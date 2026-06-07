11 Best Harbor Freight Summer Essentials Under $25

Save on seasonal essentials like garden tools, camping gear, and outdoor lighting.

If you’re looking to stock up on summer essentials without spending a fortune, Harbor Freight has you covered with a wide range of excellent products at great value. The chain has plenty of top-quality tools for shoppers to grab for all their home improvement needs, from clippers and pruners to rakes and foldable tables. If you need to refresh your gardening tool kit or need to replace items, here are 11 of the best Harbor Freight summer essentials under $25.

1 One Stop Gardens 8-1/4 In. Bypass Hand Pruner

One Stop Gardens 8-1/4 In. Bypass Hand Pruner is just $12.99. This pruner has hardened steel bypass blades for clean cuts without damaging live stems and can cut tough branches and stems up to 3/4 in. thick. Perfect for both right and left-handers.

2 High-Flow Hand Air Pump

This High-Flow Hand Air Pump is the perfect general-purpose pump for use in any home or garage. This pump has a footplate for easy pumping. “Have used this for a long time for bicycle and automotive tires. Works perfectly,” one shopper said.

3 Foldable Camping Table

The Foldable Camping Table in Green is a lightweight table ideal for camping. This $24.99 table has 4 built-in mesh cupholders and can support up to 50 lb. It even has a lower shelf for storage.

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4 Betsy Flags 3 ft. x 5 ft. Embroidered American Flag

Betsy Flags Made in the USA 3 ft. x 5 ft. Embroidered American Flag is on sale for $16.99, down from $19.99. “It’s a very good flag with excellent colors that are deep and rich. Price is decent and it’s American made,” one shopper said.

5 Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps

What’s summer without a nice hammock? The Parachute Hammock with Adjustable Tree Straps is just $19.99. This ultralightweight hammock packs to almost half the size of a football yet supports up to 500 lb.

6 2-in-1 Rechargeable Camping Lantern and Bug Zapper

If bugs are running your outdoor time, this one’s for you: The 2-in-1 Rechargeable Camping Lantern and Bug Zapper is $19.99. This versatile lantern keeps your space bright with a 200 lumen LED light and kills bugs on contact with its integrated bug zapper.

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7 Luminar Outdoor 66 ft. Warm White Solar Rope Light

If you want to make your yard a little more pretty, this item is a must-have: The Luminar Outdoor 66 ft. Warm White Solar Rope Light is perfect for decorating outdoor decks or illuminating railings and walkways. A steal for just 19.99.

8 One Stop Gardens Leaf Rake With Wood Handle

Want to get the kids involved with yard work? The One Stop Gardens Leaf Rake With Wood Handle is $13.99, a lightweight rake that is easy to maneuver. A staple for the part-time gardener, full-time landscaper, or anyone in between.

9 One Stop Gardens 43 in. Garden Fork with D-Handle

One Stop Gardens 43 in. Garden Fork with D-Handle is $22.99. This tool is described as an ideal spading fork in loose soil or great as a pitchfork for quick cleanup of loose branches, leaves, mulch, and manure.

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10 One Stop Gardens Garden Tool Set

If you need to replace some gardening tools, this 3-piece set is perfect. The One Stop Gardens Garden Tool Set contains a trowel, transplanter, and cultivator. For $15.99 it is a great bargain.

11 One Stop Gardens Garden Pick/Planter

One Stop Gardens Garden Pick/Planter is perfect for weeding and breaking up hard soil. This mattock-style tiller features a pick on one end and an adze on the other. Get it now for just $12.99.