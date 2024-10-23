Dollar Tree Has New Native Body Wash Dupes—And 7 Other Hot Beauty Finds

You heard it here first: Dollar Tree just replenished its stock of Native dupes and dare we (AKA, TikTok) say, this collection looks like the best one yet. The discount retailer is the dupe queen of beauty products, especially when it comes to rival name brands like Sol de Janeiro, Charlotte Tilbury, Neutrogena, and, of course, Native. But Dollar Tree also offers an impressive collection of beauty finds from its own brands, and shoppers say these also have tons of new products. Read on for the hottest Dollar Tree buys.

1 | Personal Care Body Wash Copyright @annikakrouse / TikTok Shoppers flock to Dollar Tree to stock up on Personal Care Body Wash, which many consider a dupe for the brand Native. TikToker Annika Krouse (@annikakrouse) recently found two new Personal Care wash scents at her Dollar Tree: Cucumber Mint and Cactus & Honey. “You guys, are you seeing what I am seeing? Their Personal Care brand has new Native body wash dupes,” Krouse told followers in a video. “I am obsessed with the packaging and they both smell so good.” Native Body Wash typically Native Body Wash typically retails for $10 at Target , but Dollar Tree is selling dupes for $1.25.

2 | Spathecary Rosé Champagne Body Collection Copyright @dianeandstuff / TikTok The brand Spathecary dropped a new bath and body collection that smells like rosé champagne. The products, all of which are sold separately, include a two-in-one body wash and bubble bath, body scrub, and fragrance mist. TikToker @dianeandstuff spotted the collection at her Dollar Tree just last week. Her location is selling each full-size item for $1.25.

3 | B.Pure Shimmer Body Wash Copyright @annikakrouse / TikTok B.Pure just came out with a new gel body wash line that is shimmer-infused. The eight-ounce bottle retails for $1.25 and comes in blue, pink, and gold. According to Krouse, pink smells the best out of the three followed by gold then blue. “These would be so cute for a little gift basket,” added TikToker @dianeandstuff.



RELATED: 5 New Dollar Tree Beauty Items That Are Up to $20 Cheaper Than Walmart and Amazon.

4 | Spathecary Pomegranate Punch Body Products Copyright @annikakrouse / TikTok You might want to go ahead and stock up on these Spathecary Pomegranate Punch body products now, ahead of the holidays. The smaller canister is a glowing body scrub with vitamin C, glycolic acid, and elderberry that can be used for exfoliating. Spathecary is also selling a two-piece gift set that includes glowing bath salt and body wash. Krouse came across them in the beauty aisle at her Dollar Tree,;both products were in the $1.25 section.

5 | ioni Cosmetics Tinted Lip Oils Copyright @annikakrouse / TikTok Three new tinted lip oils just hit Dollar Tree by way of ioni Cosmetics. The oils are made with a lightweight, vitamin E-infused formula, and are supposed to hydrate and plump the lips. They come in three shades: Sweet Honey, Pink Doll, and Plumberry. “These are beautiful,” Krouse raved.

6 | B.Pure Hair Shimmer Spray Copyright @dianeandstuff / TikTok As colder weather sets in, you might be looking for ways to lock in hair moisture while also preventing potential damage caused by hot tools like blow dryers. Your solution could be as simple as incorporating B.Pure’s Hair Shimmer Spray into your hair care routine. Its formula is infused with keratin, which is known to boost hair health. “In hair, it’s responsible for preventing breakage , frizz, and heat damage. By applying keratin topically to your hair, it can be used to smooth and de-frizz,” cosmetic biochemist Stacey Steinmetz told Byrdie. At-home keratin treatments like this one can be used daily. The shimmer spray retails for $1.25. RELATED: 10 "Spot-On" Luxury Perfume Dupes From Bath & Body Works, Expert Shares.

7 | B.Pure Eyeshadow Guards Copyright @mainstmuse / TikTok Keep eyeshadow powder where it belongs with these self-adhesive eyeshadow guards from B.Pure. They sit under the bottom lashes to protect the under-eye area from flaky eye powder, mascara ink, and other makeup residue. “If you do cool eyeshadow looks, these are so perfect , so you don’t have any fall out onto your cheeks,” explained TikToker @mainstmuse. It’s 10 pairs to a pack, which retail for $1.25 each.