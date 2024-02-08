135 Romantic Good Night Messages for Her
Find good night messages she'll love and famous quotes from names you know.
There's a line in A.G. Henley's novel The Scourge that reads, "You're the first thing I think of when I wake up and the last thing when I go to sleep." Versions of it have appeared in other texts but the sentiment remains the same: Love keeps someone on your mind, and it's important to let them know that they are. We've already discussed different ways to say good morning, but it's easy to get tongue-tied after dark. With that, we encourage you to read on—especially if you already have a special lady in your life. These good night messages for her are easy ways to show just how much you care. And who knows, they might even inspire her to return the favor, meaning you aren't just dishing out kindness but also getting some in return—and let's be honest, we could all use a little more of that in our lives.
Good Night Messages Sure to Make Her Smile
- Wishing very sweet dreams to the love of my life. I can't wait to see you soon.
- Good night and sweet dreams to the woman I love.
- I love looking back on all our sweet memories before drifting off to sleep.
- Good night, my love. Can't wait to start dreaming of you.
- Wishing I was there to watch you fall asleep.
- Good night to the most amazing woman there is. I hope you have beautiful dreams and an even more perfect morning.
- It's always a magical night when I can spend it by your side.
- Good night, baby. I hope you have a peaceful night, tender dreams, and an easy morning ahead.
- Good night, sweetheart. I wish I could give you a hug and kiss before bed.
- Good night to the greatest girlfriend in the world. Looking forward to dreaming of you once I fall asleep.
- My favorite part of going to bed is wishing you a good night.
- Going to sleep with you on my mind makes waking up that much easier.
- I'm so happy I was able to wish you a good night. Now I know I'm in for a wonderful night's sleep.
- Good night, my angel. Try to relax and fall into a deep, peaceful sleep.
- Good night, my love. I'll see you in my dreams.
- I love you to the moon and back. Call me when you wake up.
- I'm so excited to dream about you tonight.
- It's a constant battle. I love staying up thinking about you, but the longer I stay up, the longer it takes to see you again.
Sweet Good Night Messages for Her
- May all your dreams be as beautiful as you are loved.
- Sleep tight. See you soon in the morning light.
- Not going to lie, I might be up all night thinking about you.
- Missing you a lot tonight. Sending warm hugs and kisses.
- Dreaming that I wake up beside you tomorrow morning.
- Have a blissful night, and sleep well.
- I'll sleep better knowing that the same moon is lighting up our night skies.
- I want you to be the last person I talk to before I go to bed and the first person I see when I wake up.
- My night sky has only one star, and it's you.
- You are the sweetest dream I've ever had
- Sleep on the softest pillow and dream sweetly.
- Sweet dreams, my love. I'll be thinking of you all night long.
- Sending you a million kisses before you close your eyes.
- Wishing you a restful night and wonderful dreams.
Funny Good Night Messages
- I'm sure you'll sleep well—you've been running through my mind all day.
- Good night. Sleep tight. Don't let the [city] bedbugs bite.
- I love you so much, I'd skip my skincare routine for you.
- Dream of me tonight, or else.
- Just sending over a reminder so that you don't forget to call me before I go to sleep. (I'm heading to bed now.)
- Sweet dreams and don't forget to give yourself enough time to hit "snooze" after the alarm goes off.
- I hope you sleep so soundly that you wake up feeling like you've been hibernating.
- Psst: Get off your phone and go to sleep!
- Here's to hoping you don't do anything to upset me in my dreams.
- Sleeping separately from you is truly the stuff nightmares are made of.
- Can I sleep over? I promise the morning breath will be worth it.
- Sleep well and be sure to dream of your favorite person (me).
- Let me know if you'd like me to come over and run a final check for any monsters under the bed.
- There are not enough sheep in the world to help me fall asleep. So, I'm texting you instead.
Flirty Good Night Messages for Her
- I wish I was there to wear you out and send you into a deep sleep.
- I hear the more active you are in bed, the more amazing your dreams become. Are you ready to put that theory to the test?
- I'm only a text away if you feel lonely tonight…
- Good night, love. This bed is comfy, but it would feel so much better with you in it.
- I'm already in bed and imagining what we'd be doing if we were together.
- Have you ever had a naughty dream about me? No? Well, maybe tonight is the night.
- Thank you for the good night kiss, but I think there's more we can do for help falling asleep.
- I'm having the hardest time falling asleep. I can't get you out of my mind.
- It's cold out tonight. Wishing you were here to keep me warm.
- If I have a dream about us tonight, what do you think we'll be doing?
- I wanted to say good night just once more and let you know how much I want you.
- Wishing you were here with me tonight.
- I can't help but wonder what you're wearing to bed tonight.
- It's hard to sleep without something in my arms. Can you come here and fill the void?
Powerful Good Night Love Messages
- Wishing you a peaceful sleep tonight and looking forward to chatting more tomorrow.
- Sleep well, sweet girl. I hope you have lovely dreams.
- Wishing you a magical night. I hope you wake up well-rested and ready for the day.
- Sweet dreams, my love. You're the brightest star in my night sky.
- May the hum of a hundred angels' wings soothe you to sleep.
- Good night, sweetheart. Sleep tight and enjoy all the super sweet dreams coming your way.
- I hope you have nothing but sweet dreams in exchange for all the good you've done today.
- You are such a sweet girl. I hope you have nothing but the most amazing night.
- Good night, dear. Wishing you a deep sleep and happy dreams.
- You've helped me brighten my day and enjoy a wonderful night. You deserve the absolute best tonight.
- I hope today treated you well. May you sleep peacefully through the night.
- I hope tonight brings you the sweetest dreams and the deepest sleep.
- Good night, beautiful girl. I hope all your troubles magically disappear as soon as your head hits the pillow.
- Just wanted to say good night. I hope you have a restful sleep and pleasant dreams.
- May all the good moments you experienced today find their way into your dreams tonight.
Cute Good Night Messages for Friends
- Have a good night! Text me when you wake up.
- Sweet dreams. Let me know if you want to grab breakfast.
- Sleep well, my friend! I'll talk to you tomorrow.
- Hope you have a chill night.
- Have a good time in bed tonight.
- I'm off to bed! I'm looking forward to a good sleep.
- Rest up, my friend.
- Be sure to have a good night's sleep so you can take on tomorrow.
- Just wanted to say good night and I'm so thankful to have you in my life.
- You're the hardest worker I know! That's why it's so important you get some shut-eye.
- Just know I love you like roses love rain. Sleep tight.
- Good night! Be sure to get your full eight hours.
- You're going to kill it tomorrow! Now get to bed.
- After a big meal, I'm ready for bed. I'll talk to you tomorrow.
- I can't keep my eyes open! I'm out.
- I'm hitting the sack. It would help if you did the same.
- Sweet dreams, buddy.
Short Good Night Messages for Your Wife
- Off to bed with you now.
- Time for a night of deep and refreshing sleep.
- Let's hit the hay.
- Rest east and see you in the morning.
- Good night and God bless.
- Let's hope you wake up feeling wonderful tomorrow.
- Sending you warm hugs and sweet kisses before bed.
- Hope you have a good night's sleep.
- Good night, sleeping beauty.
- Wishing my lovely wife nothing but the most peaceful dreams.
- Have a lovely night.
- Time to get that beauty sleep.
- Good night, honey. Sweet dreams.
- Can't wait to spend the night chasing you across dreams.
- Time to close your eyes and clear your mind.
- Hope you have a lovely sleep and amazing dreams.
- Hope you sleep soundly, sweet lady.
- Sending you sweet dreams and a tender kiss.
- Lots of hugs and kisses before bed.
- Nighty night! Hope you dream about me.
- Go to bed already, sleepyhead.
- Time to drift off to dreamland.
- Let's go ahead and get some shut-eye.
- Sleep feels so good when it happens with you.
Famous Good Night Quotes
- "I love the silent hour of night, For blissful dreams may then arise, Revealing to my charmed sight What may not bless my waking eyes." — Anne Brontë
- "Goodnight. Let the stars light the way to where your dreams can be found awaiting your arrival." — Anthony T. Hincks
- "Good night, good night! Parting is such sweet sorrow, that I shall say good night till it be morrow." — William Shakespeare
- "We love the night and its quiet; and there is no night that we love so well as that on which the moon is coffined in clouds." — Fitz James O'Brien
- "Sleep is the best time to repair, but it's hard to get a good night's rest when we don't dial the inner chatter down." — Kris Carr
- "Night is the wonderful opportunity to take rest, to forgive, to smile, to get ready for all the battles that you have to fight tomorrow." — Allen Ginsberg
- "I have loved the stars too fondly to be fearful of the night." — Sarah Williams
- "Life is full of new beginnings, and a new day tomorrow brings, sleep well." — Catherine Pulsifer
- "The sky grew darker, painted blue on blue, one stroke at a time, into deeper and deeper shades of night." — Haruki Murakami
- "Good night stars, good night air, good night noises everywhere." — Margaret Wise Brown
- "Don't fight with the pillow, but lay down your head and kick every worriment out of the bed." — Edmund Vance Cooke
- "This is the ending. Now not day only shall be beloved, but night too shall be beautiful and blessed and all its fear pass away." — J.R.R. Tolkien
- "This is the end of the day, but soon there will be a new day." — Bernard Williams
- "As the night gets dark, let your worries fade. Sleep peacefully knowing you've done all you can do for today." — Roald Dahl
- "There is a time for many words, and there is also a time for sleep." — Homer
- "Day is over, night has come. Today is gone, what's done is done. Embrace your dreams, through the night. Tomorrow comes with a whole new light." — George Orwell
- "Goodnight, goodnight, goodnight, What more is there to say than goodnight? We've had a lot of fun and it's time to toodle-oo. Au revoir, auf wiedersehen and Inka, dinks doo. Goodnight, goodnight, goodnight." — Jimmy Durante
- "The day is over, it's time for rest. Sleep well my dear you gave it your best. Tomorrow comes, oh so soon, close your eyes and awake before noon." — Catherine Pulsifer
- "Sleep is the most beautiful experience in life." — W. C. Fields
Why Good Night Notes Matter
Sending someone a good night message can help make them feel good. That's not just our opinion, that's science. When studying the brains of people in love, researchers have found heavy surges of dopamine—the neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward.
Experts suggest even a simple text from someone you love can help activate this process, the effects of which are so powerful, some have even likened the experience to orgasm. Couple that with the flood of endorphins we enjoy when reading a message from someone we love, and feelings of happiness are all but guaranteed.
The benefits don't end there, either. Research has confirmed that these chemicals can also increase our feelings of confidence and optimism. Endorphins act as the body's natural pain relievers, too, decreasing levels of stress and anxiety.
While it hasn't been proven yet, scientists also suspect that these chemicals can support our immune system and enhance our memory and cognitive function. In that sense, sending someone something sweet before bed isn't just a nice thing to do, it's a way to make them feel good—inside and out.
