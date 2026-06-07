11 Walmart Organization Finds That Look Like The Container Store for Less

Shop Walmart organization finds that rival The Container Store, from hyacinth baskets to lazy Susans.

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There’s one simple rule in the field of home organization: Everything must have a place. The Container Store gets this, and has created a designated place for every last thing you own. It’s also a store where you can spend $47 on a single acrylic bin before you know what hit you (and your wallet).

But you don’t have to spend big to get your house in order. Walmart’s organizational offerings have quietly closed the quality gap on many of The Container Store’s favorite categories — clear stackable bins, lazy Susans, bamboo-lidded apothecary jars, hyacinth baskets — at prices less likely to blow the budget. We researched comparable products across both retailers to find what actually holds up. These are the 11 Walmart organization finds that look like the real deal for less.

1 Better Homes & Gardens Large Hyacinth Storage Baskets with Handles—4 Pack

Water hyacinth is the storage basket material that wins on aesthetics across every comparable test. It has a natural woven texture that synthetic alternatives consistently fail to replicate, and the handles make it genuinely functional rather than purely decorative. At $78.96 for four, this Better Homes & Gardens hyacinth basket 4-pack comes in at roughly $20 per basket — many of The Container Store’s comparable hyacinth baskets run $35 to $50 individually.

2 Mainstays Clear Glossy Plastic Open Front Organizer Bin

Open-front bins are the refrigerator and cabinet organizational tool that consistently outperform more elaborate systems in real-world use: easy to pull out, easy to see into, easy to clean. This Mainstays clear glossy open front organizer bin is $8.97 — the Container Store’s iDesign equivalent runs $14.99 for a comparable size.

3 Stackable Clear Storage Bins with Lids and Handles

Stackability with lids is the feature set that separates functional pantry organization from organized-looking chaos. These stackable clear storage bins with lids are $32.99 and cover refrigerator shelves, pantry cabinets, and bathroom storage with equal effectiveness. The acrylic construction gives them the visual clarity of more expensive options without the price.

4 4-Pack Q-Tip Holder Dispensers with Bamboo Lids—Clear Apothecary Jars

Apothecary jars with bamboo lids are the bathroom counter upgrade that makes cotton balls and Q-tips look like a deliberate aesthetic choice rather than things that live in their original packaging. This 4-pack of bamboo-lidded clear apothecary jars is $9.99 — four jars at that price represents a significant value against comparable sets at The Container Store.

5 2-Tier Bathroom Counter Organizer with Wood Countertop Shelf

A 2-tier bathroom counter organizer doubles the usable surface area of a bathroom counter without requiring any installation — and wood construction keeps it from looking like office supply storage. This 2-tier wood bathroom counter organizer is $26.89 and one of the stronger bathroom organization values in Walmart’s current inventory.

6 Kisportee 2-Tier 360° Rotating Lazy Susan—Clear

A two-tier lazy Susan adds rotation and vertical separation simultaneously — the combination that makes corner cabinets and pantry shelves actually usable rather than objects where things go to be forgotten. This Kisportee 2-tier clear rotating lazy Susan is $22.99.

7 Ophanie Corner Shower Caddy—3 Pack, No-Drill Wall Mount, Black

No-drill shower caddies succeed or fail entirely on adhesive quality, and the Ophanie has a strong track record in user testing for staying mounted through repeated wet and dry cycles without leaving residue. This 3-pack corner shower caddy in black is $12.99 for three large-capacity baskets — the most installation-friendly bathroom organization find on this list.

8 Rubbermaid Brilliance 10-Piece Leak-Proof Clear Food Storage Set

Rubbermaid Brilliance consistently earns top marks in food storage testing — the lids seal completely, the plastic resists staining and odor absorption, and the clarity holds after repeated dishwasher cycles. This Rubbermaid Brilliance 10-piece food storage set is $19.82 — the name brand pick at a price that beats most specialty kitchen stores by a wide margin.

9 Vtopmart 14-Piece Airtight Pantry Canister Set—Black

Fourteen airtight canisters in a coordinated black finish cover the full pantry category — flour, sugar, pasta, snacks, and everything in between — in a set that looks considerably more expensive than $22.99. This Vtopmart 14-piece airtight food storage canister set is the pantry overhaul in a single purchase.

10 Tupperware Heritage 12-Piece Food Storage Canister Set with Lids

Tupperware’s material quality and seal reliability have decades of evidence behind them, and the Heritage set brings that track record to a 12-piece canister configuration that handles both refrigerator and pantry storage. This Tupperware Heritage 12-piece canister set is $39.37 — Tupperware’s own site prices comparable sets considerably higher.

11 Seville Classics Premium Handwoven Water Hyacinth Laundry Bin

Seville Classics is a brand that consistently overdelivers on build quality relative to price, and this handwoven water hyacinth laundry bin is a strong example. This Seville Classics water hyacinth laundry basket has carrying handles, rectangular dimensions that work in most closet configurations, and natural fiber construction that holds its shape through regular use. It’s $49.99.