107 Positive Quotes That Will Turn Your Whole Day Around

Reinforce your positive-thinking practice with inspiring words from names you know.

By Carrie Weisman
November 1, 2023
By Carrie Weisman
November 1, 2023

We already know that positive thinking can help decrease stress and anxiety—scientists have proven it. And the power of positivity doesn't always have to originate with you—it can also come from what you hear. A 2021 study found that verbal encouragement can help students to perform better in school and on tests. Praise and positive attention have also been linked to better behavior in kids.

Still, it can be hard to come up with the right words, especially on the spot. But the positive quotes listed below are powerful enough to fill in any blank you may be stuck on. Read on for some inspiring messages you can repeat during your next big heart-to-heart with someone who needs to hear something good.

Positive Quotes About Life

"Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow." — Helen Keller
Best Life
  1. "The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be." Ralph Waldo Emerson
  2. "As we work to create light for others, we naturally light our own way." — Mary Anne Radmacher
  3. "To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all." — Oscar Wilde
  4. "Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow." — Helen Keller
  5. "In three words I can sum up everything I've learned about life: it goes on." — Robert Frost
  6. "If you don't like the road you're walking, start paving another one." — Dolly Parton
  7. "Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring." — Marilyn Monroe
  8. "Great things happen to those who don't stop believing, trying, learning, and being grateful." ― Roy T. Bennett
  9. "When the sun is shining I can do anything; no mountain is too high, no trouble too difficult to overcome." — Wilma Rudolph
  10. "Be fanatically positive and militantly optimistic. If something is not to your liking, change your liking." — Rick Steves
  11. "Confidence isn't optimism or pessimism, and it's not a character attribute. It's the expectation of a positive outcome." — Rosabeth Moss Kanter
  12. "Only when we're drowning do we understand how fierce our feet can kick." — Amanda Gorman
  13. "To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment." Ralph Waldo Emerson
  14. "The most important step a man can take. It's not the first one, is it? It's the next one. Always the next step." ― Brandon Sanderson
  15. "We all have two lives. The second one starts when we realize we only have one." — Confucius
  16. "It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light." — Aristotle
  17. "Optimism is a huge asset. We can always use more of it. But optimism isn't a belief that things will automatically get better; it's a conviction that we can make things better." — Melinda French Gates
  18. "If you look at what you have in life, you'll always have more. If you look at what you don't have in life, you'll never have enough." Oprah Winfrey
  19. "And now that you don't have to be perfect, you can be good." — John Steinbeck
  20. "For every minute you are angry, you lose sixty seconds of happiness." Ralph Waldo Emerson
  21. "All your dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them." — Walt Disney
  22. "Life is never fair, and perhaps it is a good thing for most of us that it is not." Oscar Wilde

Short But Inspiring Quotes

"Be yourself; everyone else is already taken." — Oscar Wilde
Best Life
  1. "You cannot change what you are, only what you do." — Philip Pullman
  2. "An unexamined life is not worth living." Socrates
  3. "Say something positive, and you'll see something positive." — Jim Thompson
  4. "Every strike brings me closer to the next home run." — Babe Ruth
  5. "The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts." — Marcus Aurelius
  6. "Before anything else, preparation is the key to success." Alexander Graham Bell
  7. "Be yourself; everyone else is already taken." — Oscar Wilde
  8. "I dwell in possibility." — Emily Dickinson
  9. "Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life." — Omar Khayyam
  10. "The power of imagination makes us infinite." — John Muir
  11. "The next choice is the most important choice." — George Wells
  12. "Make your life matter and have fun doing it." — Aaron Hurst
  13. "Anything is possible with sunshine and a little pink." — Lilly Pulitzer
  14. "Those who don't believe in magic will never find it." — Roald Dahl
  15. "Light tomorrow with today." — Elizabeth Barrett Browning
  16. "Happiness is not by chance but by choice." — Jim Rohn
  17. "Do good and good will come to you." — Adam Lowy
  18. "You do not find the happy life. You make it." — Thomas S. Monson
  19. "The most wasted of days is one without laughter." — E. E. Cummings
  20. "You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated." — Maya Angelou
  21. "Hope is the most exciting thing there is in life." — Mandy Moore
  22. "No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted." — Aesop
  23. "Lead from the heart, not the head." — Princess Diana

Positive Thinking Quotes to Motivate You At Work

"Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value." — Albert Einstein
Best Life
  1. "Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. Don't be trapped by dogma—which is living with the results of other people's thinking." — Steve Jobs
  2. "The only place where success comes before work is in the dictionary." Vidal Sassoon
  3. "If you spend too much time thinking about a thing, you'll never get it done." — Bruce Lee
  4. "The most difficult thing is the decision to act, the rest is merely tenacity." — Amelia Earhart
  5. "The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great in whatever they want to do." — Kobe Bryant
  6. "Strive not to be a success, but rather to be of value." — Albert Einstein
  7. "Few things can help an individual more than to place responsibility on him, and to let him know that you trust him." — Booker T. Washington
  8. "Someday is not a day of the week." — Janet Dailey
  9. "Pay attention to the present, you can improve upon it." — Paulo Coelho
  10. "Never give up on a dream just because of the time it will take to accomplish it. The time will pass anyway." — Earl Nightingale
  11. "If you want to make your dreams come true, the first thing you have to do is wake up." — J.M. Power
  12. "Never confuse a single defeat with a final defeat." — F. Scott Fitzgerald
  13. "When someone tells me 'no,' it doesn't mean I can't do it, it simply means I can't do it with them." — Karen E. Quinones Miller
  14. "A year from now you may wish you had started today." — Karen Lamb
  15. "Trust in dreams, for in them is hidden the gate to eternity." — Khalil Gibran
  16. "Be passionate and move forward with gusto every single hour of every single day until you reach your goal." — Ava DuVernay
  17. "The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now." — Chinese Proverb
  18. "To win big, you sometimes have to take big risks." — Bill Gates
  19. "Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you've imagined." — Henry David Thoreau
  20. "I believe great people do things before they are ready." — Amy Poehler
  21. "You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose." — Theodor Seuss Geisel
  22. "The bad news is time flies. The good news is you're the pilot." — Michael Altshuler

Motivational Quotes From World Leaders

"In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." — Abraham Lincoln
Best Life
  1. "Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that." — Martin Luther King Jr.
  2. "The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall." — Nelson Mandela
  3. "Perpetual optimism is a force multiplier." — Colin Powell
  4. "The real test is not whether you avoid this failure because you won't. It's whether you let it harden or shame you into inaction, or whether you learn from it; whether you choose to persevere." — Barack Obama
  5. "If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more, and become more, you are a leader." — John Quincy Adams
  6. "The beauty of empowering others is that your own power is not diminished in the process." — Andrew Carnegie
  7. "Do not let anyone ever tell you who you are." — Kamala Harris
  8. "Believe you can and you're halfway there." — Theodore Roosevelt
  9. "Choose to be optimistic, it feels better." — Dalai Lama
  10. "Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen." — Winston Churchill
  11. "There can be hope only for a society which acts as one big family, not as many separate ones." — Anwar Sadat
  12. "Don't follow the crowd, let the crowd follow you." — Margaret Thatcher
  13. "In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." — Abraham Lincoln
  14. "A winner is a dreamer who never gave up." — Nelson Mandela
  15. "A leader is a dealer in hope." — Napoleon Bonaparte
  16. "Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose." — Lyndon B. Johnson
  17. "If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way." — Martin Luther King Jr.
  18. "You must be the change you wish to see in the world." — Mahatma Gandhi
  19. "A man may die, nations may rise and fall, but an idea lives on." John F. Kennedy
  20. "I didn't fail the test. I just found 100 ways to do it wrong." Benjamin Franklin
  21. "In a gentle way, you can shake the world." — Mahatma Gandhi
  22. "Do one thing every day that scares you." — Eleanor Roosevelt

Inspirational Quotes About Relationships

Best Life
  1. "Always find opportunities to make someone smile, and to offer random acts of kindness in everyday life." — Roy T. Bennett
  2. "Things are never quite as scary when you've got a best friend." — Bill Watterson
  3. "Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile." Albert Einstein
  4. Constant kindness can accomplish much. As the sun makes ice melt, kindness causes misunderstanding, mistrust, and hostility to evaporate." — Albert Schweitzer
  5. "If you are not willing to risk the usual, you will have to settle for the ordinary." Jim Rohn
  6. "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength while loving someone deeply gives you courage." — Laozi
  7. "The true meaning of life is to plant trees under whose shade you do not expect to sit." — Nelson Henderson
  8. "My friends, love is better than anger. Hope is better than fear. Optimism is better than despair. So let us be loving, hopeful, and optimistic. And we'll change the world." — Jack Layton
  9. "If you see someone without a smile, give 'em yours." — Dolly Parton
  10. "Memories of our lives, of our works and our deeds will continue in others." — Rosa Parks
  11. "Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible." — Tony Robbins
  12. "Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." — Marcel Proust
  13. "Nobody has ever measured—not even poets—how much love the human heart can hold." — Zelda Fitzgerald
  14. "Life is made of ever so many partings welded together." — Charles Dickens
  15. "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." Maya Angelou
  16. "The person who can bring the spirit of laughter into a room is indeed blessed." — Bennett Cerf
  17. "Deep in your wounds are seeds, waiting to grow beautiful flowers." — Niti Majethia
  18. "Whoever is happy will make others happy too." — Anne Frank

