152 Birthday Quotes to Celebrate Friends and Family

There are a lot of ways to wish someone a happy birthday, from the two-word tradition to more personal takes on the day. There are also plenty of reasons to gravitate toward the latter, especially when celebrating good friends, best friends, girlfriends, or boyfriends. To help, we've put together an original list of happy birthday quotes to share with someone special in your life. Check out the selection below.

Use these meaningful birthday messages to wish someone the very best on their special day. Write them on a birthday card, incorporate them into a birthday gift, or save them for a special toast at the birthday party. The choice is yours!

"Your birthday is the beginning of your own personal new year. Your first birthday was a beginning, and each new birthday is a chance to begin again, to start over, to take a new grip on life." — Wilferd Peterson

"Birthdays are inevitable, beautiful, and very particular moments in our lives! Moments that bring precious memories back, celebrate the present times, and give hope for the future." — Bsbr Arish

"There are two great days in a person's life—the day we are born and the day we discover why." — William Barclay

"In other words, live vicariously, beautifully, and excitingly, discover, love, dare and act as there is nothing to lose." — Andy Hertz

"We should celebrate every year that we made it through and every year that we're happier and healthier." — Ellen DeGeneres

"Don't just count the years, make the years count." — George Meredith

"Because time itself is like a spiral, something special happens on your birthday each year. The same energy that God invested in you at birth is present once again." — Menachem Mendel Schneerson

"I believe that no matter what condition you are in when someone close to your heart remembers your birthday and wishes you a happy birthday, you feel happy." — A. Singla

"Celebrate your journey of life." — Lailah Gifty Akita

"Eventually you reach a point when you stop lying about your age and start bragging about it." — Will Rogers

"A birth date is a reminder to celebrate the life as well as to update the life." — Amit Kalantri

"Each new year of life added to your past, changing the way you viewed every new day, influencing how you reacted to everything from the simplest daily routines to complex events touching you, your family, and the world you lived in." — Paul Snyder

"A birthday is not a day to fear. It is a day to celebrate and look forward to the coming year." — Byron Pulsifer

"My life is better with every year of living it." — Rachel Maddow

"If we could be twice young and twice old we could correct all our mistakes." — Euripides

"You take away all the other luxuries in life, and if you can make someone smile and laugh, you have given the most special gift: happiness." — Brad Garrett

"A child whose birthday is coming up is so excited, they count down the days. But as we get older we seem to lose the excitement. We need to rethink and be happy we have reached another birthday." — Theodore W. Higginsworth

"Age is a case of mind over matter. If you don't mind, it doesn't matter." — Satchel Paige