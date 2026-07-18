11 Best New Lowe’s Garage and Storage Finds Under $25

You can get everything from heavy-duty totes to tool kits at bargain prices.

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If we’ve learned anything in the past few months, it’s that our home improvement checklist contains multitudes. That’s why we’re grateful for stores like Lowe’s, where a single trip can help you tackle multiple projects, including beefing up your garage and staying on top of your storage requirements. Still, the best part of this is that the latest products we’ve picked up on are super affordable, whether it’s heavy-duty bins for stashing seasonal items or special tools and hardware. Here are the best new Lowe’s garage and storage finds under $25.

RELATED: 11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Storage Finds Under $25 Hitting Shelves Now.

1 IRIS Letter and Legal-Size File Storage Box

Paper clutter may not be as much of an issue during our digital age as it once was, but there will always be some important documents you’ll need to have on hand. This IRIS Letter and Legal-Size File Storage Box ($22.60) is perfect for getting your home office in order, designed to hold hanging file folders and featuring an airtight lid with clasps for extra protection.

“I got this tote a few weeks ago to put files in to carry from my office to my car on a daily basis,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “It’s very sturdy but also lightweight at the same time. It’s great for everyday use, and it is a good quality material.”

2 Utilitech LED Diffuser Garage Shop Light

For such a busy space in the home, it’s surprising how difficult it can be to find the right lighting for your garage. Fortunately, there’s this Utilitech LED Diffuser Garage Shop Light ($20.98), which beams 8,000 lumens of cool daylight-colored brightness into your workspace. We also love the adjustable bulbs that make it easy to direct light where it’s needed most, as well as its 50,000-hour lifespan.

We’re also pretty tickled by the cheeky comments in the overwhelmingly positive review section, including one that says “goodbye darkness, my former friend” in their 5-star write-up.

“How many people does it take to screw in a lightbulb? One,” they joke. “So easy, and it really brings a lot of light to a formerly dark part of my garage.”

3 Allen + Roth Water Hyacinth Decorative Basket

Sometimes, simply placing items on your shelves is a little too chaotic for it to be a storage solution. This Allen + Roth Water Hyacinth Decorative Basket ($22.98) is the perfect container for bookshelves and cubbies, but can also work as a place to stash items in your closet, pantry, under the bed, and more. And it looks great!

4 Project Source Commander Large Storage Tote

If you’re starting from scratch with your organization system, it doesn’t get simpler or more effective than a Project Source Commander Large Storage Tote ($9.98). These heavy-duty boxes have become a go-to for a reason, with plenty of space to store garage supplies, seasonal clothing, decorations, and so much more in a truly stackable container.

Lowe’s customers gush about them, too, saying they’re “a great value” and “very sturdy.”

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Decor Finds for Your Porch and Patio.

5 WallPeg 40-Piece Peg Hook and Bin Kit Pegboard Tool Holder

An organized garage is a happy garage! This WallPeg 40-Piece Peg Hook and Bin Kit Pegboard Tool Holder ($17.80) is one of the simplest yet most effective ways we’ve ever seen to keep your tools, parts, and hardware in order while still providing easy access.

6 Project Source Medium Stackable Tote

When you’re living in a small space, making the most of your square footage is essential. We love this Project Source Medium Stackable Tote ($16.98) as an ideal under-bed storage option, but it’s also slim enough to slide into your closets and under sofas.

7 ProHT 6-Outlet Stainless Steel Power Strip

Whether you’re plugging in your power tool chargers or running appliances, the garage is specifically one room of the house where outlets get used up quickly. Adding a ProHT 6-Outlet Stainless Steel Power Strip ($16.96) quickly and affordably solves this problem with half a dozen places to plug in.

8 Style Selections Wood Stackable Bin

Looking for a way to get your pantry in order? This Style Selections Wood Stackable Bin ($14.98) is a fantastic food organizer, perfect for stacking canned goods, boxed items, snacks, drinks, and more. Of course, their durable build also makes them a fantastic option for toy rooms, mud rooms, or even garages, where easy access is important.

“We purchased these for storing on-the-go snacks we regularly reach for,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “They are lightweight and stack well to consolidate and group items while giving the area a more streamlined, cleaner vibe.”

RELATED: 11 Home Depot Storage Finds Under $25.

9 Project Source 142-Piece Household Tool Set

If you need an easy way to get your garage in working order, look no further than this Project Source Household Tool Set ($19.98). The 142-piece ensemble includes practically everything you’ll ever need to make quick repairs and complete odd jobs, from pliers to picture-hanging materials. It’s the fact that you can get all of that for less than $20 that really surprises us!

“I’ve been using this homeowner tool set for a few weeks now, and I simply love it,” writes one of the many 5-star reviewers. “If I have to do small projects around the house, like hang up stuff, it’s perfect. It’s literally just grab-and-go. Some things just have great value when purchasing, and this tool set is one of them.”

10 Hefty MAX PRO X-Large Heavy Duty Stackable Tote

There’s no shortage of storage bin options on the market. But when it comes to function and affordability, it’s truly hard to top this Hefty MAX PRO X-Large Heavy Duty Stackable Tote ($23.48). Shoppers say they love the convenience of the clear lids that help them see what’s stored inside, while others say they love how sturdy they are.

11 Craftsman Automotive Magnetic Tray

All it takes is one errant knee or elbow to turn a quick fix in the garage into a search-and-rescue for nuts, bolts, and screws. Luckily, you can avoid the headache by using a Craftsman Automotive Magnetic Tray ($17.98), which keeps everything within reach and in place while working.

The item also holds a truly impressive 4.9-star average rating on the Lowe’s website, with customers calling it a “game changer” of an addition, especially in the garage.

“I can’t believe I have lived without one of these for so long,” writes one. “This magnetic tray is a game changer when working on a vehicle. I no longer have to get on my hands and knees looking for a dropped bolt! Or a missing washer! Would not consider doing any work under the hood of a car without one again!”