less. My daughter lost her mind over this Laura Ashley comforter adorned with bows. They also had matching sheets.

6 An Italian Leather Sofa

I am a furniture snob and refuse to look at leather sofas that look cheap. I was shocked that HomeGoods had this extremely expensive-looking Italian leather sofa from Natuzzi Group, a luxury furniture brand you can really only find at upscale furniture stores. It sells for $1,299.99 at HomeGoods, and I suspect it retailed for triple that at other places.

7 And, These Stupid Cute Halloween Costumes for Pets

HomeGoods has a really great selection of pet items, from dog and cat bowls to pet beds and toys. During the Halloween season, they even carry costumes. These stupid cute options are sure to sell out well before October 31, so if you plan on dressing up your pooch or kitty, run—don’t walk—to your local store.