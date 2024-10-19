Gynecologist Cautions Women About This "Overlooked" Ozempic Side Effect

Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists have made the rounds in the news, equally for their amazing effects and the sometimes serious side effects. You've probably heard of "Ozempic face," spurred by rapid weight loss and certain painful gastrointestinal conditions, but patients have reported other side effects—and now, a doctor is warning about one that is often "overlooked" by women.

GLP-1 agonists are a class of drugs used to treat both type 2 diabetes and obesity. These include semaglutide, better known by Novo Nordisk's brand names Ozempic and Wegovy, and tirzepatide, known by Eli Lilly's brand names Mounjaro and Zepbound. Both Wegovy and Zepbound are approved for chronic weight management, while Ozempic and Mounjaro are approved for type 2 diabetes. However, the latter two are often prescribed off-label for weight loss.

Speaking with Newsweek, Melanie Bone, MD, American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology certified physician and medical director at Daye, noted that the effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists on vaginal health are "often overlooked."

"These medications can potentially impact vaginal health in several unexpected ways," Bone told the outlet. "Firstly, the rapid weight loss induced by GLP-1 agonists may alter hormone levels, which could affect vaginal lubrication and tissue health. Some women may experience increased vaginal dryness as a result."

She continued, "Additionally, GLP-1 agonists can cause gastrointestinal side effects like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. These symptoms may lead to dehydration, which could further contribute to vaginal dryness and discomfort. The changes in diet and gut microbiome associated with these medications may also indirectly impact the vaginal microbiome due to the gut-vagina axis."

In a statement to Best Life, a spokesperson for Novo Nordisk said that vaginal dryness is not listed as a side effect on the summaries of product characteristics (SmPC) for Ozempic.

"Novo Nordisk has not conducted any studies on the impact of semaglutide on vaginal health, and did not record any such clinical outcomes as part of our clinical trials," they continued. "We reiterate that Ozempic (semaglutide injection) is a prescription-only medicine approved for type 2 diabetes and Wegovy (semaglutide injection) is approved for cardiovascular risk reduction and weight management."

The spokesperson also cited the importance of patient safety as a "top priority," and said that Novo Nordisk works closely with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to monitor safety profiles.

Beyond vaginal dryness, patients on Reddit voiced additional concerns about bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections, odors, and urinary tract infections (UTIs) potentially stemming from the use of the medications. One patient noted that she had to cancel her prescription as a result, while others said they suddenly showed signs of their first UTI "in years." However, some said that the issues may be related to low iron levels or different eating habits related to taking the medication.

In general, Bone had a few suggestions for maintaining vaginal health while taking a GLP-1 drug.

"I recommend staying well-hydrated, using a vaginal probiotic and considering the use of vaginal moisturizers if experiencing dryness," she told Newsweek. "It's also important to pay attention to any changes in vaginal discharge or odor, as these could indicate an alteration in the vaginal microbiome and potential vaginal infections."

Being proactive about your vaginal health can also help identify and address any changes early, Bone said.

"It's crucial for women and assigned female at birth (AFAB) individuals to discuss any vaginal health concerns with their healthcare provider while using GLP-1 agonists. Open communication about these potential effects can lead to better management and overall health outcomes," she concluded.