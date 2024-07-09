 Skip to content
Dollar Tree Shoppers Share 18 Must-Grab Travel Items for $1.25

These convenient finds are from big brands including Dove, Crest, and Pantene.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Dana Schulz
July 9, 2024
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It doesn't matter if you're gassing up your car for a road trip or booking flights; summer travel isn't cheap. On top of transportation, you'll have to shell out for accommodations, dining, and activities. And you'll probably need to stock up on toiletries and suncare items—but at least with this last expense, we've got a great budget hack to save you money. Shoppers recently took to social media to share the "must-grab" travel items they found at Dollar Tree for just $1.25. Read on for their best finds, from after-sun products to travel-size Dove lotion.

1
Disposable razors

disposable razors at Dollar Tree
Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok

"I'm going on vacation. I'm at the Dollar Tree. These are my must-grabs for traveling," said shopper Melissa Houser in a recent TikTok video.

First up on her list are these "great" $1.25 disposable razors. "You can just toss 'em when you're done," she notes.

2
Travel makeup brush set

green makeup brush set at Dollar Tree
Copyright @kimnuzzolo / TikTok

On her own Dollar Tree trip, shopper @kimnuzzolo found these adorable travel makeup brush sets. She showed how the case opens up to reveal a mirror, along with a large brush and two smaller ones.

3
Travel-size deodorant

Dove deodorant spray at Dollar Tree
Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok

"They have tons of travel-size deodorant," shared Houser, holding up a Dove brand stick. (Speed Stick versions were visible in the background, too.) She also found travel-size Dove spray deodorants for men and women.

4
Travel-size lotion

Dove lotion at Dollar Tree
Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok

If you want to keep those liquids under three ounces, these travel-size lotions from Dove and Nivea are perfect. Plus, the one Dove lotion that Houser found does double duty for face and body.

5
After-sun products

after-sun towelettes at Dollar Tree
Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok

It won't work in your carry-on bag (it's five ounces), but if you're checking bags or taking a road trip, you may want to pick up Dollar Tree's reviving aloe mist that's "perfect for when you get too much sun," as Houser said.

Or, you can opt for the soothing after-sun towelettes. They come in a pack of 30 and contain aloe vera and vitamin E.

6
Mosquito-repellent bands

mosquito repellent bands
Copyright @foreverena / TikTok

Going camping? Be sure to grab some of these mosquito-repellent bands that shopper @foreverena got at Dollar Tree.

7
3-in-1 cotton set

cotton swabs and balls at Dollar Tree
Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok

Consider this handy little set your vacation workhorse. "I grab one of these every time; it has everything you need all in one container," shared Houser. This includes cotton swabs, cotton balls, and cotton pads.

8
Mini first aid kits

woman holding up first aid kits from Dollar Tree
Copyright @nessas__corner / TikTok

Shoppers have been raving about these little first aid kits from Dollar Tree, which are a Welly dupe. (The brand name kits sell for about $25 on Amazon.)

And TikToker @nessas__corner recently included them in her travel haul from the store.

9
Water-free minibrushes

woman holding up Crest mouth fresheners Dollar Tree
Copyright @nessas__corner / TikTok

When you need to freshen up your breath on the go, travel-size mouthwashes are a lifesaver. Houser found them at Dollar Tree from the brand Scope.

But even more convenient are these Crest and Scope water-free minibrushes that @nessas__corner picked up. It's a toothbrush with built-in breath gel, a tongue scraper, and a toothpick.

10
Travel battery-powered toothbrush

battery-powered toothbrushes at Dollar Tree
Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok

Speaking of fresh breath, these battery-powered toothbrushes are travel-size and just $1.25. "They even have the cover on them," noted Houser.

11
Travel-size toothbrushes and toothpaste

toothbrushes at Dollar Tree
Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok

"You can't even beat their travel-sized toothbrushes," said Houser. For $1.25, the pack comes with three different colored toothbrushes (very important when traveling as a family!) and corresponding travel cases.

She also found travel-size toothpaste from Crest in whitening, gum protection, and kids versions.

12
Travel-size shampoo

Pantene shampoo at Dollar Tree
Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok

"They even have name-brand shampoos and conditioners," shared Houser while holding up a travel-size Pantene bottle.

13
Travel-size face wash

Biore facewash at Dollar Tree
Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok

Let's not forget about face wash for our travel toiletry bags. Dollar Tree has them, and Houser even grabbed a charcoal cleanser from Bioré.

14
Travel-size pump bottles

purple pump bottle at Dollar Tree
Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok

Prefer to pack your own haircare and body care products rather than buy the minis? Dollar Tree has you covered here, too.

"These little containers with the pump are great for, like, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, moisturizer," said Houser. In a separate video, she came across a two-pack of travel-size spray bottles.

15
Travel-size bottle set

Woman holding up a travel container from Dollar Tree
Copyright @marewood / TikTok

Another option to pack your own liquids is this cute four-bottle set, which has gone viral on social media. TikToker @marewood recently reviewed it and loved how the four different bottles snap together in one convenient tube. "Super easy to travel with," she said.

16
Pill organizer

pill organizer at Dollar Tree
Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok

Houser loves these compact day-of-the-week pill organizers for her vitamins, but they're also convenient for bringing medications on vacation.

17
Travel-size medicines

advil and tylenol at Dollar Tree
Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok

Houser said she likes to get travel-size medicines, especially when traveling out of the country. She showed a display at Dollar Tree with Extra-Strength Tylenol, Tylenol PM, Advil PM, Alka Seltzer, and more.

18
Mini hand sanitizers

hand sanitizer at Dollar Tree
Copyright @mhouser12 / TikTok

You can never have too many hand sanitizers when traveling, and Dollar Tree is selling the minis in two-packs, including a nice, lavender-scented variety. Houser's Dollar Tree also had clip-on sanitizers, which work well on purses or backpacks.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
