Love languages first made their way onto the public radar back in 1992, after Gary Chapman, PhD, coined the term in his self-help handbook, The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate . There, Chapman makes his case for words of affirmation—verbal expressions of love, respect, and gratitude for that special someone in our lives. If this is how your partner receives validation from the relationship, you'll find saying something sweet every now and then makes a considerable difference in how they feel. Of course, that can sometimes be easier than done. While many crave these kinds of verbal prompts, few of us possess the skills needed to articulate them. If you find yourself struggling to find the right words, be sure to keep reading. We've put together an extensive list of I love you quotes so that you never run out of material again.

198 I Love You Quotes to Tug at the Heartstrings

Enjoy our list of ways to say, "I love you." Whether you're looking for something funny, something cute, words for him, or words for her, we've got you covered!

RELATED: 50 Cute Things to Say to Your Boyfriend

Cute I Love You Quotes

"I love you with every beat of my heart." – Armaan "You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." – Dr. Seuss "I love you begins by I, but it ends up by you." – Charles de Leusse "I love you because you join me in my weirdness." – Unknown "Love is the strange bewilderment which overtakes one person on account of another person." – James Thurber "Thinking of you keeps me awake. Dreaming of you keeps me asleep. Being with you keeps me alive." – Unknown "My love for you is past the mind, beyond my heart, and into my soul." – Boris Kodjoe "I need you like a heart needs a beat." – Anton Binh "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever." – Alfred Tennyson "If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you." – A.A. Milne "Love is like the wind, you can't see it, but you can feel it." – Nicholas Sparks "My night has become a sunny dawn because of you." – Ibn Abbad "The day I met you, I found my missing piece. You complete me and make me a better person. I love you with all my heart and all my soul." – Unknown "I love you like a fat kid loves cake." – Scott Adams "Life is the first gift, love is the second, and understanding the third." – Marge Piercy "My wish is that you may be loved to the point of madness." – André Breton "Love is the magician that pulls man out of his own hat." – Ben Hecht "Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own." – Robert A. Heinlein "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." – Audrey Hepburn

Steamy I Love You Quotes

"I want to feel your skin; I want to breathe you in. I want to stop the time so that you're always mine." – Anonymous "Her lips were drawn to his like a moth to a flame." – Anya Seton "Remember how we unhinged? Remember all the names our bodies called each other? Remember how afterwards, the steam rose from us, like a pair of smiling ghosts?" – Cristin O'Keefe "Lift your hips for me, love." – Tahereh Mafi "I taste her and realize I have been starving."– Jodi Picoult "She enticed me in my days. She allured me in my nights. She bewitched me in myriad unknown ways." – Avijeet Das "A sea of whisky couldn't intoxicate me as a drop of you." – JS Parker "If you kiss my neck, I'm not responsible for what happens next." – Stan Dupp "I wanted the heat and the sweat and the passion of a man that I could love and trust. And I wanted to give myself to him: not for advantage, but for desire." – Philippa Gregory "Indulge in me. Let me be the fragrant taste your mouth desires." – A. A. Malee "I want to touch a soul rather than just someone's skin." – Marisa Donnelly "He loves her like he can never grab enough of her between his fingers." – Iain Thomas "They step into each other and it's hard to tell where one begins, and one ends: hands in hair and warmth on warmth." – Lauren Groff "To have her here in bed with me, breathing on me, her hair in my mouth — I count that something of a miracle." – Henry Miller "They slipped briskly into an intimacy from which they never recovered." – F. Scott Fitzgerald "Her lips on his could tell him better than all her stumbling words." – Margaret Mitchell "Love is of all passions the strongest, for it attacks simultaneously the head, the heart, and the senses." – Lao Tzu

Inspirational I Love You Quotes

"Immature love says: 'I love you because I need you.' Mature love says, 'I need you because I love you.'" – Erich Fromm "I love you and I don't want to lose you. Because my life has been better since the day I found out." – Unknown "I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you straightforwardly, without complexities or pride; so, I love you because I know no other way." – Pablo Neruda "Love does not consist of gazing at each other, but in looking together in the same direction." – Antoine de Saint-Exupéry "In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine." – Maya Angelou "What is love? It is the morning and the evening star." – Sinclair Lewis "Age does not protect you from love, but love to some extent protects you from age." – Jeanne Moreau "You never lose by loving. You always lose by holding back." – Barbara De Angelis "Love is the emblem of eternity; it confounds all notion of time; effaces all memory of a beginning, all fear of an end." – Madame de Stael "Love is the whole thing. We are only pieces." – Rumi "I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect, and I loved you even more." – Angelita Lim "To the world, you may be one person, but to one person you are the world." – Unknown "I love you and that's the beginning and end of everything." – F. Scott Fitzgerald " Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." – Aristotle "If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love." – Princess Diana "Love is more than a noun—it is a verb; it is more than a feeling—it is caring, sharing, helping, sacrificing." – William Arthur Ward "We are most alive when we are in love." – John Updike "To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides." – David Viscott

I Love You Quotes from Movies

"You want the moon? Just say the word, and I'll throw a lasso around it and pull it down." – It's a Wonderful Life "I love you very much, probably more than anybody could love another person." – 50 First Dates "You complete me." – Jerry Maguire "So, it's not gonna be easy. It's gonna be really hard, and we're gonna have to work at this every day. But I wanna do that because I want you. I want all of you, forever. You and me. Every day." – The Notebook "People do fall in love. People do belong to each other because that's the only chance that anyone's got for true happiness." – Breakfast at Tiffany's "Any man has a chance to sweep any woman off her feet. He just needs the right broom." – Hitch "It doesn't matter if the guy is perfect or the girl is perfect, as long as they are perfect for each other." – Good Will Hunting "I wish I knew how to quit you." – Brokeback Mountain "I can't see anything I don't like about you." – Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind "I'm scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I'm with you." – Dirty Dancing "Death cannot stop true love. All it can do is delay it for a while." – The Princess Bride "To me, you are perfect." – Love Actually "Some people are worth melting for." – Frozen "You will never age for me, nor fade, nor die." – Shakespeare in Love "It was a million tiny little things that, when you added them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together, and I knew it. I knew it the first time I touched her. It was like coming home, only to no home I'd ever known. I was just taking her hand to help her out of a car, and I knew it. It was like magic." – Sleepless in Seattle "Kiss me. Kiss me as if it were the last time." – Casablanca "They say when you meet the love of your life, time stops, and that's true." – Big Fish "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return." – Moulin Rouge

I Love You Quotes from Songs

"You're the closest to heaven, that I'll ever be." – "Iris" by The Goo Goo Dolls "Take my hand, take my whole life too. For I can't help falling in love with you." – "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley "When you left, I lost a part of me. It's still so hard to believe. Come back baby please 'cause we belong together." – "We Belong Together" by Mariah Carey "All of my whole life through. I never love no one but you." – "Baby Love" by The Supremes "Take my love. I'll never ask for too much. Just all that you are. And everything that you do." – "I Have Nothing" by Whitney Houston "Who wants the perfect love story anyways." – "Part II (On the Run)" by Beyoncé and Jay Z "If you fall, I will catch you, I'll be waiting… time after time." – "Time After Time" by Cyndi Lauper "Honey, just put your sweet lips on my lips. We should just kiss like real people do" – "Like Real People Do" by Hozier "And here we are in heaven, for you are mine." – "At Last" by Etta James "To you, I'll give the world." – "Songbird" by Fleetwood Mac "Love can touch us one time and last for a lifetime. And never let go 'til we're gone." – "My Heart Will Go On" by Celine Dion "Two hearts that beat as one. Our lives have just begun." – "Endless Love" by Diana Ross & Lionel Richie "'Cause I love you more than I could ever promise, and you take me the way I am." – "Take Me the Way I Am" by Ingrid Michaelson "And when you're needing your space to do some navigating, I'll be here patiently waiting to see what you find." – "I Won't Give Up" by Jason Mraz "For whatever my man is, I am his forevermore." – "My Man" by Barbara Streisand "Before the day I met you, life was so unkind. But you're the key to my peace of mind." – "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" by Aretha Franklin "Hold me, love me, hold me, love me. Ain't got nothin' but love babe, Eight days a week." – "Eight Days a Week" by The Beatles "I knew I loved you before I met you. I have been waiting all my life." – "I Knew I Loved You Before I Met You" by Savage Garden

I Love You Quotes from Books

"He stepped down, trying not to look long at her, as if she were the sun, yet he saw her, like the sun, even without looking." – Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy "Did my heart love till now? Forswear it, sight! For I ne'er saw true beauty till this night." – Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare "I cannot let you burn me up, nor can I resist you. No mere human can stand in a fire and not be consumed." – Possession by A.S. Byatt "There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment." – The Truth About Forever by Sarah Dessen "I can't sleep, I can't eat, I can't do anything but think about him. At night I dream of him, all day I wait to see him, and when I do see him, my heart turns over and I think I will faint with desire." – The Other Boleyn Girl by Philippa Gregory "I loved her against reason, against promise, against peace, against hope, against happiness, against all discouragement that could be." – Great Expectations by Charles Dickens "The minute I heard my first love story, I started looking for you." – The Illustrated by Jalaluddin Rumi "Why, darling, I don't live at all when I'm not with you." – A Farewell to Arms by Ernest Hemingway "She was more than human to me. She was a Fairy, a Sylph, I don't know what she was—anything that no one ever saw, and everything that everybody ever wanted. I was swallowed up in an abyss of love in an instant." – David Copperfield by Charles Dickens "If you remember me, then I don't care if everyone else forgets." – Kafka on the Shore by Haruki Murakami "There is no charm equal to tenderness of heart" – Emma by Jane Austen "Doubt thou the stars are fire; Doubt that the sun doth move; Doubt truth to be a liar; But never doubt I love." – Hamlet by William Shakespeare "Love, having no geography, knows no boundaries: weight and sink it deep, no matter, it will rise and find the surface." – Other Voices, Other Rooms by Truman Capote "And then I did laugh, even though the future was a dangerous place because I loved her, and she loved me, and the world was beautiful." – Forever by Maggie Stiefvater "I don't ask you to love me always like this, but I ask you to remember. Somewhere inside me, there'll always be the person I am tonight." – Tender is the Night by F. Scott Fitzgerald "I like myself better when I'm with you." – Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom "In case you ever foolishly forget, I am never not thinking of you." – Selected Diaries by Virginia Woolf "What I want is to be needed. What I need is to be indispensable to somebody" – Choke by Chuck Palahniuk

I Love… Myself Quotes

"You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection." – Buddha "How you love yourself is how you teach others to love you." – Rupi Kaur "Love yourself first and everything else falls into line. You really have to love yourself to get anything done in this world." – Lucille Ball "If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be." – Maya Angelou "If you have the ability to love, love yourself first." – Charles Bukowski "I love the person I've become because I fought to become her." – Kaci Diane "Make happiness your priority and be gentle with yourself in the process." – Bronnie Ware "Bring the sun over my heart, I want to bloom." – Alexandra Vasiliu "Unconditional self-love is all that really matters in life. It's where real life begins." – Anonymous "Breathe. Let go. And remind yourself that this very moment is the only one you know you have for sure." – Oprah Winfrey "Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option." – Mark Twain "In order to love who you are, you cannot hate the experiences that shaped you." – Andrea Dykstra "Love yourself enough to set boundaries. Your time and energy are precious. You get to choose how you use it. You teach people how to treat you by deciding what you will and won't accept." – Anna Taylor "You carry so much love in your heart. Give some to yourself." – R.Z. "The entire universe deserve your love. You also deserve to experience it back." – Anonymous "Love yourself more, you'll never regret it." – Ann Marie Molina ​​"No one can make you feel inferior without your consent." – Eleanor Roosevelt "Find out who you are and do it on purpose." – Dolly Parton

Funny I Love You Quotes

"I love being married. It's so great to find one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life." – Rita Rudner "Instead of getting married again, I'm going to find a woman I don't like and just give her a house." – Rod Stewart "I love you more than coffee, but please don't make me prove it." – Elizabeth Evans "Happiness is a dry martini and a good woman… or a bad woman." – George Burns "Marry a good woman and be happy the rest of your life. Or marry a bad, and become a good philosopher." – Socrates "Gravitation is not responsible for people falling in love." – Albert Einstein "Not to brag, but I think we're really cute together." – Unknown "I like your last name. Can I have it?" – S.B. Sheeran "Romantic love is mental illness. But it's a pleasurable one." – Fran Lebowitz "Sometimes I love you. Sometimes I want to punch you in the face." – Unknown "Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow internet service to see who they really are." – Will Ferrell "The secret of a happy marriage remains a secret." – Henny Youngman "Real love amounts to withholding the truth, even when you're offered the perfect opportunity to hurt someone's feelings." – David Sedaris "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." – Charles M. Schulz "Spend a few minutes a day really listening to your spouse. No matter how stupid his problems sound to you." – Megan Mullally "Being a good husband is like being a stand-up comic. You need 10 years before you can call yourself a beginner." – Jerry Seinfeld "An archeologist is the best husband any woman can have; the older she gets, the more interested he is in her." – Agatha Christie "Love is a lot like a backache, it doesn't show up on X-rays, but you know it's there." – George Burns

I Love You Quotes for Her

"He doesn't love you. But I love you. I want you to have your own thoughts and ideas and feelings, even when I hold you in my arms." – George Emerson "I'll tell you one thing, though. It's a terrible thing to be a disappointment to a good woman." – Richard Russo "He set fire to the world around him, but never let a flame touch her."– Unknown "She's a strong cup of black coffee in a world that is drunk on the cheap wine and shallow love" – Jim Storm "I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self-respect. And it's these things I'd believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicions that she wasn't all she should be. I love her and it is the beginning of everything." – F. Scott Fitzgerald "He stepped down, trying not to look long at her, as if she were the sun, yet he saw her, like the sun, even without looking." – Leo Tolstoy "How can a woman be expected to be happy with a man who insists on treating her as if she were a perfectly normal human being."– Oscar Wilde "Well, I found a woman, stronger than anyone I know. She shares my dreams; I hope that someday I'll share her home." – Ed Sheeran "She is my bucket list." – Unknown "I've never had a moment's doubt. I love you. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life." – Ian McEwan "You are the one woman that made me risk everything for a future worth having." – Simone Elkeles "She wasn't doing a thing that I could see, except standing there leaning on the balcony railing, holding the universe together." – J.D. Salinger "No man succeeds without a good woman behind him. Wife or mother, if it is both, he is twice blessed indeed." – Godfrey Winn "That's how a woman wins a man's heart, by making him think that he amuses her." – Louis de Bernières "I want my woman around when our hair gets gray and our faces get wrinkles." – Unknown "For all the things my hands have held, the best by far is you." – Andrew McMahon "A good woman comes in all shapes and colors. When you find her, adore her." – Delano Johnson "What is better than wisdom? Woman. And what is better than a good woman? Nothing." – Geoffrey Chaucer

I Love You Quotes for Him

"He's more myself than I am. Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." – Emily Brontë "If I know what love is, it is because of you." – Hermann Hesse "He walked into my heart like he always belonged there, took down my walls and lit my soul on fire." – T.М. "No matter what happens, I will never, not in a thousand tragic outcomes, ever regret loving you."– Sara Raasch "My love for you has no depth, its boundaries are ever-expanding. My love and my life with you will be a never-ending story." – Christina White "My heart is, and always will be, yours." – Jane Austen "I've been in love with you since the very beginning. You asked why there isn't anyone else in my life, and the reason… is you." – Julie James "I love you not only for what you are but for what I am when I am with you." – Elizabeth Barrett Browning "I love you, and I will love you until I die, and if there's a life after that, I'll love you then." – Cassandra Clare "Your love shines in my heart as the sun that shines upon the earth." – Eleanor Di Guillo "Love is friendship that has caught on fire." – Ann Landers "I love you with so much of my heart that none is left to protest." – William Shakespeare "The real lover is a man who can thrill you by kissing your forehead or smiling into your eyes or just staring into space." – Marilyn Monroe "If I had to choose between breathing and loving you, I would use my last breath to tell you I love you." – DeAnna Anderson "They say when you are missing someone that they are probably feeling the same, but I don't think it's possible for you to miss me as much as I'm missing you right now." – Edna St. Vincent Millay "Each day I love you more, today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow." – Rosemonde Gerard "The very first moment I beheld him, my heart was irrevocably gone." – Jane Austen "I've tried so many times to think of a new way to say it, and it's still I love you." – Zelda Fitzgerald

I Love You Quotes for the Brokenhearted