9 Best Beaches in Florida You Can't Miss

When it comes to vacation destinations, Florida is often at the top of the list. In addition to boasting major tourist attractions like Walt Disney World, the state also has over 1,800 miles of coastline around its peninsula—and almost 200 public beaches. So, if it's sun and sand you're after, the Sunshine State is here to provide that tropical vibe. Keep your passport stowed away and read on for the nine best beaches in Florida.

1 Best Florida Beach for Relaxation: Anna Maria Island

The beach is one of the best places to rewind and relax, and if you want a Floridian vacation where you can really zen out, consider Anna Maria Island.

"If you're looking for the best Florida beaches with a laid-back vibe, grab your beach chair and head to the north end of Anna Maria Island," says Alisha dos Santos, family travel blogger of Adventure-Seeking Mom. "Located west of Bradenton on Florida's Gulf Coast, Anna Maria Island is a postcard-worthy destination. It's treasured for its pristine white sand beaches and vintage beach town charm."

The most secluded spots to "unwind on island time" are Anna Maria Beach and Bean Point Beach at the north end of the island, dos Santos shares.

"On a calm day, Anna Maria's shallow waters are crystal clear and glisten with blue-green hues," she notes. "It could easily pass for the Caribbean."

2 Best Florida Beach for Natural Beauty: Blowing Rocks Preserve

Of course, you also want some amazing views, and Blowing Rocks Preserve on Jupiter Island doesn't disappoint.

"On the Atlantic coast of Florida, Blowing Rocks Preserve in Hobe Sound blew me away with its rugged beauty," dos Santos tells Best Life. "Restored and protected by The Nature Conservancy, the 73-acre barrier island sanctuary is a biodiverse coastal habitat vital to wildlife."

It's ideal for beach-goers who like to stay active: The preserve has five trails that take you through the dunes, mangroves, and sea grape tunnels. Even better, Blowing Rocks Preserve also has the largest Anastasia limestone shoreline on the Atlantic coast of the U.S., dos Santos points out.

"When conditions are right, the force of the waves crashing into the rocks here can blow water up to 50 feet in the air," she shares. "It's a spectacular sight."

RELATED: 9 Best Family-Friendly Beach Destinations.

3 Best Florida Beach for Crystal-Clear Water: Crab Island/Destin

Swimming in the ocean is one of the best parts of any beach vacay—and it's made even better when the water is warm and crystal clear. If you want a Florida beach that offers just that, check out Crab Island. This small sandbar is only accessible by boat, but it's just a 10 to 20-minute ride from Destin Harbor.

"Like Destin, Crab Island is sought after for its vibrant blue waters and white sand beaches," says Samantha Saenz, founder of Eat Well Adventure Often. "Imagine a vast sandbar with shallow, pool-looking water! It's perfect for young people and families alike."

While you're on the sandbar or a boat nearby, vendors also travel around peddling tropical snacks, including pineapples and coconuts, Saenz adds.

4 Best Florida Beach for Shelling: Sanibel Island

No vacation is complete without at least one souvenir, but you don't always have to buy them. If shells are your favorite way to commemorate your trip, dos Santos suggests a visit to Sanibel Island.

"Well-known for its fantastic Florida beaches for shelling, Sanibel Island draws seashell seekers from all over the world. A barrier island on the southwest Florida Gulf Coast, Sanibel Island features about 15 miles of shell-covered beaches," she says. "Among the more than 250 different kinds of shells that can wash up on Sanibel's shores, the prized Junonia shell is considered the rarest find."

But even if you don't stumble upon this coveted carapace yourself, you can see a live Junonia snail on display at the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum & Aquarium, according to dos Santos.

"It's the nation's only accredited museum devoted solely to shells and mollusks," she notes.

5 Best Florida Beach for Night Life: South Beach

Does an ideal beach vacation also include some cocktails during an evening out? It may not be surprising to hear, but your ideal Florida beach is likely South Beach.

"South Beach in Miami gets a lot of hate because it's associated with the rowdy spring break crowds and partying, but if that's what you're into, it's perfect for that," Saenz says. "South Beach is also special due to historic Ocean Drive, and the water is gorgeous."

And contrary to popular belief, it's not always rowdy in this SoFlo spot.

"Anyone looking for a more zen experience should consider visiting in the off-season and heading to the beach in the morning to enjoy the clear waters sans the party crowds and loud music," Saenz recommends.

6 Best Florida Beach for History: Egmont Key State Park

Florida is also well-known for its rich history, and Egmont Key State Park on the West Coast is a great place to catch some rays and learn a little something.

"Egmont Key State Park, located off the coast of Tampa Bay near Fort De Soto Park, offers a unique beach experience because it used to be a military outpost," Saenz explains. "Also, it is very secluded and is a shelling destination. You can walk for hours and not see anyone."

7 Best Florida Beach for an International Feel: Key West

If you want to feel like you've ventured out of the U.S. without booking an international flight, the Florida Keys should be at the top of your list. And for those who want to spend time on the beach, Key West is the place to be.

"Many envision pristine beaches when picturing the Keys. However, there are not many—and [it requires a boat] to get to the stunning turquoise waters that the Keys are known for," Saenz cautions.

Key West, however, has a beach inside Fort Zachary Taylor Historic State Park.

"This beach boasts gorgeous scenery and deep waters! You'll feel like you've left the country," Saenz says. "Plus, you can stop at Duval Street afterward and have some of the best key lime pie before heading to Ernest Hemingway's house!"

8 Best Florida Beach for an Upscale Experience: Palm Beach

Sometimes it's fun to get a little bougie on a beach vacation. According to Saenz, Palm Beach on Florida's east coast is just the spot to enjoy a bit of that glitz and glamour.

"Located on a barrier island just east of West Palm Beach, Palm Beach boasts luxurious beachfront resorts, pristine white sand, and calm turquoise waters," she says. "While some beachfront areas are private, there are public access points where you can access these stunning beaches."

Saenz continues, "Palm Beach is the perfect place for anyone looking to have an upscale experience, from five-star hotels to five-star restaurants! It's the opposite of South Beach in terms of a party atmosphere!"

9 Best Family-Friendly Florida Beach: Cocoa Beach

A beach vacation can be perfect for families, allowing you to relax while the kids swim or build sandcastles. Looking for the perfect kid-friendly vibe in Florida? Saenz recommends Cocoa Beach.

"For those looking for a laid-back, family-friendly environment that has beautiful blue-green waters, Cocoa Beach is perfect! This chill beach town is known as the 'Surf Capital of the East Coast,'" Saenz says. "It's perfect for catching a wave or chillin' on the beach. After a fun day in the sun, visitors can check out the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex."

It's also ideal if you want to relax on a budget. According to Saenz, Cocoa Beach tends to be more affordable than other Florida destinations on this list, like Miami and Anna Maria Island.