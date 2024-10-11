Dollar Tree Is Selling the Same Exact Beauty Products as Target and Walmart

Dollar Tree is beloved for its wide offering of beauty and skincare dupes, for both name-brand and drugstore products. However, shoppers on TikTok are constantly reminding folks that the discount retailer also has a worthy selection of makeup, skin, nail, and hair products from popular brands like Gimme Beauty and Sally Hansen. And often, you can snag these items for a fraction of their retail price at Target and Walmart. Ahead, see what name-brand beauty items shoppers are purchasing for less at Dollar Tree. Pro tip: These sell out fast, so act quickly!

1. Colorstory Eyeshadow Palette Copyright @annikakrouse / TikTok The discount retailer just refreshed its makeup selection with full-size eyeshadow palettes, including the 16-Shade Pressed Pigment Eyeshadow Palette from Colorstory. The palette features an assortment of fall-inspired colors like golden yellow and dusty red, plus a range of neutral brown tones. You can snag a palette for $1.25 at Dollar, compared to its $10 price tag at Target.



“You need to get to your Dollar Tree and check if they have these palettes,” said TikToker Anika Krouse in a recent clip.

2. Gimme Hair Accessories Copyright @mainstmuse / TikTok Gimme hair accessories are a hot commodity at Dollar Tree. One TikToker with the username @mainstmuse said, “When this stuff comes in stock, I snag a few of them ,” referencing the Gimme Beauty Sport Medium Hair Tie Bands. “These are my favorite, I have thick hair and these are phenomenal,” she said of the no-snag silicone hair ties, which guarantee “all day comfort.” They retail for $8 at Target, but Dollar Tree shoppers can purchase a 10-count pack for just $1.25 a pop. Another Gimme hair accessory she’s “definitely stocking up on” is the Gimme Beauty Thick XL Claw Clip. “These are so great for thick hair,” she commented, grabbing one off the rack. “These are the best claw clips. I use these all the time.” The clips cost nearly $9 less at Dollar Tree than they do at Target, so stock up while they’re still there! RELATED: Dollar Tree Shoppers Find 6 $1.25 Dupes for Bath & Body Works, Neutrogena, and More.

3. Candie Couture Makeup Brush Sets Copyright @beautifulfabfinds / TikTok Did you know that makeup brushes should be replaced about every two years or more if heavily used? Luckily, Candie Couture (a brand owned by Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs) makeup brush sets are available at Dollar Tree for just $1.25 per pack. Every set comes with five makeup brushes that can be used for powdering, contouring, blending, tapering, and applying eyeshadow. The five-piece packs vary by color, and while some include brushes with bigger bristles, others also come with blending sponges. “If you see these brushes, guys, grab them!” said TikToker @beautifulfabfinds, who dubbed them “an awesome deal” in her video, since Candie Couture brush sets retail for $13 at Walmart.