88 Flirty Texts That Will Drive Your Crush Crazy

It's a tale as old as time: Boy meets girl. Or boy. Or someone somewhere else on the spectrum. They exchange phone numbers. They exchange niceties. They attempt to exchange a few flirty texts but it backfires. It's awkward. It wasn't funny, and nobody liked it. Now, they've got to start over with someone new because the situation has gone so far south. But don't worry, it doesn't have to happen to you.

Below, we've organized a long list of flirty things to say to your special someone. These messages are vetted and very effective so you don't have to worry about being left on read. We even broke things up based on who you want to contact and in what context that might be in. We've also outlined a few guidelines to follow before pressing "send." Now, read on to get started!

Why Bother Flirting via Text?

The reason why people bother putting in the effort to flirt through text is simple: It helps you maintain a connection with someone you're trying to get to know. It's also a great way to make up for the lack of any in-person interactions.

While in "real" life, we can rely on things like facial expressions or body language to gauge how interested someone may seem, a few flirty texts can help establish where they're at.

It's also a relatively easy way to help someone feel special. Not in the mood for a FaceTime call? That's fine. A flirty text is enough to let your beau know you're thinking of them, and that can make all the difference in terms of where you guys are headed.

If things continue going well, you might even consider taking it up a notch. According to a 2021 study published in Computers in Human Behavior, a few well-timed sexts can make couples feel more aroused and more secure in their relationship. Of course, these messages can be misinterpreted, so it's important to be clear and direct about your intentions.

How to Be Flirty Over Text: Things to Keep in Mind

Flirty texting can be tons of fun, so long as you know how to navigate the landscape. Below, we've put together a few things to keep in mind so that you don't fall off track.

Be clear and direct: Text messaging can be prone to miscommunication, so make sure you aren't sending any mixed signals. Avoid being too subtle or using ambiguous language—the other person might not pick up on your cues. Use humor: Humor can be a great way to build rapport and connection with someone over text. Just make sure your jokes are appropriate and in good taste. Pay attention to response time: How quickly someone responds to your texts is a good indication of how interested they are in the conversation. If they're quick to respond, it's a good sign that they're into things. If they delay or don't respond at all, it's probably time to put the phone down. Keep it light and fun: Flirting over text is a casual way to connect with someone, so keep the tone light and fun. Avoid getting too serious or heavy too quickly. Respect boundaries: If the other person is not responding positively to your flirting or seems uninterested, it's important to respect their boundaries and back off. Always make sure to treat the other person with respect, regardless of how your efforts are received.

Best Flirty Texts for Kicking off the Conversation

Which emoji reminds you of me? What did you think after our first kiss? I just saw the new picture you uploaded. Looking hotter than ever, I see. How was your day? I just got home and am finally relaxing. It's been way too long since we've hung out, don't you think? What are you craving right now? I couldn't wait the "three days" so here I am texting you now. Are you hungry? I'm starving, but no one will agree to get Chipotle with me. Flirting with you over text is always fun, but it makes it hard for me to lean in and kiss you. I gotta be honest: That hair twirl/lip bite/concentration scowl is one of my favorite things you do. I can't sleep. How much longer until you realize I like you and you tell me you like me, too? Ugh. I need help. I can't stop thinking about you. Hey, stranger. Stop being a stranger. Guess which emoji I just placed next to your name in my phone? I can't figure out if I should start this conversation with a compliment, a horrible pick-up line, or a simple "hello." You choose. If you want to make a move, there's no time like the present. Wanna trade secrets? Let's skip the small talk and go straight to flirting. I hate everyone. But not you. Tell me your biggest regret. Mine is not climbing over the table to kiss you last night. Why don't we take this conversation offline and make things a little more personal? Hi, I have nothing to say but just wanted to say I was thinking of you.

Flirty Messages That Will Spice Things Up

You are inspiring some very sexy thoughts right now. I had a dream about you last night. I'd tell you what happened, but it's way too inappropriate. I had a dream that we were sexting. Imagine my disappointment when I woke up and realized we weren't… yet. I still can't believe we made out in [location/time]. I'm having some particularly R-rated thoughts right now and you seem to be the star. I have Netflix, but no one to chill with. Think you can help me out? We should really stop texting and start seeing each other in person. Preferably naked. I'm a little drunk, a little horny, and all alone. I want to eat everything, including… Bet you can't make me blush. Would love for you to give me a massage right about now. I'm at work. Guess what I'm not wearing! I'm bored. Tell me about your latest sex dream. How many licks till I get to the center of it? I have a gift I want you to unwrap tonight. My love language is physical touch. Want to see why? Make a "dirty" Amazon wish list and send it to me. I love it when you whisper in my ear, it gives my body goosebumps. In the mood to have some fun?

Flirty Texts to Make Him Laugh

You're going to think I'm lying, but you're pretty much my dream guy. How would you like a long, slow massage? (Come over.) How much skin is too much skin to show on our date tonight? You never text first. I can't tell if you hate me or if you're playing hard to get. I miss you as much as Stormtroopers miss their targets. Let's go to bed early and sleep late. Come take me on a date. Can I sleep in your sweatshirt tonight? Do you know what would be even better than a text back? A dinner invitation. Did you smile when you saw my name pop up on your phone just now? Be honest. How long have you been waiting for a text from me? If you want to make a move, today would be the perfect time to go for it. No more games, we flirting or what? You're hot. I think I like you. I can't stop smiling thinking about last night. You are really hot. Just texting to remind you. Your scent on my pillow is my favorite smell. We should call in sick tomorrow and spend all day in bed. Have a great day and don't forget to miss me! If I said "come over," what would you say? I mean, how can you resist this face? I'm cold. Wanna come over and warm me up? I have a case of beer and a weekend off from work. The only thing missing is you.

Innocent Flirty Text Messages for Her

I have so much work to do but I keep getting distracted thinking of you. Seeing your name pop up on my phone screen makes me smile like an idiot. I'm trying my best to fall asleep, but I just can't stop thinking of you. Now that I've officially texted you, I'm going to be obsessively staring at my phone, waiting for it to buzz, so try not to keep me waiting. I hope you haven't forgotten that I exist, because I definitely haven't forgotten about you. My dog wanted you to know that he misses you. I was going to wait another day or two to text you, but I can't go that long without talking to you. Want to be my little spoon? You have no idea how much I want to see you right now! My bed smells like you, but I'm worried the smell is fading fast. How soon can you make it back? Why are you so cute? Let's skip the small talk and go straight to flirting. I have nothing interesting to say, but I really wanted to talk to you. Do you have any plans for this weekend? Because I don't. We're hanging out tonight, just so you know. How long until I can bury my face in your neck again? When do I get to see you again? What do you say about me to your friends? This song reminds me of you. We should probably go on another date soon. Every message you send me is like a small gift. You're looking particularly hot right now. Don't worry, I'm not stalking you… just assuming you look as good as always. Hey, are you at the mall right now? I think I see you, but it might be some other incredibly attractive person.

READ THIS NEXT: 113 Good Morning Messages for Him to Start the Day.

Wrapping Up

That's it for our list of flirty texts, but be sure to check back in with us soon for more ways to break the ice!