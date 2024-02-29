8 Best Money-Saving Secrets of HomeGoods
These tips could save you a lot of money on your next shopping trip.
If you want to redecorate your bedroom or spruce up your living room, heading to HomeGoods is a no-brainer. While the store is known for affordable prices on everything from tchotchkes and wall art to bath towels and bedding, throwing caution to the wind and loading up your shopping cart can still get pricey. That's why we consulted the pros to help ensure you're not overspending the next time you head to the popular home furnishing store. Keep reading to hear from retail experts about the best money-saving secrets of HomeGoods.
1
Shop mid-week and mid-morning for the best selection.
If you're looking for a wide range of options and want the best deals, you should check out HomeGoods in the mid-morning during weekdays.
"Most HomeGoods stores restock by 10 a.m. each day, so if you're looking for the best selection, it's a good idea to head to the store around this time," says Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with DealNews.com.
You'll also want to shop during the week to get the "best selection on the latest markdowns," according to Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert at MySavings.Com.
"If you shop during the week—think Tuesday to Thursday—those are typically low-traffic times which means you'll be able to take your time shopping and can peruse the deals at your leisure without having to worry about fighting crowds," adds Ramhold.
2
HomeGoods has a markdown schedule.
HomeGoods has a markdown schedule where items are discounted every three months.
"This store already often has great deals, but if there's something you're interested in and would prefer to snag at a discount, you can weigh your options on waiting a few months for the price to decrease," says Ramhold.
According to Cid, this is how to figure out when the next markdown will be: "On the price tag above the 'compare at' price, there will be four numbers that indicate the date the product hit the shelves. If a tag shows 0110 that means it hit the store floor on January 10th. Expect it to get marked down in April."
However, Ramhold notes that this hack is a gamble because the item may not be available three months later. "If you're eyeing something that is seasonal, you can't count on that being around for the next few months, so it's best to pick up those things when you see them," she says. "If there's something that's trending, then there's a good chance it'll sell out quickly, too, so that's another time you might not want to gamble on a future discount."
3
Be wary of the "compare" prices.
Be aware that the "compare prices" may not be as good of a deal as the store makes it seem.
"In order to make some deals look better than they are, the tags may use compare prices that are purposely inflated," explains Ramhold. "Having an item marked with a compare price that's much higher than what it's going for may be a red flag as the actual retail price may not be anywhere near that. Just be sure to weigh your options and don't let yourself be swayed by the huge difference."
4
Ask for additional discounts on damaged items.
Don't be afraid to do a little negotiating the next time you're at a HomeGoods store. All you have to do is ask and you may receive a "damaged discount."
"[The] damage doesn't have to be big. Any scuff marks, chips, dents, and scratches can get you an extra 10 percent off at checkout," says Cid. "Clearance prices usually take any damage into consideration already but it doesn't hurt to ask for an additional discount."
5
Update the virtual wallet in the HomeGoods app.
The HomeGoods app is a great tool to use when you're looking to save money.
Artem Kropovinsky, interior designer and founder at Arsight, shares that the HomeGoods app notifies you of "special promotions, sales events, and other offers that are only available to members."
Ramhold also suggests updating the virtual wallet in the app. "That way you'll be able to keep track of your gift cards and reward certificates so that you never have to worry about losing them and therefore losing money," she says.
6
Use your Marshalls or T.J. Maxx gift cards.
Speaking of gift cards, money-saving expert Andrea Woroch shares that you can use a gift card from Marshalls or T.J. Maxx when shopping at HomeGoods.
"These stores are all connected so you can use gift cards or store credit to any store under the same family of brands," she explains.
7
Take advantage of HomeGoods' return policy.
To potentially save even more, hang on to your HomeGoods receipts during the 30-day return window.
"In most cases, if you buy something and then it gets discounted within a certain period, you can return it with your receipt and have the price adjusted," says Kropovinsky.
"Having your receipt will ensure you're refunded the amount you paid, instead of whatever the current price is," adds Ramhold.
8
Consider applying for the TJX Rewards credit card.
According to Ramhold, "you'll earn five percent back in rewards whenever you shop at TJ Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and HomeSense," if you have a TJX Rewards credit card.
The card has other money-saving perks, too. For example, you'll get 10 percent off your first purchase and there are "exclusive shopping events, member-only free shipping offers, and monthly sweepstakes entries among others," adds Ramhold.