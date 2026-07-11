11 Best New Harbor Freight Garage Storage Finds Under $25 Hitting Shelves Now

Affordable Harbor Freight finds to organize your garage and tools.

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You might not think it, but the garage is one of the most important spaces in the home. It’s the storage hub for sporting gear, lawn equipment, hardware and tools, backyard decor, childhood keepsakes, car supplies, and more. That’s why it’s important to keep a clean and organized space. Fortunately, Harbor Freight is packed with helpful garage storage finds, and they’re all under $25.

1 U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox

This U.S. General Mini Steel Toolbox ($20) features two pull-out drawers that each support up to five pounds, plus a top compartment with a flip-top lid for keeping everyday tools and hardware within easy reach. More than 4,500 shoppers have given it a five-star rating.

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2 L-Shape Hanging Hook

Free up floor space and maximize storage with this L-Shape Hanging Hook (two-pack for $6). The steel hanger can hold up to 75 pounds and helps wrangle garden hoses, power cords, and extension cords. You can also use it to store folding chairs, beach loungers, bikes, and yard equipment.

3 20-Piece Storage Hook Set

For versatile organizing, pick up this 20-Piece Storage Hook Set ($6). It includes small and large hooks, extra-long hooks, coat hooks, nails, U-brackets, and U-hooks.

4 Magnetic Tool Holder

Speaking of wall storage, this Magnetic Tool Holder ($5) keeps scissors, wrenches, pliers, and other hand tools at eye level. The 18-inch strip is equipped with a steel U-channel bracket for sturdy installation.

5 30-Bin Wall-Mount Parts Rack

Get your workspace in order with help from this 30-Bin Wall-Mount Parts Rack ($20), made up of 18 small red bins (two-pound load capacity) and 12 large blue bins (3.5-pound load capacity). The removable bins make it easy to access hardware, while the versatile design also works well for organizing sewing, crocheting, and craft supplies.

6 Magnetic Power & Air Tool Holder

Power tools can be clunky and take up valuable space when not stored properly. Keep them organized and accessible, albeit out of the way, with this Magnetic Power & Air Tool Holder ($22), which securely attaches to workbenches and carts.

7 3-Piece Drawer Organizer Insert

Junk drawers and organization don’t go hand-in-hand. Whether you use the trays together or separately, this 3-Piece Drawer Organizer Insert ($12) helps keep loose nails, screws, bolts, nuts, washer, hinges, and rivets neatly corralled in your storage cabinet. All together, there are 14 different size compartments.

8 Magnetic Bit Storage

This Magnetic Bit Storage ($10) features 36 slots for organizing bits in various sizes. Best of all, its magnetic back lets you easily attach it to your workstation for convenient storage and quick access.

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9 Multipurpose Wall-Mount Tool Organizer

Store yard tools and everyday cleaning supplies via this nifty Multipurpose Wall-Mount Tool Organizer ($14). The four pieces can be mounted separately or combined to create up to 65 inches of continuous storage. It comes with 20 pegs and 17 steel hooks for a customized setup.

10 15-Slot Wrench Organizer

The 15-Slot Wrench Organizer (two-pack for $14) arranges wrenches by size (from six millimeter to 20 millimeter and ¼-inch to 1 ⅛-inch), making it easy to quickly find the right tool when you need it.

11 32-Piece Pegboard Hook Set

Included in this 32-Piece Pegboard Hook Set ($7) are double hooks, long single hooks, short hooks, large round hooks, medium round hooks, small round hooks, as well as shelf supports, screws, and spacers.

“This set is much of what is needed for a shop pegboard. And the price is way under the competition. The individual hooks are priced far far lower than anywhere else!!” said one shopper.