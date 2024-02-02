100 Cute Things to Say to Your Girlfriend Every Day
Easy, sweet, and romantic ways to tell her how much she means to you.
Do you ever struggle to come up with cute things to say to your girlfriend? It can be hard to express how you feel, especially if you're more of a showing than telling kind of person. But while words may not always come easy for you, taking the time to verbalize to your significant other just how much she means to you can benefit you both. If you don't have the opportunity to say something nice to her in person, you can always find something to say over text. Because even someone in a long-distance relationship deserves those frequent affirmations of love. So if you're looking for some cute lines to sprinkle into the conversation, read on. These statements are guaranteed to make her smile.
Romantic Things to Say to Your Girlfriend
- The sound of your laugh is music to my ears.
- I can't wait to make more memories with you.
- You make me so happy just by being yourself.
- Thank you for loving me.
- I want to grow old with you.
- I'm so thrilled I get to spend my whole life in your arms.
- Being with you feels so right.
- Your intelligence astounds me.
- I never get tired of looking at you.
- Hearing your voice brings me so much joy.
- Thank you for supporting me.
- I love being in love with you.
- I am the luckiest guy to have you by my side.
- I just want to be your favorite hello and your hardest goodbye.
- Thank you for looking after me.
- I don't know what I'd do without you.
- You are truly gorgeous.
- You mean the world to me.
- You're the only person I want to do life with.
- Being with you trumps all other plans.
- Thank you for always being there for me.
- I love the unique way you giggle.
- I thought "true love" was just a fairy tale, but then I met you.
- I can't get enough of you.
- I admire your _____.
Words That Will Make Her Heart Melt
- When I hold you in my arms, I feel so lucky.
- I'm thankful that _____.
- Thank you for listening.
- You're not just my girlfriend, you're also my best friend.
- I've been looking for you my entire life.
- I love being with you so much, I wish time could stand still when we're together.
- They say love hurts, but if it means getting to be with you, I'll certainly take the risk.
- Seeing you smile is the best part of my day.
- I literally can't stop thinking about you.
- There is no one else like you. You are the best.
- I'm always here for you.
- I love how quirky you are.
- Just one look at you makes my heart skip a beat.
- Your laugh is my favorite sound in the entire world.
- You're the most beautiful person I've ever met, inside and out.
- Every time I get to walk into a room holding your hand, I feel like the luckiest man alive.
- You always have the best ideas.
- You make me feel special.
- You really are an amazing woman.
- You have the most beautiful heart in the whole world.
- I can't imagine the rest of my life without you by my side.
- My world revolves around you.
More Sweet Things to Say to Your Girlfriend
- Adventures with you are my favorite.
- I can't stop thinking about you.
- You make the world so much more beautiful.
- I'm in awe of what a wonderful person you are.
- You inspire me to be a better man.
- Your hair smells delicious this morning.
- I really want to kiss you right now.
- I can't wait to fall asleep by your side.
- I appreciate that you _____.
- You never stop fascinating me.
- You brighten up the room every time you laugh.
- I'm so glad you chose me.
- You have my heart.
- You are my very best friend.
- I feel blessed to have you in my life.
- Falling in love is great, but being in love with you is even better.
- I am so proud of you.
- You're always my favorite person in the room
- The thought of being with you always helps me get through a rough day.
- Everything reminds me of you.
- I don't usually get attached easily, but that all changed the moment I met you.
- They say there's no such thing as magic, but there's you, and that's even better.
- If you let me, I would hold you forever.
- I'm glad you're right here next to me. Your presence makes me happy.
- When I'm with you, I feel like I found what I was looking for.
- There aren't enough stars in the sky to show you how much you brighten up my day.
- I could stare into your eyes forever.
- I'm so grateful for you and all the things you've done for me.
- Where do you want to go on our next date?
- Your presence brings the best out of me.
- My cheeks hurt from smiling so much around you.
- You have the best _____.
- I still feel butterflies around you.
Cheesy Things to Say to Your Girlfriend
- Are you a keyboard? Because you're just my type.
- You're the missing piece to my puzzle.
- You're so beautiful they need a new word for beautiful.
- Beyoncé would be intimidated by you.
- You're so pretty.
- Life without you is pointless, like a broken pencil.
- You are my lucky charm.
- You're delicious.
- I'd follow you to the end of the earth and back again.
- I pick you, I choose you, I love you.
- Do you know how super, super, super good-looking you are?
- You are my favorite person to rot with.
- You are an absolute force.
- To me, you are everything.
- I'm no Jack Dawson, but I'd love to draw you like a French girl.
- You could either run this city or destroy every last thing in it.
- Is it hot in here? Or is it just you?
- You should be on the cover of a Free People catalog.
- How do they only count seven wonders of the world when you exist?
- The only reason I don't want to literally be you is because then I wouldn't get to date you.
Why Is It Important to Tell My Partner I Love Them?
Of the 5 Love Languages defined by author Gary Chapman, Words of Affirmation is the most common. That means that, for a lot of people, appreciation and love are best affirmed through words. And really, even if your girlfriend's primary love language is one of the other four, she still probably likes to hear that you care about her.
You don't just have to take Chapman's word for it, either. Studies have shown that those who receive this kind of attention on the daily wind up more optimistic, with higher levels of psychological wellbeing and more significant feelings of purpose.
Other academics have even gone further with their research. A 2016 study published in Plos One found that most folks link the idea of love to everyday acts of kindness, little compliments, and yes, expressions of appreciation.
That doesn't just spell good news for the person on the receiving end of things. A healthier outlook accounts for a healthier person. And it takes someone in that state of mind to maintain a healthy relationship.
Wrapping Up
That's it for our list of cute things to say to your girlfriend, but be sure to check back in with us soon for even more wise words.