104 Friendship Quotes to Celebrate Your Best Friend

Use these friendship quotes to tell you inner circle just how much they mean

By Carrie Weisman
July 5, 2022
July 5, 2022

Having friends isn't just good for the heart, it's also good for your health. It's true—research shows that strong social connections are associated with lower blood pressure, less inflammation, and a reduced risk of diabetes across all ages. You can also thank them for helping reduce stress and anxiety. To help express your gratitude, we've put together a long list of friendship quotes you can pepper into your next chat. Whether you want to say something funny, something deep, or something for friends far away, we've got you covered. Read on below to get started!

Friendship Quotes to Celebrate Those Closest To You

Look to the quotes listed below the next time you want to tell your friends just how much they mean to you.

Cute Friendship Quotes

dogs on dock cuddling
Shutterstock / Dezy
  1. "Friendship is the golden thread that ties the heart of all the world." — John Evelyn
  2. "Anything is possible when you have the right people there to support you." — Misty Copeland
  3. "A sweet friendship refreshes the soul." — Proverbs 27:9
  4. "It's not that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but it's your best friends who are your diamonds." — Gina Barreca
  5. "A friend is one who overlooks your broken fence and admires the flowers in your garden." — Anonymous
  6. "There's not a word yet for old friends who've just met." — Jim Henson
  7. "A good friend is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have." — Irish Proverb
  8. "Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together." — Woodrow Wilson
  9. "A friend is someone who makes it easy to believe in yourself." — Heidi Wills
  10. "A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are." — Unknown 
  11. "Women's friendships are like a renewable source of power." — Jane Fonda
  12. "If you live to be a hundred, I hope I live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you." — A.A. Milne
  13. "A single rose can be my garden… a single friend, my world." — Leo Buscaglia
  14. "A friend knows the song in my heart and sings it to me when my memory fails." — Donna Roberts
  15. "Truly great friends are hard to find, difficult to leave, and impossible to forget." — G. Randolf
  16. "Some people arrive and make such a beautiful impact on your life, you can barely remember what life was like without them." — Anna Taylor

Deep Quotes Only True Friends Will Understand

true friends hugging
Shutterstock / Shift Drive
  1. "Rejoicing in our joy, not suffering over our suffering, makes someone a friend." — Friedrich Nietzsche
  2. "A good friend is a connection to life—a tie to the past, a road to the future, the key to sanity in a totally insane world." — Lois Wyse
  3. "Silences make the real conversations between friends. Not the saying but the never needing to say is what counts." — Margaret Lee Runbeck
  4. "In everyone's life, at some time, our inner fire goes out. It is then burst into flame by an encounter with another human being. We should all be thankful for those people who rekindle the inner spirit." – Albert Schweitzer
  5. "When we honestly ask ourselves which person in our lives means the most to us, we often find that it is those who, instead of giving advice, solutions, or cures, have chosen rather to share our pain and touch our wounds with a warm and tender hand." — Henri Nouwen
  6. "The great thing about new friends is that they bring new energy to your soul." – Shanna Rodriguez
  7. "Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom." — Marcel Proust
  8. "Awards become corroded. Friends gather no dust." — Jesse Owens
  9. "That's when I realized what a true friend was. Someone who would always love you—the imperfect you, the confused you, the wrong you—because that is what people are supposed to do." — Unknown

Best Friend Quotes

best friend quotes: two girl friends laughing
Shutterstock / Rawpixel
  1. "You can always tell when two people are best friends because they're always having way more fun than it makes sense for them to be having." — Unknown
  2. "My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me." — Henry Ford
  3. "Things are never quite as scary when you've got a best friend." — Bill Watterson
  4. "A good friend knows all your stories. A best friend helped you create them." — Unknown
  5. "That was what a best friend did: Hold up a mirror and show you your heart." — Kristin Hannah
  6. "Friends make you smile—best friends make you giggle 'til you pee your pants." — Terri Guillemets
  7. "Sometimes, being with your best friend is all the therapy you need." — Unknown
  8. "Never let your best friends get lonely… keep disturbing them." — Annonymous
  9. "Life is an awful, ugly place to not have a best friend." ― Sarah Dessen
  10. "When you're in jail, a good friend will be trying to bail you out. A best friend will be in the cell next to you saying, 'Damn, that was fun.'" Groucho Marx
  11. "You can always tell when two people are best friends because they're always having way more fun than it makes sense for them to be having." — Unknown

Beautiful Friendship Quotes

true friendship: senior women doing face masks
Shutterstock / Halfpoint
  1. "In my friend, I find a second self." — Isabel Norton
  2. "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out." — Walter Winchell
  3. "Be slow to fall into friendship; but when thou art in, continue firm and constant." — Socrates
  4. "Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born." — Anaïs Nin
  5. "I would rather walk with a friend in the dark than alone in the light." — Helen Keller
  6. "Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart." — Eleanor Roosevelt
  7. "A true friend never gets in the way unless you happen to be going down." — Arnold H. Glasow
  8. "Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend." — Martin Luther King, Jr.
  9. "Surround yourself with only people who are going to lift you higher." — Oprah Winfrey
  10. "Friendship is certainly the finest balm for the pangs of disappointed love." — Jane Austen
  11. "For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone." — Audrey Hepburn
  12. "What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies." — Aristotle
  13. "Sometimes being a friend means mastering the art of timing. There is a time for silence. A time to let go and allow people to hurl themselves into their own destiny. And a time to prepare to pick up the pieces when it's all over." — Octavia E. Butler
  14. "Nobody can avoid falling in love. They might want to deny it, but friendship is probably the most common form of love." — Stieg Larsson
  15. "Friendship is always a sweet responsibility, never an opportunity." — Kahlil Gibran

Simple and Short Friendship Quotes

three best friends taking a selfie
Shutterstock / Jacob Lund
  1. "A friend is what the heart needs all the time." — Henry van Dyke, Jr.
  2. "Rare as is true love, true friendship is rarer." — Jean de La Fontaine
  3. "The only way to have a friend is to be one." — Ralph Waldo Emerson
  4. "The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it." — Hubert H. Humphrey
  5. "Friendship is a sheltering tree." — Samuel Taylor Coleridge
  6. "There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends." — Jane Austen
  7. "Friendship isn't a big thing—it's a million little things." — Paulo Coelho
  8. "Friends are the siblings God never gave us." — Mencius
  9. "No friendship is an accident." — O. Henry
  10. "Life is nothing without friendship." — Cicero
  11. "Friends are the family you choose." — Jess C. Scott
  12. "We were together. I forget the rest." — Walt Whitman
  13. "A friend is someone who gives you total freedom to be yourself." — Jim Morrison
  14. "I will not let you go into the unknown alone. — Bram Stoker
  15. "One loyal friend is worth ten thousand relatives." — Euripides
  16. "Friendship is a wildly underrated medication." Anna Deavere Smith

Quotes About Friends Who've Moved Away

man smiling on the phone talking to his best friend
Shutterstock / Cast of Thousands
  1. "If there ever comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll stay there forever." — A.A. Milne
  2. "A friend who is far away is sometimes much nearer than one who is at hand." — Kahlil Gibran
  3. "The most beautiful discovery true friends make is that they can grow separately without growing apart." — Elizabeth Foley
  4. "True friendship is when two friends can walk in opposite directions, yet remain side by side." — Josh Grayson
  5. "True friends are always together in spirit." — L.M. Montgomery
  6. "Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes." — Henry David Thoreau
  7. "No distance of place or lapse of time can lessen the friendship of those who are thoroughly persuaded of each other's worth." — Robert Southey
  8. "There is magic in long-distance friendships. They let you relate to other human beings in a way that goes beyond being physically together and is often more profound." — Diana Cortes
  9. "I don't cry because we've been separated by distance, and for a matter of years. Why? Because for as long as we share the same sky and breathe the same air, we're still together." — Donna Lynn Hope
  10. "A part of you has grown in me, together forever we shall be, never apart, maybe in distance, but not in heart." — Hakan Massoud Nawabi
  11. "True friendship resists time, distance, and silence." — Isabel Allende
  12. "Though miles may lie between us, we're never far apart, for friendship doesn't count the miles, it's measured in the heart." — Rozina Hasham
  13. "Can miles truly separate you from friends… If you want to be with someone you love, aren't you already there?" — Richard Bach

Friendship Quotes From Movies

best friends watching movies on the couch and eating popcorn
Shutterstock – Africa Studios
  1. "I found out what the secret to life is—friends. Best friends." — Fried Green Tomatoes
  2. "Remember, George: No man is a failure who has friends." — It's a Wonderful Life
  3. "There's nothing like the deep breaths after laughing that hard. Nothing in the world like a sore stomach for all the right reasons." — The Perks of Being a Wallflower
  4. "An old friend is never an extra guest." — Notorious
  5. "It's an insane world but in it, there is one sanity, the loyalty of old friends."— Ben Hur
  6. "Let the rest of the world beat their brains out for a buck. It's friends that count. And I got friends." — All About Eve
  7. "Only a true friend would be that truly honest."— Shrek
  8. "Alone, bad. Friend, good." — Bride of Frankenstein
  9. "What will I do without a best friend?" —Beaches
  10. "I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was twelve."— Stand by Me
  11. "Louis, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship." — Casablanca

Funny Friendship Quotes

friendship quotes: two friends laughing in an empty stadium
Shutterstock / Santypan
  1. "There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate." — Linda Grayson
  2. "True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable." — David Tyson
  3. "You find out who your real friends are when you're involved in a scandal." — Elizabeth Taylor
  4. "Friends are those rare people who ask how we are and then wait to hear the answer." — Ed Cunningham
  5. "Friends are people who know you really well and like you anyway." — Greg Tamblyn
  6. "A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked." — Bernard Meltzer
  7. "A good friend will help you move. But a best friend will help you move a dead body." — Jim Hayes
  8. "There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends." Sylvia Plath
  9. "Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down." — Oprah Winfrey
  10. "Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected." — Charles Lamb
  11. "To like and dislike the same things, that is what makes a solid friendship." Sallust
  12. "A good friend will always stab you in the front." Oscar Wilde
  13. "It's the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter." — Marlene Dietrich
