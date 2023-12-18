67 Quotes About Family That Perfectly Capture Your Special Bond
Share these wise, relatable, and funny words with your most beloved relatives.
Whether you're talking about the love you feel for your parents, your siblings, or your grandparents, the bond of a family is hard to put into words. Luckily, some of life's luminaries were able to articulate their thoughts on familial relationships so you don't have to. Scroll through these quotes about family to find something that hits home and share it with your loved ones to make their day.
Family Quotes Worth Sharing
- "The family is the first essential cell of human society." —Pope John XXIII
- "The most important thing in the world is family and love." —John Wooden
- "It's all about the quality of life and finding a happy balance between work and friends and family." —Philip Green
- "A happy family is but an earlier heaven." —George Bernard Shaw
- "Family is not an important thing—it's everything." —Michael J. Fox
- "In every conceivable manner, the family is a link to our past, bridge to our future." —Alex Haley
- "Happy families are all alike; every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way." —Leo Tolstoy
- "We must take care of our families wherever we find them." —Elizabeth Gilbert
- "This is part of what a family is about, not just love. It's knowing that your family will be there watching out for you. Nothing else will give you that. Not money. Not fame. Not work." —Mitch Albom, from Tuesdays With Morrie
- "You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them." —Desmond Tutu
- "Family members can be your best friends, you know. And best friends, whether or not they are related to you, can be your family." —Trenton Lee Stewart
- "The family is one of nature's masterpieces." —George Santayana
- "I sustain myself with the love of family." —Maya Angelou
- "Family and friendships are two of the greatest facilitators of happiness." —John C. Maxwell
- "In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony." —Friedrich Nietzsche
Inspirational Quotes About Family
- "You are born into your family and your family is born into you. No returns. No exchanges." —Elizabeth Berg, from The Art of Mending
- "The only rock I know that stays steady, the only institution I know that works, is the family." —Lee Iacocca
- "Family is a life jacket in the stormy sea of life." —J.K. Rowling
- "Family and friends are hidden treasures; seek them and enjoy their riches." —Wanda Hope Carter
- "There is no doubt that it is around the family and the home that all the greatest virtues, the most dominating virtues of human, are created, strengthened and maintained." —Winston Churchill
- "When all the dust is settled, and all the crowds are gone, the things that matter are faith, family, and friends." —Barbara Bush
- "Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights, and our comfort when we occasionally falter." —Brad Henry
- "Ohana means family and family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten." —Chris Sanders, Lilo and Stitch
- "Rejoice with your family in the beautiful land of life." —Albert Einstein
- "The family is the test of freedom; because the family is the only thing that the free man makes for himself and by himself." —Gilbert K. Chesterton
Quotes About Family Relationships
- "One day you will do things for me that you hate. That is what it means to be family." —Jonathan Safran Foer, from Everything Is Illuminated
- "Atticus says you can choose your friends but you sho' can't choose your family, an' they're still kin to you no matter whether you acknowledge 'em or not, and it makes you look right silly when you don't." —Harper Lee, from To Kill a Mockingbird
- "While we try to teach our children all about life, our children teach us what life is all about." —Angela Schwindt
- "The only wealth in this world is children; more than all the money, power on earth, you are my treasure." —Mario Puzo, from The Godfather: Part III
- "Families are like branches on a tree. We grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one." —Unknown
- "It is not until much later, as the skin sags and the heart weakens, that children understand; their stories, and all their accomplishments, sit atop the stories of their mothers and fathers, stones upon stones, beneath the waters of their lives." —Mitch Albom, from The Five People You Meet in Heaven
- "So much of what is best in us is bound up in our love of family, that it remains the measure of our stability because it measures our sense of loyalty." —Haniel Long
- "Your greatest contribution may not be something you do but someone you raise." —Unknown
- "My mother used to tell me that when push comes to shove, you always know who to turn to. That being a family isn't a social construct but an instinct." —Jodi Picoult, from Keeping Faith
- "Nothing is better than going home to family and eating good food and relaxing." —Irina Shayk
- "I also believe that parents, if they love you, will hold you up safely, above their swirling waters, and sometimes that means you'll never know what they endured." —Mitch Albom, from For One More Day
- "Whatever else is unsure in this stinking dunghill of a world, a mother's love is not." —James Joyce
Quotes About Close-Knit Families
- "To us, family means putting your arms around each other and being there." —Barbara Bush
- "You can kiss your family and friends good-bye and put miles between you, but at the same time you carry them with you in your heart, your mind, your stomach, because you do not just live in a world but a world lives in you." —Frederick Buechner
- "A family is a risky venture, because the greater the love, the greater the loss… That's the trade-off. But I'll take it all." —Brad Pitt
- "When everything goes to hell, the people who stand by you without flinching—they are your family." —Jim Butcher
- "The strength of a family, like the strength of an army, is in its loyalty to each other." —Mario Puzo
- "Call it a clan, call it a network, call it a tribe, call it a family: Whatever you call it, whoever you are, you need one." —Jane Howard
- "He did not consider if or how or why he loved them. They were just love: they were the first evidence he ever had of love, and they would be the last confirmation of love when everything else fell away." —Zadie Smith, from On Beauty
- "That's what people do who love you. They put their arms around you and love you when you're not so lovable." —Deb Caletti
- "Is this what family is like: the feeling that everyone's connected, that with one piece missing, the whole thing's broken?" —Trenton Lee Stewart, from The Mysterious Benedict Society
- "The way you help heal the world is you start with your own family." —Mother Teresa
- "Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family." —Anthony Brandt
- "You may be as different as the sun and the moon, but the same blood flows through both your hearts. You need her, as she needs you." —George R.R. Martin, from A Game of Thrones
Quotes About Blended Families
- "The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other's life." —Richard Bach
- "Cooperation is the thorough conviction that nobody can get there unless everybody gets there." —Virginia Burden
- "There is no such thing as a 'broken family.' Family is family, and is not determined by marriage certificates, divorce papers, or adoption documents. " —C. JoyBell C.
- "There will always be steps you can take toward unity in your blended family. You will make—one step at a time." —Donna Houpe
- "Yeah, we're family. Psychotic, bizarre, and a hodgepodge of personalities that should probably never be blended, but here we are." —Sherrilyn Kenyon
- "Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older, they judge them; sometimes, they forgive them." —Oscar Wilde
- "No man stands taller than when he stoops to help a child." —Abraham Lincoln
- "Blended families are a beautiful mix of diverse people who each serve an important role in our lives. At times, it can be challenging to appreciate everyone's unique beauty." —Deana Keller La Rosa
- "Becoming a blended family means mixing, mingling, scrambling, and sometimes muddling our way through delicate family issues, complicated relationships, and individual differences, hurts, and fears. But through it all, we are learning to love like a family." —Tom Frydenger
Funny Family Quotes
- "Being part of a family means smiling for photos." —Harry Morgan
- "Family: A social unit where the father is concerned with parking space, the children with outer space, and the mother with closet space." —Evan Esar
- "The family – that dear octopus from whose tentacles we never quite escape, nor, in our inmost hearts, ever quite wish to." —Dodie Smith
- "Home is where you are loved the most and act the worst." —Marjorie Pay Hinckley
- "There is no such thing as fun for the whole family." —Jerry Seinfeld
- "Happiness is having a large, loving, caring, close-knit family in another city." —George Burns
- "Siblings: children of the same parents, each of whom is perfectly normal until they get together." —Sam Levenson
- "The informality of family life is a blessed condition that allows us all to become our best while looking our worst." —Marge Kennedy
- "Families are like fudge—mostly sweet with a few nuts." —Les Dawson
Wrapping Up
That's it for our list of quotes about family, but be sure to check back with us soon!