104 Friendship Quotes to Celebrate Your Best Friend

Having friends isn't just good for the heart, it's also good for your health. It's true—research shows that strong social connections are associated with lower blood pressure, less inflammation, and a reduced risk of diabetes across all ages. You can also thank them for helping reduce stress and anxiety. To help express your gratitude, we've put together a long list of friendship quotes you can pepper into your next chat. Whether you want to say something funny, something deep, or something for friends far away, we've got you covered. Read on below to get started!

RELATED: 198 I Love You Quotes to Share With Someone Special.

Friendship Quotes to Celebrate Those Closest To You

Look to the quotes listed below the next time you want to tell your friends just how much they mean to you.

Cute Friendship Quotes

"Friendship is the golden thread that ties the heart of all the world." — John Evelyn "Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you." — Misty Copeland "A sweet friendship refreshes the soul." — Proverbs 27:9 "It's not that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but it's your best friends who are your diamonds." — Gina Barreca "A friend is one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden." — Anonymous "There's not a word yet for old friends who've just met." — Jim Henson "A good friend is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have." — Irish Proverb "Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together." — Woodrow Wilson "A friend is someone who makes it easy to believe in yourself." — Heidi Wills "A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are." — Unknown "Women's friendships are like a renewable source of power." — Jane Fonda "If you live to be a hundred, I hope I live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you." — A.A. Milne "A single rose can be my garden… a single friend, my world." — Leo Buscaglia "A friend knows the song in my heart and sings it to me when my memory fails." — Donna Roberts "Truly great friends are hard to find, difficult to leave, and impossible to forget." — G. Randolf "Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them." — Anna Taylor

Deep Quotes Only True Friends Will Understand

"Rejoicing in our joy, not suffering over our suffering, makes someone a friend." — Friedrich Nietzsche "A good friend is a connection to life—a tie to the past, a road to the future, the key to sanity in a totally insane world." — Lois Wyse "Silences make the real conversations between friends. Not the saying but the never needing to say is what counts." — Margaret Lee Runbeck "In everyone's life, at some time, our inner fire goes out. It is then burst into flame by an encounter with another human being. We should all be thankful for those people who rekindle the inner spirit." – Albert Schweitzer "When we honestly ask ourselves which person in our lives means the most to us, we often find that it is those who, instead of giving advice, solutions, or cures, have chosen rather to share our pain and touch our wounds with a warm and tender hand." — Henri Nouwen "The great thing about new friends is that they bring new energy to your soul." – Shanna Rodriguez "Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." — Marcel Proust "Awards become corroded. Friends gather no dust." — Jesse Owens "That's when I realized what a true friend was. Someone who would always love you—the imperfect you, the confused you, the wrong you—because that is what people are supposed to do." — Unknown

Best Friend Quotes

"You can always tell when two people are best friends because they're always having way more fun than it makes sense for them to be having." — Unknown "My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me." — Henry Ford "Things are never quite as scary when you've got a best friend." — Bill Watterson "A good friend knows all your stories. A best friend helped you create them." — Unknown "That was what a best friend did: Hold up a mirror and show you your heart." — Kristin Hannah "Friends make you smile—best friends make you giggle 'til you pee your pants." — Terri Guillemets "Sometimes, being with your best friend is all the therapy you need." — Unknown "Never let your best friends get lonely… keep disturbing them." — Annonymous "Life is an awful, ugly place to not have a best friend." ― Sarah Dessen "When you're in jail, a good friend will be trying to bail you out. A best friend will be in the cell next to you saying, 'Damn, that was fun.'" — Groucho Marx "You can always tell when two people are best friends because they're always having way more fun than it makes sense for them to be having." — Unknown

Beautiful Friendship Quotes

"In my friend, I find a second self." — Isabel Norton "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." — Walter Winchell "Be slow to fall into friendship; but when thou art in, continue firm and constant." — Socrates "Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born." — Anaïs Nin "I would rather walk with a friend in the dark than alone in the light." — Helen Keller "Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart." — Eleanor Roosevelt "A true friend never gets in the way unless you happen to be going down." — Arnold H. Glasow "Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend." — Martin Luther King, Jr. "Surround yourself with only people who are going to lift you higher." — Oprah Winfrey "Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love." — Jane Austen "For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone." — Audrey Hepburn "What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies." — Aristotle "Sometimes being a friend means mastering the art of timing. There is a time for silence. A time to let go and allow people to hurl themselves into their own destiny. And a time to prepare to pick up the pieces when it's all over." — Octavia E. Butler "Nobody can avoid falling in love. They might want to deny it, but friendship is probably the most common form of love." — Stieg Larsson "Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity." — Kahlil Gibran

Simple and Short Friendship Quotes

"A friend is what the heart needs all the time." — Henry van Dyke, Jr. "Rare as is true love, true friendship is rarer." — Jean de La Fontaine "The only way to have a friend is to be one." — Ralph Waldo Emerson "The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it." — Hubert H. Humphrey "Friendship is a sheltering tree." — Samuel Taylor Coleridge "There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends." — Jane Austen "Friendship isn't a big thing—it's a million little things." — Paulo Coelho "Friends are the siblings God never gave us." — Mencius "No friendship is an accident." — O. Henry "Life is nothing without friendship." — Cicero "Friends are the family you choose." — Jess C. Scott "We were together. I forget the rest." — Walt Whitman "A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself." — Jim Morrison "I will not let you go into the unknown alone. — Bram Stoker "One loyal friend is worth ten thousand relatives." — Euripides "Friendship is a wildly underrated medication." — Anna Deavere Smith

Quotes About Friends Who've Moved Away

"If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." — A.A. Milne "A friend who is far away is sometimes much nearer than one who is at hand." — Kahlil Gibran "The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." — Elizabeth Foley "True friendship is when two friends can walk in opposite directions, yet remain side by side." — Josh Grayson "True friends are always together in spirit." — L.M. Montgomery "Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes." — Henry David Thoreau "No distance of place or lapse of time can lessen the friendship of those who are thoroughly persuaded of each other's worth." — Robert Southey "There is magic in long-distance friendships. They let you relate to other human beings in a way that goes beyond being physically together and is often more profound." — Diana Cortes "I don't cry because we've been separated by distance, and for a matter of years. Why? Because for as long as we share the same sky and breathe the same air, we're still together." — Donna Lynn Hope "A part of you has grown in me, together forever we shall be, never apart, maybe in distance, but not in heart." — Hakan Massoud Nawabi "True friendship resists time, distance, and silence." — Isabel Allende "Though miles may lie between us, we're never far apart, for friendship doesn't count the miles, it's measured in the heart." — Rozina Hasham "Can miles truly separate you from friends… If you want to be with someone you love, aren't you already there?" — Richard Bach

Friendship Quotes From Movies

"I found out what the secret to life is—friends. Best friends." — Fried Green Tomatoes "Remember, George: No man is a failure who has friends." — It's a Wonderful Life "There's nothing like the deep breaths after laughing that hard. Nothing in the world like a sore stomach for all the right reasons." — The Perks of Being a Wallflower "An old friend is never an extra guest." — Notorious "It's an insane world but in it, there is one sanity, the loyalty of old friends."— Ben Hur "Let the rest of the world beat their brains out for a buck. It's friends that count. And I got friends." — All About Eve "Only a true friend would be that truly honest."— Shrek "Alone, bad. Friend, good." — Bride of Frankenstein "What will I do without a best friend?" — Beaches "I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was twelve."— Stand by Me "Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship." — Casablanca

Funny Friendship Quotes