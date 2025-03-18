4 Airlines With the Best In-Flight Food—And the #1 Worst

The airline food wars are heating up as name brands flying the skies try to win over more passengers with tastier in-flight options.

Earlier this month, Delta Air Lines announced that it's expanding its partnership with Shake Shack to serve customizable 100% Angus beef cheeseburgers in first class on 900+-mile flights out of Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, and Seattle. This is after a successful trial run in Boston, and Delta plans to roll out more burgers on more flights in the future.

Not to be outdone, American Airlines just announced its new spring menu onboard, including 5 new breakfast items (including different omelets, a frittata, and a biscuit with chicken sausage gravy and scrambled eggs) in the premium cabin on domestic flights. Plus, guests on these flights traveling 900+ miles can also preorder sliders and fries to their seat. Take that Delta!

With the in-flight catering market projected to grow to $25.88 billion by 2030 as more people make travel plans, it's clear that airlines need to remain competitive with their food menus. So, we asked travel experts to share their best picks for airline food. Read on to find out which carriers the pros believe have the best sky-high eats... and which airline has the least edible options.

1 | JetBlue Airways Eliyahu Parypa/iStock JetBlue has partnered with Delicious Hospitality Group to bring some of the top restaurants in NYC to their premium travelers on most flights. Passengers sitting in Mint can enjoy eats from Charlie Bird, Pasquale Jones, Legacy Records, and Bar Pasquale Sicilian Pizza to Mint. Those on transatlantic flights can enjoy veggie-filled dishes from the fast-casual restaurant DIG. "A recent trip over to London meant I got a jerk chicken and carrot salad combo that tasted like...an actual jerk chicken and carrot salad!" says Katy Nastro, spokesperson and travel expert at Going. The airline also appears to understand which comfort foods flyers will appreciate most. "On the return flight, they offered soft pretzels as a nod to the Big Apple hot dog vendors, and I must say, it was softer than most cart pretzels that I can remember," she says.

The little touches that make you forget you're dining high in the sky can make a carrier's meal service stand out. For Etihad Airways, this includes providing its guests with a well-executed high tea service at cruising altitude. "I will never forget my delight in discovering on board an international Etihad flight in Business Class from the U.S. to Australia the option of traditional afternoon tea," Jo Hayes, etiquette consultant and founder of EtiquetteExpert.org. "It included beautifully presented tea and scones, complete with jam and clotted cream—and available anytime, day or night." "As an afternoon tea etiquette expert who scours the globe for the best tea and scone offerings, I was impressed," Hayes adds. "I have not come across this option on any other airline before or since." But it doesn't stop at beverages: Even Etihad's full meal service gets nods from the experts. "One of my best dining experiences was with Etihad on a pre-pandemic economy flight from Hong Kong to Europe," says Mariana Montes, travel expert at Vibe Adventures. "The delicious Asian fusion food and commendable presentation demonstrated impressive attention to detail."

3 | Singapore Airlines Shutterstock It's one thing to find impressive meal options on higher-priced premium economy, business, and first-class tickets. But some international carriers stand out for providing a delicious dining experience throughout the cabin. "Singapore Airlines stands out to me as the number one for in-flight meals, even in economy!" says Becca Siegel, travel expert and co-founder of Half Half Travel. "When we flew from the U.S. to East Asia on Singapore Air in total regular economy seats, we were given a real paper menu when we sat down with the menu items and choices for each meal during the more than 12-hour haul to Asia. And then it all tasted incredible!" If you are booked in a higher-tier seat, you'll also be able to take advantage of the airline's Book the Cook service. This allows business class travelers to pick from dozens of options 48 hours before their flight that go well beyond the limited menus typically available onboard. In a recently posted TikTok video, user 2passports1dream explained they had a selection of more than 20 dishes, including an "actual steak" and a "Japanese-inspired glazed eggplant."

It's not just high-quality food that can make an in-flight meal memorable. Some travelers appreciate carriers that go out of their way to ensure their special request meals are just as good as the standard servings. According to Lindsey Danis, travel expert and founder of Queer Adventurers, this includes Emirates and their broad range of plant-based options. "I always choose the Asian vegetarian option when I fly with them, and it's always been healthy and super flavorful—which is a feat when it comes to in-flight meals!" Danis says. "I love knowing that I'll get a meaningful, protein-rich meal when I fly with them. And of course, Emirates also has a ton of special diet options including Hindu meals, gluten-free meals, and low-salt meals."