128 Beach Captions and Quotes to Celebrate the Sunny Weather

Some of us are just sitting around waiting for summer, bikini-clad and with cameras ready. And because a chunk of that footage is bound to wind up on social media, you'll want to have a few words ready to accompany the posts. Below, we've put together a list of the best beach captions we could think of, from one-word descriptors to more tailored explanations of what you are doing and who you are with. We've even sprinkled in some song lyrics to help perfectly detail your beach day. So, read on and let those summer days live on in your heart and across the web.

Funny Beach Instagram Captions

I'm not lazy; I'm on beach time. Shell yeah! Washed up. Salty but not mad. Feeling fin-tastic! I love you to the shore line and back. If you're not barefoot, then you're overdressed. Consider this my out-of-office. Where there's a will, there's a wave. The beach is calling and I must go. You're the piña to my colada. When in doubt, paddle out.

One-Word Captions About the Beach

Beachcomber. Beachfront. Boardwalk. Driftwood. Golden. Oceanside. Oceanfront. Offline. Outside. Paradise. Peaking. Salty. Sunshine. Seashore. Seaside. Shipfaced. Thalassophile. Vacation. Wanderlust.

Unique Beach Captions

The ocean breeze puts my mind at ease. Let the sea set you free. Life is better in flip-flops. Sea la vie. Shell-abrating life. Vacation mode: activated. A day at the beach restores the soul. Good times and tan lines. Living for beach daze. Beach life chose me. Happiness comes in waves. Sandy toes, summer smiles, can't lose. Palm trees and a salty breeze = my happy place. Let's shell-abrate good times. Sand in my hair, sun in the air, living my beach days. The beach is not just a destination, it's a state of mind.

Cute Beach Captions for Girls

Mermaid vibes only. Tropic like it's hot. Eat. Sleep. Beach. Repeat. Wild and free—just like the sea. Make waves for good days. Happy as a clam. Sun goddess. Bikini season. Mermaid in training. Sun-kissed nose, freckled toes. Just hanging with my gullfriends. Salt water cures everything. Girls just wanna have sun. No buoys allowed. Life's a beach, and I'm a peach. All you need is a good dose of vitamin sea.

Best Beach Captions for Boys

High tides and good vibes. Just smile and wave, buoys. Holla at ya buoy. I'm not lost; I'm on an expedition of self-discovery. Where the wild things are. Embracing the beauty of the great outdoors. Life is better at the beach. Beneath the open sky, I thrive. Sun of a beach. Roaming where the WiFi is weak. Entering paradise. Nature is my therapy. Confidence level: selfie with no filter. Collect moments, not things. Bow down to the King of Sand Castles.

Sassy Beach Captions

Resting beach face. No one likes a shady beach. When someone says they're not a beach person… Ah, the beach—where doing absolutely nothing is doing something. Don't bother calling me on my shell-phone. I'm sunscreening my calls today. Living like a beached whale. Giving in to pier pressure. I don't wanna be tide down. Beach, please! I'm an aquaholic. Beach bum. Beach you to it. Stay salty.

Beach Captions About Summer

I'm just a beachy kind of person. Sunkissed state of mind. Hello, sunshine. So much sun, so little time. Out of office. Summer ready. I can see clearly now. Poolside chilling and grilling. Floating on cloud nine. Swimming my way through summer Diving in. Radiating positivity. Back that raft up. On lake time.

Instagram Captions About the Ocean

Sandy cheeks and ocean breeze. Beach hair, don't care. Time to seas the day. Beach vibes and high tides. Sandy toes and a sun-kissed nose. Sandy toes and salty kisses. Don't worry, beach happy. Feeling beachy keen It's time for some beach therapy. Life's just beachy. Hey, you. Long time no sea.

Beach Quotes for Instagram

"Aruba, Jamaica, Ooh, I wanna take ya." — The Beach Boys "If there's heaven for me, I'm sure it has a beach attached to it." — Jimmy Buffett "Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air." — Ralph Waldo Emerson "If everyone could just live near the ocean, I think we'd all be happier. It's hard to be down about anything knee deep in the sand." — Crystal Woods "It's like a beach blanket and a bottle of wine, it feels something like summertime." — Bon Jovi "To escape and sit quietly on the beach—that's my idea of paradise." — Emilia Wickstead "Sunshine gonna wash my blues away." — Zac Brown Band "Because there's nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it's sent away." — Sarah Kay "Beachin', sunshine, blue eyes, tan lines, slow tide." — Jake Owen "California girls, we're unforgettable!" — Katy Perry "At the beach, life is different. Time doesn't move hour to hour but mood to moment. We live by the currents, plan by the tides and follow the sun." — Sandy Gingras