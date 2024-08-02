5 New Dollar Tree Beauty Items That Are Up to $20 Cheaper Than Walmart and Amazon

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Building the perfect skincare routine can get expensive, but not if you shop at Dollar Tree. The discount retailer is known for selling low-priced party supplies, household goods, and snacks for mere pennies. However, Dollar Tree also has an impressive selection of beauty products ranging from skincare (like face masks, moisturizers, and cleansing lotions) and nail polish to hair treatment and makeup tools, including brushes, removal wipes, and blenders. Best of all, many of these same items cost up to $20 more at Walmart and Amazon. Keep reading to see which Dollar Tree beauty items you can score for just $1.25.

1 Mineral Fusion Nail Polish

Shoppers can score Mineral Fusion nail polish bottles for just $1.25 at Dollar Tree, as TikToker Alexx Schmutz found.

The vegan nail paint is chip resistant, which means you can flaunt your at-home manicure for days without worrying about knicks or cracks. On Amazon, Mineral Fusion goes for nearly $10 a pop.

2 Spa Life Get Toned Men's Pore Refining Toner

Beauty consumers are threatening to ditch Walmart after TikToker @allthingsdollartree spotted the Spa Life Get Toned Men's Pore Refining Toner for just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

Described as "a gym for your pores," the product contains hyaluronic acid and castor oil to keep skin looking plump and fresh. At big-box stores like Walmart, an 8.45 oz. bottle retails for $10.99.

3 Freeman Indian Turmeric Hydrating Gel Cream Mask

Looking to restock your face mask collection? "Freeman has a lot of great masks," TikToker Annika Krouse said in a recent clip.

The beauty brand offers a wide selection of affordable face masks at Dollar Tree, including the Indian Turmeric Hydrating Gel Cream Mask. And best of all, it's $6 cheaper than at Amazon.

"I don't see it often, so make sure you guys are looking for this one," advised Krouse.

4 L'oreal Hair Expertise Color Radiance Post-Coloration Treatment

As if it couldn't get any better, Dollar Tree "even has L'oreal hair treatments for two bucks," revealed TikToker Gina Cicero. That's $10 cheaper than how much it goes for at Walmart.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

This product helps protect colored hair and improves shine and softness.

5 Stila Lip Glosses

"These were the find of the day. I literally was shook when I found them," said TikToker Melissa Houser during a Dollar Tree beauty haul.

She scooped up rosy-hued and copper color Stila lip glosses for $1.25. On Amazon, Stila lip glosses sell for more than $20.