You Can Get These $15 Beauty Items for Just $1.25 at Dollar Tree Right Now

TikTokers were thrilled to spot these brand-name products at their local stores.

By Abby Reinhard
August 5, 2024
Bargain beauty hunters have been raving about the amazing finds at Dollar Tree lately. Many shared designer dupes that give you access to products of similar quality, just minus the name brand. However, while a lot of the products you find at Dollar Tree are copycats of bigger names you'd find at major retailers, shoppers recently found actual name-brand products that typically go for $15. Read on to find out which beauty items they recommend heading to Dollar Tree to pick up immediately.

1
Popsugar Body Oil

popsugar body oil
Copyright Amanda Turinsky / TikTok

In an Aug. 4 video, TikToker Amanda Turinsky (@YourTikTokSister) shared her excitement when she found the Popsugar Body Oil for $1.25 at Dollar Tree—which is usually about $10 at stores like Walmart.

"Have you guys seen this yet? Better run!" Turinsky says.

She notes that the body oils are fully stocked at her Dollar Tree store, and the lavender and vanilla scent "smells amazing."

"It's a body oil, which is great for wintertime when your skin starts to get dry—y'all go stock up," she suggests.

2
Maybelline Lipstick

dollar tree maybelline makeup
Copyright Amanda Turinsky / TikTok

You can also save on Maybelline lipstick when shopping at your local Dollar Tree.

"Maybelline lipstick, it's a matte color—they're retailing, at least according to my app—for $12."

Turinsky grabs the "Carnal Brown" shade, which she calls "absolutely beautiful."

3
Popsugar Bath Oil Beads

popsugar bath beads
Copyright Mary Wood / TikTok

If you like the Popsugar brand, you should definitely stop by Dollar Tree soon. Another TikTok user, Mary Wood (@marewood), found the brand's bath oil beads in a variety of scents at a fraction of the price.

"These run for about 10-plus dollars at Walmart, and these are their bath oil beads I found at Dollar Tree," Wood says in an Aug. 4 video. "They had a bunch of them and a few different scents—I don't know if I just have the best Dollar Tree or if they're getting a bunch of overstock."

While she only showed the lavender and vanilla scent in the video footage, Popsugar also sells the beads in a eucalyptus scent.

4
Revlon Thickstick Foundation

flesh makeup stick at dollar tree
Copyright Mary Wood / TikTok

Wood also spotted Revlon Thickstick Foundation products at her local Dollar Tree.

According to a Vogue Business article, Revlon debuted the Flesh line in 2018, marketing it as an inclusive line meant to compete with Rihanna's Fenty Beauty. However, the brand was dropped from Ulta and discontinued.

While the products are no longer available on Revlon's website, individual sticks are priced around $8 on eBay.

5
Dr. Bubbello's Bubble Bath

dr bubbellos bubble bath
Copyright Amanda Turinsky / TikTok

If you like to indulge in a luxurious bubble bath once in a while, Dollar Tree should certainly be a stop when you run errands this week.

Turinsky found Dr. Bubbello's scented bubble bath product for just $1.25. Interestingly enough, it's being sold for roughly 15 times that price at Walmart.

"This is a really good find—this is Dr. Bubbello's 1-liter of bubble gum-scented bubble bath," Turinsky says in an Aug. 5 TikTok video. "It is currently on the Walmart website for $15 and is sold in a bunch of stores, but [Walmart's was] the cheapest I could find."

Abby Reinhard
Abby Reinhard is a Senior Editor at Best Life, covering daily news and keeping readers up to date on the latest style advice, travel destinations, and Hollywood happenings. Read more
