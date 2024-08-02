 Skip to content
5 New Dollar Tree Beauty Items That Are Up to $20 Cheaper Than Walmart and Amazon

Score major savings on nail polish, skincare, face masks, and lip gloss.

By Emily Weaver
August 2, 2024
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links.

Building the perfect skincare routine can get expensive, but not if you shop at Dollar Tree. The discount retailer is known for selling low-priced party supplies, household goods, and snacks for mere pennies. However, Dollar Tree also has an impressive selection of beauty products ranging from skincare (like face masks, moisturizers, and cleansing lotions) and nail polish to hair treatment and makeup tools, including brushes, removal wipes, and blenders. Best of all, many of these same items cost up to $20 more at Walmart and Amazon. Keep reading to see which Dollar Tree beauty items you can score for just $1.25.

1
Mineral Fusion Nail Polish

shopper holding up a nail polish at Dollar Tree
Copyright @alexx_schmutz / TikTok

Shoppers can score Mineral Fusion nail polish bottles for just $1.25 at Dollar Tree, as TikToker Alexx Schmutz found.

The vegan nail paint is chip resistant, which means you can flaunt your at-home manicure for days without worrying about knicks or cracks. On Amazon, Mineral Fusion goes for nearly $10 a pop.

2
Spa Life Get Toned Men's Pore Refining Toner

Shopper holding up a men's toner bottle at Dollar Tree
Copyright @allthingsdollartree / TikTok

Beauty consumers are threatening to ditch Walmart after TikToker @allthingsdollartree spotted the Spa Life Get Toned Men's Pore Refining Toner for just $1.25 at Dollar Tree.

Described as "a gym for your pores," the product contains hyaluronic acid and castor oil to keep skin looking plump and fresh. At big-box stores like Walmart, an 8.45 oz. bottle retails for $10.99.

3
Freeman Indian Turmeric Hydrating Gel Cream Mask

Shopper holding up a turmeric face mask at Dollar Tree
Copyright @annikakrouse / TikTok

Looking to restock your face mask collection? "Freeman has a lot of great masks," TikToker Annika Krouse said in a recent clip.

The beauty brand offers a wide selection of affordable face masks at Dollar Tree, including the Indian Turmeric Hydrating Gel Cream Mask. And best of all, it's $6 cheaper than at Amazon.

"I don't see it often, so make sure you guys are looking for this one," advised Krouse.

4
L'oreal Hair Expertise Color Radiance Post-Coloration Treatment

Display of L'Oreal products at Dollar Tree
Copyright @gina__cicero / TikTok

As if it couldn't get any better, Dollar Tree "even has L'oreal hair treatments for two bucks," revealed TikToker Gina Cicero. That's $10 cheaper than how much it goes for at Walmart.

This product helps protect colored hair and improves shine and softness.

5
Stila Lip Glosses

Woman holding up lip glosses, still from a video
Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok

"These were the find of the day. I literally was shook when I found them," said TikToker Melissa Houser during a Dollar Tree beauty haul.

She scooped up rosy-hued and copper color Stila lip glosses for $1.25. On Amazon, Stila lip glosses sell for more than $20.

