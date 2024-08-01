7 Airlines With the Best First-Class Amenities

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

If you have the resources to fly first class, it seems like a fairly obvious choice. Booking an airline's priciest ticket often comes with plenty of perks, including priority boarding, more comfortable seats, gourmet meals, and extra privacy. But if you're going to ball out on a top-of-the-line ticket, you might as well book with an airline known for its service. In fact, there are certain standout airlines with the best first-class amenities.

"Investing in first-class is not just about the seat—it's about the entire travel experience," luxury travel advisor Elizabeth Kacza tells Best Life. "It transforms a routine flight into a journey to remember, making it worth every dollar, especially for long-haul travel."

If you're looking for the top airlines that are worth the money, we have a few recommendations. Read on for the carriers with first-class amenities that won't disappoint.

7 United Airlines

Private seats with direct aisle access

Larger in-flight entertainment screen

Amenity kits by Therabody

Lie-flat bed

Made-to-order ice cream sundae

Mattress cushions by request

Lounge access

On long-haul, international flights, United Airlines rebranded its first-class experience to "United Polaris," boasting several amenities on the ground and in the air. (The airline also offers United First for domestic flights and flights to and from U.S. territories, Canada, and the Caribbean, as well as United Business for flights between the U.S. and Latin America.)

When booking in United Polaris, passengers can fully relax and unwind in plush seats that later convert to a bed. Gourmet meals are another plus—and for a special, unique touch, a United Polaris ticket also gets you a made-to-order ice cream sundae to conclude your main meal.

United First and United Business also offer luxe services, including extra space to recline, a six-way adjustable headrest, a special amenity kit, padded seat cushions that cradle you as you recline, and free food and beverage options.

United really stands out with its airport lounges—its lounge at Washington Dulles International Airport actually won Skytrax's 2024 award for "Best Business Class Lounge in North America."

6 Delta Air Lines

180-degree flat-bed seat

Suites with full-height doors

Hot towel service

Amenity kits by Someone Somewhere

Club access

Similar to United, Delta Airlines now combines business and first class on long-haul international flights into Delta One.

The Delta One experience includes several amenities, including suites with full-height doors and privacy dividers on most Airbus A350 and A330-900 flights.

Domestic Delta One is also an option, offering a lie-flat seat, a dedicated flight attendant, and priority services, among other amenities.

Among its many awards from Skytrax in 2024, Delta claimed the "Best Business Class in North America."

5 Cathay Pacific

Private suites with fully flat beds

Personal closet

Amenity kit by Bamford

Lounge access

Fine dining

18.5-inch entertainment screens

If you have the opportunity to fly first class with Cathay Pacific, don't pass it up. From 600-thread-count linens to caviar and champagne, the Hong Kong-based airline provides the royal treatment.

"Cathay Pacific offers a serene and refined experience with excellent service and beautifully designed cabin interiors," Kacza says.

If you're traveling abroad, you also get access to The Pier, First Class Lounge in Hong Kong, she shares. This one-of-a-kind lounge offers an in-house spa, private cabanas, and secluded work suites with iMac computers.

4 Qatar Airways

Spacious suites with sliding doors

Lie-flat beds

The White Company loungewear

Diptyque amenity kits

On-demand à la carte menu

You'll be pampered when flying first class with Qatar Airways, which is also Skytrax's 2024 Airline of the Year.

"Qatar Airways consistently wins awards for its service and quality. The combination of privacy, comfort, and exquisite dining makes it worth every penny," Kacza says, noting that you also get access to the exclusive Al Safwa First Lounge in Doha, Qatar.

While the airline describes its first-class experience as "your private sanctuary," you'll also be on a "culinary journey." Meals are freshly prepared, and the airline offers an on-demand à la carte menu.

3 Etihad Airways

Fully-flat bed with turn-down service

Luxury amenity kits designed with Giorgio Armani

Wine pairing options

À la carte fine dining

Chilled refreshments cabinet

Vanity unit

Truly setting itself apart from the crowd, an Etihad First Class ticket gets you your own suite in the air. As Kacza points out, "The First Apartment" aboard the A380 has a living room with a separate bed and an ensuite shower. Even more luxurious, "The Residence" is a private onboard apartment complete with a living room, a bedroom with a double bed, and a private bathroom, she adds.

"Etihad's first-class offerings are truly revolutionary, especially with The Residence," Kacza says. "It's like having a private jet experience within a commercial airline, complete with a butler service."

2 Singapore Airlines

Ability to reserve main course meal

Mood lighting

Extra wide seat

Private space

24-inch HD touchscreen monitor

Singapore Airlines' First Class offerings—which include partitioned spaces and extra-wide seats—will likely tick most of your boxes. Booking a suite on the A380 enhances your experience even further.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

According to Kacza, a Suite includes a separate sitting and sleeping area, high-quality linens, and an ensuite wardrobe. The Double Suites also have a removable center divider that allows you and a loved one to sleep side by side in a double bed.

"Renowned for its impeccable service and attention to detail, Singapore Airlines offers an unparalleled first-class experience that makes even the longest flights feel too short," Kacza says.

According to Skytrax, she isn't far off. Singapore Airlines was awarded World's Best First Class and World's Best First Class Seat in 2024.

1 Emirates

Private suites with sliding doors

Fully flat bed

Vanity table

Personal mini-bar

32-inch TV

Shower spa

Flying Emirates is like no other—and in first-class, even those who hate flying will have a good time. On the airline's website, it goes so far as to say it's "as close as it comes to your own private jet."

"Emirates takes luxury to the skies with their exceptional service and attention to detail," Kacza says. "The experience feels like a five-star hotel room rather than an airplane seat, complete with fine dining and premium wines."

But the "pièce de résistance" is the shower spa you're treated to at 40,000 feet, she adds. It also racked up awards from Skytrax, taking home the awards for Best First Class Airline Comfort Amenities and Best First Class Airline in the Middle East.