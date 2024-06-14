Experience the Florida Keys' Most Decked-Out Summer Vacation House

The band is playing reggae music in front of the pool. Under the thatched-roof cabana, people are cheers-ing and laughing at the bar. At the dock, a boat of more guests is arriving. And then there's you, saying yes to another passed appetizer on the beach as the sun sets on the aqua-blue horizon. This scene sounds like it's set at a big, public waterfront restaurant, but it's actually a private backyard… and it belongs to the Florida Keys' most decked-out vacation house of the summer.

Say hello to the Kona Big Wave Aloha House, a six-bedroom, five-bathroom oasis in Islamorada, Florida. Kona, the island-style premium beer brand, designed this haven to be an exclusive, fun, and adventurous escape for fans of their "liquid aloha" lager. Right now through August 31, 2024, you can enter to win* a free three-night stay for you and three of your friends (including a transportation credit). Kona invited and paid for my husband and me to check out the Aloha House in person, so here's what you can expect if you win.

RELATED: The 10 Best States for a Summer Vacation, Study Says.

A Look Inside The Aloha House

We landed in Ft. Lauderdale from the New York City area and were driven on Overseas Highway 1 through the Everglades and past Key Largo to a tucked-away spot. The Aloha House itself is nestled between mansions with private beaches and docks on the Florida Bay.

Inside, every room is decked out in tropical surfer-style decor, complete with palm-leaf wallpaper, surfboards, and breezy, bright textiles.

The main living room area opens up to a massive kitchen—including a bar and beer fridge with all the Kona Big Wave you could want—and a large outdoor patio.

Upstairs, the primary suite has its own outdoor section (with a hot tub) and the biggest bathroom slash closet I've ever seen. Bedrooms are peppered throughout the main and lower levels, with plenty of space to sleep at least 20 people.

RELATED: 30 Beach Must-Haves You Can Get on Amazon.

Out in the backyard, an array of paradise-style perks await: A pool, beach, boat dock, cabana, and open space to play cornhole or have a giant outdoor dinner party. Kayaks, paddleboards, and snorkel gear are also stocked and ready to go.

I could picture spending a really chill and fun few days here with my family and really letting loose at night. (Thanks, Kona, for the preview! For more of an inside look, check out my video tour.)ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

How You Can Enter to Win a Free Stay

If the beach is not really your vibe, know that Kona Big Wave also has another Aloha House in Park City, Utah, which you can also choose to stay at if you win (the sweepstakes features an array of prizes for those over 21+ in the continental U.S.).

In Park City, expect all the fun amenities a ski house can offer. Other prizes include a travel kit or swag bag from the beer brand.

For more details and to enter to win, visit https://www.konabigwave.com/KONAGETAWAY for free entry, deadlines, and the Official Rules.

*ESCAPE TO KONA GETAWAYS: No Purchase Necessary. Open to residents of the continental U.S. (including AK and DC; excluding HI), who are 21+. Sweepstakes begins on 6/1/24 and ends on 8/31/24. Multiple entry periods. Visit https://www.konabigwave.com/KONAGETAWAY for free entry, entry deadlines, and Official Rules. Message & data rates may apply. Void where prohibited.