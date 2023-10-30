155 Relationship Quotes to Reignite Your Love
Let these inspirational quotes about love guide you to bliss with your significant other.
Even if you and your significant other are in a great place, sending them a sweet remark is the perfect way to remind them just how special they are to you. Sometimes a romantic relationship quote is all it takes to reignite that spark. So, whether you're looking to rekindle a flame or keep the fire burning bright, consider sharing these relationship quotes with your sweetheart.
RELATED: 198 I Love You Quotes to Share With Someone Special.
Cute Relationship Quotes
- "Let's, let's stay together."
—Al Green, from "Let's Stay Together"
- "Having someone wonder where you are when you don't come home at night is a very old human need."
—Margaret Mead
- "True love stories never have endings."
—Richard Bach
- "Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies."
—Aristotle
- "You are my best friend, my human dairy, and my other half. You mean the world to me and I love you."
—Anonymous
- "I would rather share one lifetime with you, than face all the ages of this world alone."
—J.R.R. Tolkien, from The Fellowship of the Ring
- "The best thing to hold onto in life is each other."
—Audrey Hepburn
- "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even heard, but must be felt with the heart."
—Helen Keller
- "Sometimes the heart sees what is invisible to the eye."
—H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
- "Love cures people—both the ones who give it and the ones who receive it."
—Karl Menninger
- "Absence sharpens love, presence strengthens it."
—Benjamin Franklin
- "The most important thing in life is to learn how to give out love, and to let it come in."
—Morrie Schwartz, from Tuesdays with Morrie
- "At the touch of love, everyone becomes a poet."
—Plato
- "Who, being loved, is poor?"
—Oscar Wilde
- "Love is totally nonsensical. But we have to keep doing it or else we're lost and love is dead, and humanity should just pack it in. Because love is the best thing we do."
—Ted (Josh Radnor), from How I Met Your Mother
- "A loving heart is the truest wisdom."
—Charles Dickens
- "There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason in madness."
—Friedrich Nietzsche
- "Sometimes two people have to fall apart to realize how much they need to fall back together."
—Anonymous
- "Love alone can rekindle life."
—Henri-Frédéric Amiel
- "Love is a game that two can play and both can win."
—Eva Gabor
- "To know when to go away and when to come closer is the key to any lasting relationship."
—Doménico Cieri Estrada
- "Love doesn't make the world go around. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile."
—Franklin P. Jones
- "To get the full value of joy, you must have someone to divide it with."
—Mark Twain
- "Souls tend to go back to who feels like home."
—N.R. Hart
- "I love her, and it is the beginning of everything."
—F. Scott Fitzgerald
- "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you… I could walk through my garden forever."
—Alfred Tennyson
- "I love you—I am at rest with you—I have come home."
—Dorothy L. Sayers
- "Gravitation is not responsible for people falling in love."
—Albert Einstein
- "Okay, life's a fact, people do fall in love, people do belong to each other, because that's the only chance anybody's got for real happiness."
—Paul (George Peppard), from Breakfast at Tiffany's
- "It is better to love wisely, no doubt: but to love foolishly is better than not to be able to love at all."
—William Makepeace Thackeray, from Vanity Fair
RELATED: 134 Good Morning Messages for Her: Love Notes, Quotes, and Texts.
Inspirational Relationship Quotes About Love
- "It is not time or opportunity that is to determine intimacy—it is disposition alone. Seven years would be insufficient to make some people acquainted with each other, and seven days are more than enough for others."
—Jane Austen, from Sense & Sensibility
- "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return."
—Christian (Ewan McGregor), from Moulin Rouge
- "Love is the only sane and satisfactory answer to the problem of human existence."
—Erich Fromm
- "We humans definitely need other people to keep us human."
—Terry Pratchett, from The Shepherd's Crown
- "Age does not protect you from love. But love, to some extent, protects you from age."
—Anaïs Nin
- "The emotion that can break your heart is sometimes the very one that heals it."
—Nicholas Sparks, from At First Sight
- "One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life. That word is love."
—Sophocles
- "Our soul mate is the one who makes life come to life."
—Richard Bach
- "Truth is everybody is going to hurt you: you just gotta find the ones worth suffering for."
—Bob Marley
- "Maybe you don't need the whole world to love you. Maybe you just need one person."
—Kermit the Frog
- "A dream you dream alone is only a dream. A dream you dream together is reality."
—Yoko Ono
- "Let us be grateful to the people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom."
—Marcel Proust
- "If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around."
—David (Hugh Grant), from Love Actually
- "Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind / And therefore is winged Cupid painted blind."
—William Shakespeare, from A Midsummer Night's Dream
- "There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved."
—George Sand
- "True love is your soul's recognition of its counterpart in another."
—John (Owen Wilson), from Wedding Crashers
- "Nobody has ever measured—not even poets—how much love the human heart can hold."
—Zelda Fitzgerald
- "The joy of life is variety; the tenderest love requires to be rekindled by intervals of absence."
—Samuel Johnson
- "The only thing we never get enough of is love; and the only thing we never give enough of is love."
—Henry Miller
- "Love is the voice under all silences, the hope which has no opposite in fear; the strength so strong mere force is feebleness: the truth more first than sun, more last than star."
—e.e. cummings
- "For the two of us, home isn't a place. It is a person. And we are finally home."
—Stephanie Perkins, from Anna and the French Kiss
- "Deep in your wounds are seeds, waiting to grow beautiful flowers."
—Niti Majethia
- "Love is like the wind. You can't see it, but you can feel it."
—Nicholas Sparks, from A Walk to Remember
- "And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make…"
—The Beatles, from "The End"
- "We are asleep until we fall in love."
—Leo Tolstoy, from War and Peace
RELATED: 75 Cute Things to Say to Your Girlfriend Every Day.
Quotes About Healthy Relationships
- "A true relationship is two imperfect people refusing to give up on each other."
—Anonymous
- "It is only when we no longer compulsively need someone that we can have a real relationship with them."
—Anthony Storr
- "Only when your love for someone exceeds your need for them do you have a shot at a genuine relationship together."
—Neil Strauss
- "Relationships, marriages are ruined where one person continues to learn, develop and grow and the other person stands still."
—Catherine Pulsifer
- "A loving relationship is one in which the loved one is free to be himself—to laugh with me, but never at me; to cry with me, but never because of me; to love life, to love himself, to love being loved. Such a relationship is based upon freedom and can never grow in a jealous heart."
—Leo F. Buscaglia
- "Anyone can love a thing because. That's as easy as putting a penny in your pocket. But to love something despite. To know the flaws and love them too. That is rare and pure and perfect.
—Patrick Rothfuss, from The Wise Man's Fear
- "Love involves a peculiar unfathomable combination of understanding and misunderstanding."
—Diane Arbus
- "Forgiveness is the oil of all relationships."
—Unknown
- "Assumptions are the termites of relationships."
—Henry Winkler
- "You're more likely to talk about nothing than something. But I just want to say that all this nothing has meant more to me than so many somethings."
—Kathleen (Meg Ryan), from You've Got Mail
- "Love is a two-way street constantly under construction."
—Carroll Bryant
- "Love is something eternal; the aspect may change, but not the essence."
—Vincent van Gogh
- "Never love anybody who treats you like you're ordinary."
—Oscar Wilde
- "Happily ever after is not a fairy tale—it's a choice."
—Fawn Weaver
- "We cannot be sensitive to pleasure without being more sensitive to pain."
—Alan Watts
- "Don't try to be something to everyone. Be everything to someone."
—Anonymous
- "Never love something so much that you can't let go of it."
—Ginni Rometty
- "Relationships end too soon because people stop putting in the same effort to keep you, as they did to win you."
—Anonymous
- "We love the things we love for what they are."
—Robert Frost
- "Far too many people are looking for the right person, instead of trying to be the right person."
—Gloria Steinem
- "The times may have changed, but the people are still the same. We're still looking for love, and that will always be our struggle as human beings."
—Halle Berry
- "To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow—this is a human offering that can border on miraculous."
—Elizabeth Gilbert, from Committed: A Skeptic Makes Peace with Marriage
- "The greatest happiness of life is the conviction that we are loved; loved for ourselves, or rather, loved in spite of ourselves."
—Victor Hugo, from Les Misérables
RELATED: Love Letters for Her So Sweet, She Might Just Cry.
Strong Relationship Quotes
- "A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person."
—Mignon McLaughlin
- "Love starts as a feeling, but to continue is a choice. And I find myself choosing you, more and more every day."
—Justin Wetch
- "The ultimate test of a relationship is to disagree but to hold hands."
—Alexandra Penney
- "There is no more lovely, friendly, and charming relationship, communion, or company than a good marriage."
—Martin Luther
- "We're often afraid of being vulnerable, but vulnerability creates genuine connection."
—Gabby Bernstein
- "We are most alive when we're in love."
—John Updike
- "In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine."
—Maya Angelou
- "The simple lack of her is more to me than others' presence."
—Edward Thomas
- "Constant kindness can accomplish much. As the sun makes ice melt, kindness causes misunderstanding, mistrust and hostility to evaporate."
—Albert Schweitzer
- "You come to love not by finding the perfect person, but by seeing an imperfect person perfectly."
—Sam Keen
- "A successful relationship requires falling in love multiple times, but always with the same person."
—Unknown
- "Ultimately the bond of all companionship, whether in marriage or in friendship, is conversation."
—Oscar Wilde
- "Trust in a relationship is very crucial. Without trust, a relationship cannot last as a healthy and happy bond."
—Alana Johnson
- "Sexiness wears thin after a while and beauty fades, but to be married to a man who makes you laugh every day, ah, now that's a real treat."
—Joanne Woodward
- "Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage."
—Lao-Tzu
- "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."
—Harry (Billy Crystal), from When Harry Met Sally
- "When you cultivate quality relationships, not only do you feel better and help your friends feel better, but you contribute to an increase of joy, love, and peace in the world."
—Tara Bianca
- "Shared joy is a double joy; shared sorrow is half a sorrow."
—Swedish Proverb
- "You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams."
—Dr. Seuss
- "A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out."
—Walter Winchell
- "You don't love someone for their looks, or their clothes, or for their fancy car, but because they sing a song only you can hear."
—Oscar Wilde
- "True love is not a hide-and-seek game; in true love, both lovers seek each other."
—Michael Bassey Johnson
- "Love does not consist in gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction."
—Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
- "In my opinion, the best thing you can do is find someone who loves you for exactly what you are. Good mood, bad mood, ugly, pretty, handsome, what have you."
—Mac (J.K. Simmons), from Juno
- "You don't develop courage by being happy in your relationships everyday. You develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity."
—Epicurus
RELATED: 126 Love Messages For Her to Show How Much You Care.
Quotes About New Relationships
- "I still haven't figured out how to sit across from you, and not be madly in love with everything you do."
—William C. Hannan
- "The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: if there is any reaction, both are transformed."
—Carl Jung
- "Love is like a friendship caught on fire. In the beginning a flame, very pretty, often hot and fierce, but still only light and flickering. As love grows older, our hearts mature and our love becomes as coals, deep-burning and unquenchable."
—Bruce Lee
- "The simple lack of her is more to me than others' presence."
—Edward Thomas
- "I know of no greater happiness than to be with you all the time, without interruption, without end."
―Franz Kafka
- "I wish I could show you, when you are lonely or in darkness, the astonishing light of your own being."
—Hafez
- "Me? I'm scared of everything. I'm scared of what I saw, I'm scared of what I did, of who I am, and most of all I'm scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I'm with you."
—Baby (Jennifer Grey), from Dirty Dancing
- "Once upon a time there was a boy who loved a girl, and her laughter was a question he wanted to spend his whole life answering."
—Nicole Krauss
- "True love comes quietly, without banners or flashing lights. If you hear bells, get your ears checked."
―Erich Segal
- "The beginning of love is to let those we love be perfectly themselves, and not to twist them to fit our own image. Otherwise, we love only the reflection of ourselves we find in them."
—Thomas Merton
- "Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time."
—Maya Angelou
- "Be honest, brutally honest. That is what's going to maintain relationships."
—Lauryn Hill
- "You make me feel like I am everywhere when I am right here, completely still with you."
—Crystal Woods
- "I want you to know that I'm not like the women in your past. I see the real you, and I wake up every day excited to know more about you."
—Barrie Davenport
- "When I saw you, I fell in love, and you smiled because you knew it."
—Arrigo Boito
- "Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same."
—Emily Brontë
- "For you see, each day I love you more. Today more than yesterday and less than tomorrow."
―Rosemonde Gérard
RELATED: 100 "I Miss You" Messages (And Quotes!) for Everyone in Your Life.
Funny Quotes About Relationships
- "I love being married. It's so great to find one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life."
—Rita Rudner
- "Instead of getting married again, I'm going to find a woman I don't like and just give her a house."
—Rod Stewart
- "Romantic love is mental illness. But it's a pleasurable one."
—Fran Lebowitz
- "An archeologist is the best husband any woman can have; the older she gets, the more interested he is in her."
—Agatha Christie
- "I am yours. No refunds."
—Anita Bathe
- "Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow internet service to see who they really are."
—Will Ferrell
- "Love is like an hourglass, with the heart filling up as the brain empties."
—Jules Renard
- "You can't put a price tag on love. But if you could, I'd wait for it to go on sale."
—Hussein Nishah
- "Love is sharing your popcorn."
—Charles M. Schulz
- "Love is a lot like a backache, it doesn't show up on X-rays, but you know it's there."
—George Burns
- "Marry a good woman and be happy the rest of your life. Or marry a bad, and become a good philosopher."
—Socrates
- "If you love them in the morning with their eyes full of crust; if you love them at night with their hair full of rollers, chances are, you're in love."
—Miles Davis
- "I promise to always be by your side. Or under you. Or on top."
—Joe King
- "Every day I fall in love with you more and more. Except yesterday, yesterday you were pretty annoying."
—Unknown
- "Spend a few minutes a day really listening to your spouse. No matter how stupid his problems sound to you."
—Megan Mullally
- "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt."
—Charles M. Schulz
- "Love: A temporary insanity curable by marriage."
—Ambrose Bierce
- "I love you more than coffee, but please don't make me prove it."
—Elizabeth Evans
RELATED: Good Night Messages to Make Her Feel Special.
Long Distance Relationship Quotes
- "I think we dream so we don't have to be apart for so long. If we're in each other's dreams, we can be together all the time."
—A.A. Milne, from Winnie-the-Pooh
- You may be out of my sight, but you're all I see."
—Ahmad Shawqi
- "One day the plane ticket will be one way."
—Unknown
- "That's how you know you love someone, I guess, when you can't experience anything without wishing the other person were there to see it, too."
—Kaui Hart Hemmings
- "Distance means so little, when someone means so much."
—Tom McNeal
- "I want to be with you. It's as simple and as complicated as that."
—Charles Bukowski
- "I exist in two places. Here, and where you are."
—Margaret Atwood
- "Time is the longest distance between two places."
—Tennessee Williams
- "Absence is to love what wind is to fire; it extinguishes the small, it inflames the great."
—Roger de Bussy-Rabutin
- "How strange to dream of you even when I am wide awake."
—David Jones
- "If you cannot hold me in your arms, then hold my memory in high regard. And if I cannot be in your life, then at least let me live in your heart."
—Ranata Suzuki
- "If distance were measured in terms of the heart we'd never be more than a minute apart."
—Unknown
- "May the moon kiss you to sleep until I can."
—Unknown
- "Love recognizes no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope."
—Maya Angelou
- "I don't cry because we've been separated by distance, and for a matter of years. Why? Because for as long as we share the same sky and breathe the same air, we're still together."
—Donna Lynn Hope
- "Distance between two people is inconsequential when their souls are united."
—Matshona Dhliwayo
- "The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again."
—Charles Dickens
Wrapping Up
That's it for our list of relationship quotes, but be sure to check back in with us soon! Best Life is committed to helping you find the right words for any occasion. Sign up for our newsletter to enjoy similar content, as well as the latest in wellness, entertainment, and style.